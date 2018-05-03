Kerry Group preparing for worst and hoping for best with Brexit

“Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best”.

That’s the approach being adopted by Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon in the face of Brexit.

The Brosna native was speaking at his first Kerry Group AGM at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee since taking over the helm of the global taste and nutrition and consumer foods group.

The company has made eleven acquisitions in the past 15 months and a major focus continues to be developing markets.

Edmond Scanlon says Kerry Group has a team in place to prepare for Brexit: