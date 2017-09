A Kerry GP has been shortlisted for a national GP award.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan of the Farranfore Medical Centre is shortlisted in the GPs in the Media category of the GPBuddy National GP Awards.

Now in its second year, the annual ceremony recognises excellence, innovation, and collaboration among general practitioners all over Ireland.

The overall winners will be announced on the 22nd of September at a ceremony in Dublin.