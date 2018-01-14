Kerry Group & Rás Mumhan Continue Partnership

The organisers of Kerry Group Rás Mumhan 2018 and Kerry Group are delighted to announce the continuation of their successful partnership.

Kerry Group Rás Mumhan 2018 will take place over the Easter weekend 30th March to 2nd April, 2018.

Kerry Group Rás Mumhan is Ireland’s premier amateur cycling event and will celebrate the 61st anniversary of the first staging of the race in 2018. As previously the race will be open to entries from 35 teams of 5 riders. The remaining 5 slots will be filled by teams invited by the race organisation with the intention of adding some ‘vim’ to the proceedings.

The race will attract the best amateur riders in Ireland. They will fight it out over 4 long, tough road racing stages with some of the best amateur riders from England, Scotland, the Isle of Man and Holland. The mix of different nationalities makes for a unique style of racing which has the speed of continental racing and the ferocious attacking characteristic of racing in Ireland. Kerry Group Rás Mumhan is a difficult race to win and is viewed by upcoming younger riders as a stepping stone to getting up to the professional ranks. This makes the under 23 category one of the more intense and hard fought parts of the race.

Race Director, Tadhg Moriarty and Event Organiser, Kieran Doherty paid tribute to Kerry Group for their loyal and generous sponsorship which has seen the race evolve to its current high standard of organisation and competitiveness.

Director of Corporate Affairs at Kerry Group, Mr. Frank Hayes said “We are pleased to continue our association with Kerry Group Rás Mumhan. Events such as this, which encourage community activation, volunteering and that, bring an economic benefit to the area, fit well with the profile of community activities that we continue to support.”

Details of the routes for Kerry Group Rás Mumhan 2018 and the details of application for entry to the race will be published presently. The format of the race will remain unchanged from recent years. There will be four road stages starting on Good Friday, 30th March and concluding on Easter Monday, 2nd April.