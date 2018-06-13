Kerry has high rates of drinking water supplies not meeting standards

Kerry has one of the highest rates of drinking water supplies not meeting standards.

There are 10 Kerry schemes on the latest Remedial Action List from the Environmental Protection Agency, which identifies a total of 72 across the country.





Eight of the ten Kerry drinking water supplies named in the Remedial Action List have high levels of Trihalomethanes, which are a by-product of the disinfection process.

Two have excessive levels of aluminium, and six have inadequate treatment for cryptosporidium.

Upgrades on two of the schemes, Kenmare and Lyranes are completed, but they’re in need of verification.

Works on the supplies in Caherdaniel, Caragh Lake, and Castlecove, as well as the Central Regional Lough Guitane are due to finish by the end of this month.

The Kilgarvan drinking water supply is due to be completed by September, and Barraduff and Shrone by December, however work on Mountain Stage will take up until next March.

The EPA Drinking Water Report 2017, released today, shows the Listowel and Abbeyfeale supplies were among four in the country to persistently fail to meet pesticide standards last year.

By the end of 2017 Listowel had complied, but Abbeyfeale hadn’t.

The report also found Kerry’s 52 public water supplies have very high levels of compliance with microbiological and chemical standards, at 100% and 99.1% respectively.