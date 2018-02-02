Kerry golf ‘on par’ with best at PGA Show in Florida

PIC SHOWS: Alison Metcalfe (third left) and Billy Condon (right), both Tourism Ireland; with Jenny O'Reilly, Fáilte Ireland; Cormac Flannery, Killarney Golf & Fishing Club; Anthony Byrne, Tralee Golf Club; and Brendan Keogh, SWING (South West Ireland Golf), at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando.
Twelve Kerry golf and tourism operators recently travelled to Orlando Florida, to launch Tourism Ireland’s golf promotional programme for 2018.
Members from Experience Ireland Golf & Travel, Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, Tralee Golf Club and SWING joined Tourism Ireland at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando.

The PGA Show attracts more than 40,000 golf professionals and enthusiasts, as well as around 1,000 influential golf journalists each year.

Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive programme to promote golf in the United States this year, in particular highlighting the 2018 Irish Open at Ballyliffin and The Open in 2019 at Royal Portrush.

