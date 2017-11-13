Kerry Guidance Counsellors host information sessions for parents in the Malton Hotel, Killarney this Tuesday the 14th of November at the following times: 7pm: The HEAR scheme and Applying to the UK, 8pm: The DARE scheme and Applying to Europe. 7pm & 8pm: The CAO system. Admission is Free. All welcome
Kerry Science Week events to focus on 3,800 BC Milltown tomb
Kerry County Council will stage a series of events for Science Week. All events are based on Killaclohane Portal Tomb near Milltown, which is Kerry's...
IFA criticises delay in hen harrier scheme
The IFA is criticising the lack of progress in getting the hen harrier scheme up and running. The European Innovation Partnership Locally Led Hen Harrier...
Liquidator appointed to Crean’s Brewery
A liquidator has been appointed to Crean's Brewery. The Sunday Business Post reports KPMG has been apppointed as voluntary liquidator to the company which...
UL Honours Ballyheigue Man who’s Helped Raise Over $300m to Fight Childhood Cancer...
Now based in the US, Tim Kenny has been honoured by the University of Limerick. Today he’s the 2017 Recipient of Outstanding Achievement bestowed...
Call from the Dáil – November 10th, 2017
The week of John Halligan’s woes and he also made the news as part of the team of three Independent Alliance members who had...
Hvordan Har Du Det?: Getting a Crash Course in All Things Danish – November...
That phrase means ’how are you doing?’ in Danish. If you’re heading to Copenhagen for the big game, David Grey can give you the...