Met Eireann have revealed the rainfall stats during the most recent yellow rainfall warning.

Over 50 millimetres of rain fell between 9am Friday and 9am this morning in parts of Cork and Kerry.

Other parts of the South and West of the country had between 10 and 25 millimetres

Meanwhile, Dublin only recorded 0.1 millimetre – due to the protective ‘shadowing effect’ from the Wicklow Mountains.