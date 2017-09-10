Kerry Golfer Looking Forward To PGA Cup

David Higgins is relishing the opportunity to play for his country once again and is backing his Great Britain & Ireland team-mates to rise to the occasion and defeat America on home soil for the first time in 12 years.

Not since the K-Club in Ireland back in 2005 have Great Britain & Ireland defeated their American counterparts in the historic competition, played between PGA Professionals from both countries.

This year Foxhills Resort in Surrey is the setting as Albert MacKenzie’s side go in search of back-to-back wins in the competition for the first time since 1984.

Higgins, who is based at Waterville Golf Links in Ireland, will be making his Great Britain & Ireland debut at the event, which runs from September 15-17, and although he admits there will be pressure on the hosts, that is part and parcel of playing for your country.