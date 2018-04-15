Kerry GP with pro-life group says repeal debate is being misrepresented

The organisation, Medical Alliance for the 8th, says it’s concerned the debate about repeal is being misrepresented.

The group is made up of doctors, nurses, midwives and other professionals who support keeping the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution in place.

The amendment recognises the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn.

Medical Alliance for the 8th says it doesn’t hinder medical staff’s ability to provide safe maternal care to pregnant women.

Kerry GP, Dr Andrew O’ Riordan, says the group believes there’s a lot of misinformation in the public domain.