Kerry Group has been shortlisted for two prestigious industry awards.

They’ll compete for both Export and Sustainability awards at Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Awards on the 29th of November in the RDS, Dublin.

The Cheestrings brand, listed in the Export category, is now available to more than 350 million consumers across ten European markets, while the Group’s comprehensive sustainability strategy based around four key pillars sees it shortlisted in the sustainability category.