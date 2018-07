The Killarney club will have three players in action for Ireland at the same time next month.

Mairead Martin has been selected on the national team for the Ladies home international matches to take place at Ballybunion from August 8th to 10th.

Valerie Clancy is on the team for the Girls Under 18’s home international matches, also at Ballybunion.





13 year old Corrina Griffin receives her first call, for the Girls Under 16’s for the English stroke play in Dorset between August 7th and 9th.