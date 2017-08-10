Kerry Group reports 4.8% rise in revenues to €3.2 billion

Kerry Group increased revenue by 4.8% to €3.2 billion, according to its Interim Management Report for the half year ended June 30th.

The global taste and nutrition and consumer foods group, however, has cut its forecast for adjusted earnings per share due to currency rates.

Kerry Group’s revenue has increased by 4.8% to €3.2 billion; trading profit rose 5.2% to €338 million; and interim dividend per share is up by almost 12% (11.9%) to 18.8 cent.

Commenting on the Interim Management Report for the half year, Kerry Group Chief Executive Stan McCarthy said against a background of significant adverse currency movements, they achieved a strong overall business performance.

They now expect to achieve growth in adjusted earnings per share of 3% to 7% on a reported basis; in February, they had expected this growth to be between 5% to 9%.

Business volume growth rates outpaced industry levels, and growth in the foodservice channel continues to outperform growth in traditional retail outlets.

It was announced in February that Stan McCarthy will retire as Chief Executive on the 30th of September; Edmond Scanlon will succeed him.

The half year report also notes that Flor Healy has retired as an Executive Director of the Board, and signalled his intention to step down as CEO of Kerry Foods, the Group’s consumer foods division, at year end.