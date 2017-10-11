Kerry Group outlines medium-term growth targets and objectives

Kerry Group is today outlining its medium-term growth targets and objectives.

The announcement is being made at a Capital Markets presentation being held today.

Kerry Group’s new Chief Executive Edmond Scanlon has told investors the Group expects to deliver over 10% adjusted earnings per share growth on a constant currency basis on average per year over the next five-year cycle.

Mr Scanlon said they expect between 3 and 5% volume growth annually across the Group with stronger growth expected in its Taste and Nutrition division.

He added that Kerry Group has a unique scalable business model which he is confident can deliver organic growth.

Kerry Group has also confirmed the acquisition of American company Ganeden.

The patented probiotics business is based in Cleveland, Ohio has 25 million dollars in current year revenue and has over 135 patents for technologies in the supplement, food, beverage, nutrition and personal care markets.