Kerry Group’s final dividend for 2017 up 12%

Kerry Group’s final dividend for 2017 is up 12%.

Group revenue at the global taste and nutrition and consumer foods group increased by over 4% in the past year to €6.4 billion.

That’s according to the group’s preliminary results for the year ended 31st of December 2017, which have been released today.

Kerry Group has reported group revenue of €6.4 billion for 2017, reflecting 4.3% business volume growth; their trading margin was maintained at 12.2%.

The global taste and nutrition and consumer foods group says this reflects strong volume growth, offset by adverse currency movements.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 43.9 cent per share, an increase of 12% on 2016.

Together with the interim dividend of 18.8 cent per share, this brings the total dividend for 2017 to 62.7 cent.

In the group’s UK and Irish consumer foods markets, Kerry Foods benefited in particular from the increased snacking and ‘food-to-go’ consumption trends.

Business performance, however, was impacted by adverse sterling exchange rate movements.

Chief Executive, Edmond Scanlon says Kerry Group delivered strong top line growth and sustained business development in 2017.