Kerry Health Forum member brands HSE a “monster”

A Kerry member of the HSE South Health Forum has branded the HSE a “monster”.

The comments follow a record-high number of 35 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry; the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation says that figure has fallen to 13 today.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin says the statistics are of huge concern adding he was shocked, but not surprised, that a spokesperson from the HSE was not available to discuss the matter.

He says staff are under savage pressure and better use needs to be made of community hospitals.

Cllr Cronin told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today earlier that our health service is top heavy and is over-burdened with tier after tier of managers: