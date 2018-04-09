Kerry Group continues expansion in Asia Pacific region

Kerry Group is continuing its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global food, ingredients and nutrition company, which has its headquarters in Tralee, saw business volumes grow in the region last year by 11.1%.

Along with acquisitions in the region, the company established a regional technology and innovation centre in Bangalore, India along with regional application and development centres in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Closer to home, the company also recently acquired Spanish food producer Hasenosa, which produces glazes, sauces and marinades.