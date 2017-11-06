Kerry had the greatest number of dull days nationally in October.

According to Met Éireann’s weather summary for the month, all sunshine totals across the country were below the long-term average, with many areas experiencing a high number of dull days.

55 hours of sunshine were recorded in Valentia Observatory during the month of October, well below the 1981-2010 average records.

This represents an average of 1.7 sunshine hours per day.

Dublin Airport had the highest number of sunshine hours during the month, with 74, while Malin Head had the lowest total with 49.

The South Kerry weather station recorded 9 hours of sunshine on October 5th, while there were 17 dull days during the month, the greatest number nationally.