Kerry Group believes Listowel pay dispute being handled unreasonably

Kerry Group believes a pay dispute at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel is being handled unreasonably.

290 SIPTU members held the first of four planned 24-hour strikes on Tuesday; they are seeking a 14 per cent pay rise over four years or three-and-a-half per cent annually.

The group has rejected a Labour Court recommendation for a 12 per cent increase, which has been accepted by Kerry Group.

The company has rejected suggestions they have not engaged with worker representatives and are available for discussions at any time.

It says the pay recommendation is above industry norms.

Director of Corporate Affairs with Kerry Group, Frank Hayes has urged employees to reconsider their position: