Kerry Group reports a 3.7 percent growth in business volumes for first quarter of this year

Kerry Group has reported a 3.7 percent growth in business volumes for the first quarter of this year.

According to the global food group’s interim management statement released this morning, there was a 3.1

percent growth in the Europe region, with a two point nine percent growth in the Americas region.

Kerry’s newly-defined APMEA region, which now includes the Middle East and Africa, saw a nine point seven percent volume growth in the first quarter.

The company’s CEO Edmond Scanlon says the group is encouraged with its start to 2018, which re-affirms its full-year guidance of adjusted earnings per share growth of six per cent to ten percent on a constant currency basis.

Kerry Group is to hold its annual general meeting later today.