Kerry Group contribute €500,000 to Kerry Sports Academy at IT Tralee

Kerry Group has allocated €500,000 to the Kerry Sports Academy at the Institute of Technology Tralee.

The funds will help with the completion of the €16.5 million academy, which is the largest educational capital project to be undertaken in Kerry in recent years.

Scheduled to open in January 2019, the Kerry Sports Academy will be home to the UNESCO Chair in Inclusive Physical Education, Sport Fitness, and Recreation; and the National Centre for Adapted Physical Activity – CARA.

It’ll also house all of the college’s health and leisure courses, as well as the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence, and Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann – Traditional Irish Music Headquarters.