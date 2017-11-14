Kerry Group offers milk price increase to resolve supplier dispute

Kerry Group has offered a milk price increase to resolve a supplier dispute.

They have tabled an offer worth 1.75 cent per litre to suppliers on the basis of 2017 supplies.

Kerry Group made the offer to the Kerry Co-op board in an effort to resolve the milk price issue between the company and suppliers, dating back to 2015.

The proposed deal is worth an average of €6,500 per supplier, and acceptance of the deal would mean the arbitration case for 2015 would be withdrawn.

The Head of Corporate Affairs with Kerry Group, Frank Hayes, says the deal was made in an effort to “draw a line in the sand”, and they hope a to find a solution to recent arbitration.

He says there have been extensive talks with all sides in recent times, and it’s hoped the current offer will be acceptable to all involved.

If accepted, the proposed 1.75 cent per litre price increase will be paid on 2017 supplies.