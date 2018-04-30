Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

Ladies Club:

Friday 27th & Sunday 29th April, 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Patricia Goodwin. 1st Joan Cantillon (25) 65 Nett, 2nd Mary T. Real (10) 65 Nett, 3rd Tina Moriarty (19) 66 Nett.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 25th April, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Marion Bourke (28) 20 pts.

Men’s Club

Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th April, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke, 1st Trevor Howell (16) 64 Nett., 2nd Sean Spillane (16) 65 Nett, Best Gross: Pat Doody (7) 73, Best Senior: Tony Conroy (18) 67 Nett., F9: Ger Dowling (14) 31Nett, B9: Bryan Tess (9) 31.50 Nett.

Seniors: Thursday 26th April, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Pat O’Donnell (22) 25 pts., 2nd Barry Martin (14) 23 pts.

The John Kenny Memorial Cup 2018

1st Austin Stacks – Captained by Brian Neenan and his team of John McAuliffe, Alan O’Connor, George Nash, Mossie Hogan, Tommy Higgins, Tom Egan, Mike Tangney, Colin O’Sullivan and Noel McCoy with an overall team score of 235 pts.

2nd Maharees with a score of 226 pts.

3rd Listowel with a score of 220 pts.

4th Kerry Group score 216 pts.

A sincere thank you to all the teams who played and especially to all the captains who put the teams together.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 4th May, 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored by George Savage Transport. Draw at 10 am. Sunday 6th May, Exchange Day with Ceann Sibéal Golf Club, 18 Hole Stableford, Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. April 9th May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday 6th May, Exchange Day with Ceann Sibéal Golf Club, 18 Hole Stableford, Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 10th May. 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

May 7th, Bank Holiday Monday, 4 Person Open Mixed 18 Hole Champagne Classic (any combination), Members €10, Guests €20. Timesheet now open. Please contact the Clubhouse on (066)7139444.

Friday May 11th, 4 Person Classic, Team of 4 €100, NEWKD in support of people in recovery from Drug and Alcohol Addiction. Timesheet now open. Please contact the Clubhouse on (066) 7139444.

Thank you to Joan Cantillon for Sponsorship.

Waterville

18 Hole Medal Stroke Apr 22 &24

Sponsored by Judy Sutton

1st Mary Donnelly (27) 77 nett

2nd Sadie Curran (24) 78 nett

3rd Moira Lynott (15) 80 nett

Castleisland

The Seniors Results for 23/04/2018

1st Cyril Quigley 27pts.

2nd Ger Long 25pts.

3rd Willie Galvin 22pts.

The Mixed Scramble Results for 25/04/2018:-

1st Willie Galvin, Elaine Richardson, Mary O’Sullivan, Mary Scanlon

2nd John Scanlon, Willie O’Sullivan, Maire Gleeson,Marian Kerrisk

Results of Holmpatrick for 29/04/18

1st John Haugh & Karl Hartnett 48pts

2nd Niall Gilroy & Eamon Feeley 48pts

3rd Willie O’Leary & Patsy Lane 47pts

Next week

May 4th 9 hole Lunar Golf

9pm check in and 10pm tee off 10pm

€35 which includes on course music

May 6th May Medal white tee Strokeplay GOY

Castleisland golf club Ladies 12 hole foursomes stableford results

1st Catherine Walsh & Marian Kerrisk 20pts

2nd Margaret Maloney & Kadie Colbert 15pts

Category 5 – 18 hole foursomes result

Breda oConnell & Mary Scanlon 18pts

Killarney

Results from KGFC ladies club on Sunday 29th April 2018, club sponsored competition

1st & BG Margaret Campion (7) 42pts

2nd Liz Kelleher (16) 41pts

3rd Sally Cooper (21) 40pts

4th Lora Beth Malloy (29) 39pts BK 9

5th Ann Stuart (15) 39Pts

Next week competition is Stroke format and will take place on Mahony’s Point and is kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring Hotels

Men’s Club Competition Results

Date: 29/04/2018

Format: VPar

Course: Killeen

1st Patrick Dobos (18) 8up

2nd Ryan Kelliher (7) 5up

3rd Peter Walsh (15) 4up

4th Donnagh Moynihan (8) 4up

5th Martin Fowler (12) 3up

Best Gross Shane Horgan 70 gross

Cat 2. Michael Crossan (10) 2up

Cat3. Gerard Walsh (13) 2up

Cat4. John Kelliher (19) 2up

CSS – 72

Full results

** Upcoming Competition **

Captain Derry McCarthy’s Charity Day

Times still available 15:10/ 15:20 and 15:30 – Please contact reception (0646631034) to book

Fred Daly Area Semi Final – West

At Newcastle West GC

Monday 7th May 15.00

Killarney -v- Ballybunion

Notable Performances Reminder

Notable Performances

Members are reminded of THEIR obligation to report all Notable Performances to their Home Club.

This is the player’s own responsibility.

Notable Performances include:

• All singles’ scores from Society Outings which equalled or bettered Standard Scratch Score.

• All 1st, 2nd or 3rd places in team events, eg, Classics, Scrambles, Foursomes(including Mixed), Fourballs, Matchplay, Fundraisers, etc.

Such results do not result in automatic handicap adjustments, but are taken into account for General Play purposes.Players who fail to report Notable Performances will be subject to disciplinary consideration(GUI recommendation for a first offence is suspension of handicap for 90 days).

Please use this link or the sheet on open Notice board in Men’s Locker Room to report all such results.

Pace of Play Reminder

Pace of Play

The Men’s Club has received several complaints about the place of play during the men’s club competitions. Here are some helpful tips to aid you in speeding up your play.

• When you reach a green, leave your bag or trolley at the side of the green nearest the next tee.

• Line up your putt while others are putting and be ready to putt when it’s your turn.

• First player to putt out should be ready to replace the flag immediately the last putt is made.

• Don’t mark cards on or near the green. Leave the green without delay and mark the cards at the next tee – without delaying play.

• Encourage your playing partners to keep up with the group in front.

• Don’t let the slowest player to dictate the pace of play in your group. If someone is slowing things down, TELL HIM!

• Don’t delay play for conversation – WALK AS YOU TALK.

• Make sure you can locate your ball before you go searching for others.

• If you are delayed looking for a lost ball, call the players behind through when you realise you have to search for a ball – not after your 5 minutes are up!

Ross

On Sun April 29th we held the fourth round of the M D O’Shea Spring League with a SS competition sponsored by Mark Heinemann/Getgolfing.ie

The winners were

1… Gerard Murphy (20) 38 pts.

2…Jonathan Casey (11) 37 pts.

3… Leo Casey (14) 37 pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results

4 Ball Better Ball.

1st. Dave O’Dwyer and David Jnr. O’Dwyer – 48pts.

2nd. Shane Dalton and Mark Granville – 45pts.

3rd. Philip Duggan and Seamus MacGearailt – 43pts.

Next Weekend – May Bank Holiday Club Fundraiser – Open 3 Person Scramble.

Ladies Results

Sun. 29th. April

3 Ball Scramble

1st. Noreen Crowley, Laura Hatton and Anne Clifford – 65.7

2nd. Joanne Bhamvra, Mary D O’Sullivan and Suzanne Doran – 65.8

Wed. 2nd May

Ladies Open Day

3 Ball Team event

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday April 22nd competition was 16 Hole Single Stableford.

1 Jerry Kelleher 40 pts (22)

2 Berard Dineen 37 pts (18)

3 Michael Mulcahy 37 pts (16)

The results for this weekends classic fundraiser for the Mens Club were not at hand at time of print.

Next Sundays competition will be a Foursomes competition. Timesheet available online.

The Country Clubs team played Castlegregory in Castleisland on Sunday April 22nd winning 5 1/2 to 1 1/2. Steve Neillings won 6 & 5. Mark Condon won 5 & 4. Padraig Dineen won 4 & 3. Frank Darcy lost 2 & 1. Declan Condon won 5 & 4. John Maunsell won 4 & 3. Jamesy McGrath was 4up on the 13th when called in. They will now play Lisselan in Macroom Golf Club on June 17th at 1pm.

The Kingdom Intermediate team will play Ceann Sibeal in Ceann Sibeal in the 1/4 final by May 13th.

The first of the summer open scrambles will begin this Friday evening May 4th. Draw for partners will be at 6.15pm with a shotgun start at 6.30pm.

Tralee

Spring Medal Competition (David Power PGA) Sunday 29th April

1st Maurice M O’Connor (10) 67 Nett

2nd Padraig Moynihan (13) 70 Nett

3rd Donie O’Keeffe (5) 71 Nett

4th Kevin Lucey (6) 71 Nett

Best Gross: Gerard Deegan (1) 74

CSS: 73

Number of Cards Processed: 56

White Tee Competition (David Power PGA)

1st Tony Johnson (16) 40pts

2nd Pat Williams (14) 37pts

3rd Sean McCarthy (10) 37pts

4th Tom O’Driscoll (20) 36pts

CSS: 36pts

Results: 9 Hole Competition:

1st Michael Coote (2) 21pts

2nd Gerard Hill (17) 19pts

Number of Cards: 17

Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by the Meadowlands Hotel Saturday 28th April

1st Peter Nolan

2nd Kieran O’Callaghan

Best Nett Noel Carr

CSS: 33pts

Fixtures:

Sat 05th May. Casual Golf. Junior Golf.

Sun 06th May. MC 4 Sponsored by Oyster Tavern Mon 07th May. May Bank Holiday Open Am Am ( Golf Classic). Aherns BMW Sun 13th May. Club Singles Matches & Club Fourball Matches Sat 19th May. Open Scotch Mixed Foursomes Billy Nolan. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 20th May. MC 5 Ballybunion exchange. Casey Stephenson/Naughton Sat 26th May. Junior Scratch Cup. Grand Hotel Sun 27th May. Club Singles

Ladies results

Wednesday 25th April (Ladies Open Day) Sponsored by the Rose Hotel

1st Catherine mc Caarthy, Kathleen Finnegan, Gorretti O Connor 70 pts

2nd Ann Moran, Ber Walsh, Jean Liston 69pts

3rd Mary Savage, Maura Shanahan, Brid Halloran 65pts

4th Mary Murphy, anita Lynch, Philomena Stack 93pts

5th Veronique Davern, Antoinette Sayers, Kay Fitzgerald 62pts

6th Christine O Herlihy, Jackie O Leary, Catherine O Hara 62pts

Sunday 29th April AIB Singles

1st Laura Rafferty (21) 37pts

2nd Maria Mc Grath (20) 37pts

Fixtures : Wednesday 2nd May Australian spoons Greensomes Foursomes

Sunday May 6th MC4 Oyster Tavern

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 6th May 2018 Captains Charity Day Mr Tom Wall – Both Courses

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Monday 7th May 2018 Ladies Open Day Team of 4 – Old Course

Tuesday 8th May 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 26th April 2018 – Cashen Course.

1st. Michael .P.Murphy (21) 31+2 33pts.

2nd. Patrick .D.Harnett (17) 33-1 32pts

3rd.Tadhg.O’Connor (20) 31+1 32pts. B5-9.

4th.Pat.Murrihy (20) 28+3 31pts. B5-11.

5th. Denis.Eggleston (26) 30+1 31pts. B3-7.

6th. Tim.O’Malley (13) 29+2 31pts.

7th. Paudie.Kindelan (21) 31-1 30pts. B5-13.

8th. Michael.O’Callaghan (20) 28+2 30pts.

Gross. Michael.Fogarty 20pts.

V. D.D.Crowley (18) 22+7 29pts.

S.V. Michael.O’Connor (24) 25+2 27pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 3rd May 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 27th April 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Ann O’Riordan (9) 19pts

2nd Ena O’Flaherty (18) 17pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (11) 17pts

Fixtures:

Friday 4th May 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Beaufort

(Men’s Branch)

28th/29th April – 3 T’s Qualifier – 18 Hole Stableford (Sponsored by Randles Court Hotel, Killarney)

1st Ted Broderick (15) 40 pts

2nd Mike Gleeson (20) 40 pts

3rd Joe Kennedy (5) 39 pts

Fixtures

5th/6th May – Round 1 Golfer Of The Year/Lombard Trophy Qualified – 18 Hole Stroke – White Tees

Sponsored by Denis Pio Moriarty, Gap of Dunloe Industries.

(Ladies Branch)

28th/29th April – 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Blossoms Flower Shop, Killorglin

1st Niamh Carmody (8) 37 pts

2nd Noreen Kinsella (29) 33 pts

3rd Noleen Mackessy (24) 27 pts

Fixtures

5th/6th May – Round 1 Golfer of The Year

Dooks

Ladies Golf Results – Sun. 29th APRIL

BALLYBUNION EXCHANGE – Sponsored by TRANQUIL SOUL

1st – Catherine Spain (23) = 32 pts

2nd – Roisin Burke (27) = 32 pts

3rd – Aileen Curtayne (25) = 31 pts

Cat A – Tracy Eakin (2) = 31 pts

Cat B – Renee Clifford (28) = 26 pts

Cat C – Catriona Daly (36) = 28 pts

MEN’S GOLF RESULTS – Sun. 29th APRIL

JOHN CARROLL BALLYBUNION EXCHANGE (GOY)

1st Mike Moriarty (11) 41pts

2nd Gary McGrath (16) 37pts (bk 9)

3rd Ronan Burke (13) 37pts

Gross Karl Falvey (3) 30pts

4th Conall Kelly (13) 36pts (Bk 9)

5th Sean Coughlan (12) 36pts

6th Aidan Foley (12) 35pts

O-65s John Hannah (18) 30pts

Front 9 John Carroll (12) 19pts

Back 9 James McIntyre (8) 22pts

CSS 73 (34pts)

Next Weekend – Sat. 5th & Sun 6th

O’Sullivans Bakery Singles (GOY)

& Dodo Sheahan Fourball Mon. 7th

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles Stroke (Medal / GOY) – Urraithe ag Finbar Cahill

Blue Tees

1. Damian Duffy (3) 68net

2. Aaron Ó Súilleabháin (Student) (17) 67net

Gross. Cormac Flannery (0) 71 gross

3. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (16) 69net

Yellow Tees

1. Liam Ó hÓgáin (27) 65net

Next Sunday: Exchange with Castlegregory GC / Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Paddy Bawn’s Pub

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Benner’s Hotel, Dingle

1. Áine Barry (22) 34pts

2. Geraldine Murphy (25) 33pts

Results of Round 1 of Irish Boys U18 Inter Club Championship

At East Clare GC (North)

Sat 28th April

Lahinch – 105

Ennis – 102

Limerick – 101

Ballyneety – 99

Roscrea – 98

Shannon – 97

Dromoland Castle – 95

Woodstock – 91

Adare Manor – 90

Nenagh – 79

East Clare – 76

Spanish Point – 52

At Castlemartyr Golf Resort (South)

Sun 29th April

Kinsale 116

Mahon 114

Monkstown 113

Castlemartyr 107

Bandon 106

Douglas` 104

Cork 102

Fota Island 102

Muskerry 101

East Cork 96

Cobh 95

Skibbereen 81

At Cahir Park GC (East)

Sun 29th April

Youghal: 111 pts – Q.

Waterford Castle: 106 pts, Q on countback.

Ballykisteen: 106

Tramore: 103 pts

Faithlegg: 103 pts.

West Waterford: 103 pts.

Cahir Park: 102.

Mitchelstown: 102 pts.

Dungarvan 101 pts.

Clonmel: 92 pts.

Tipperary: 91 pts.

Co Tipperary: 85 pts

At Newcastle West GC (West)

Sat 28th April

Tralee 111

Ballybunion 109

Blarney 100

Mallow 93

Dooks 88

Kanturk 81

Newcastle West 73

MUNSTER COUNTRY CLUBS CUP

ROUND 2 Matches

Match: Raffeen Creek –v- Berehaven

Venue: Clonakilty Golf Club (previously Lisselan GC) by kind permission

Date: Sunday 10 June

Time: 1pm

Match: Ballyheigue Castle –v- Lisselan now known as Clonakilty

Venue: Macroom Golf Club (by kind permission)

Date: Sunday 17 June

Time: 1pm

Match: Spanish Point –v- Templemore

Venue: East Clare Golf Club (by kind permission)

Date: Sat 9 June

Time: 1pm

Match: Dunmore –v- Lismore

Venue: Doneraile Golf Club (by kind permission)

Date: Sun 10 June

Time: 2.30pm