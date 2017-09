Kerry’s David Higgins played a significant part as the Great Britain & Ireland team defeated hosts America in the PGA Cup.

They won on a score of 16 points to 10.

Higgins and Christopher Currie won their opening four ball 3&1 while Higgins and Damien McGrane halved in the foursomes.

Higgins and Currie won their next four ball 4&3 but Higgins and McGrane were beaten 4&3 in the foursomes.

Higgins was victorious in his singles match, 3&2.