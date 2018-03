Kerry Group has agreed in principal to acquire a Dutch substitute meat company.

Frank Hayes, Director of Corporate Affairs with Kerry Group, says the company will take over Ojah BV, subject to EU ratification, with a deal to be finalised within a month.

Ojah BV specialises in meat-free products, using only plant-based proteins and water as ingredients.

The Tralee-based food company says the meat-free industry has seen increased consumer demand in recent years.