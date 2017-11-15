Kerry GP says more diagnostic facilities needed in the community

A Kerry GP says there needs to be more diagnostic facilities in communities.

Dr Gary Stack, who’s based in Killarney, was speaking after a woman revealed to Radio Kerry that her daughter waited 21 hours in the emergency department of University Hospital Kerry on Monday night.

Dr Stack also believes more GPs in the community would benefit the system, saying an extra GP per 10,000 population would reduce ED visits by 10%, inpatients admissions by 6%, and outpatient visits by 5%.

He says GPs have to send patients to the emergency department in order to access diagnostic facilities at the hospital.

Dr Stack believes having this type of equipment in primary care centres in the community would cut the numbers having to go to emergency departments, which would therefore reduce delays.