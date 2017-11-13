Kerry Guidance Counsellors host information sessions for parents in the Malton Hotel, Killarney this Tuesday

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Kerry Guidance Counsellors host information sessions for parents in the Malton Hotel, Killarney this Tuesday the 14th of November at the following times: 7pm: The HEAR scheme and Applying to the UK, 8pm: The DARE scheme and Applying to Europe.  7pm & 8pm: The CAO system. Admission is Free.  All welcome

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR