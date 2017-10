Kerry Group has become the first major milk processor to complete the certification of its milk suppliers under an internationally accredited scheme.

The Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme has been developed by Bord Bia and audits performance at farm level every 18 months.

The 3,300 milk suppliers located across the South West provide Kerry Group with over 1.2 billion litres of milk annually.

The announcement was welcomed by the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.