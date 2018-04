Kerry Group is to invest half a million euro to fund a new wing of a hospital and research centre in India.

The global food, ingredients and nutrition company, which has its headquarters in Tralee, saw business volumes grow in the in the Asia-Pacific region last year by 11.1%.

Kerry Group is entering a five-year partnership with the Noon Memorial Legacy to deliver affordable healthcare in Indian state of Rajasthan.

The new ‘Kerry Wing’ will house the hospital’s ophthalmic department.