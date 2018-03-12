Kerry has high rate of unfinished housing estates nationally

Kerry continues to have one of the highest numbers of unfinished housing estates in the country.

That’s according to the 2017 Annual Progress Report on Actions to Address Unfinished Housing Developments.

This report shows that as of 2017, there are 20 developments in Kerry remaining on the Unfinished Housing Developments database; this is the fourth highest in the country; Cork County tops the list at 25.

Of those 20 unfinished estates in Kerry, eight are empty and 12 are occupied.

There’s a total of 49 vacant units within the surveyed unfinished developments in Kerry.

The report states that for the year ahead, local authorities with a higher number of unfinished developments, including Kerry, will work with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government to finish developments.

According to the report, there are no NAMA developments remaining on the unfinished list in Kerry.