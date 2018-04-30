Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
Ladies Club:
Friday 27th & Sunday 29th April, 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Patricia Goodwin. 1st Joan Cantillon (25) 65 Nett, 2nd Mary T. Real (10) 65 Nett, 3rd Tina Moriarty (19) 66 Nett.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 25th April, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Marion Bourke (28) 20 pts.
Men’s Club
Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th April, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke, 1st Trevor Howell (16) 64 Nett., 2nd Sean Spillane (16) 65 Nett, Best Gross: Pat Doody (7) 73, Best Senior: Tony Conroy (18) 67 Nett., F9: Ger Dowling (14) 31Nett, B9: Bryan Tess (9) 31.50 Nett.
Seniors: Thursday 26th April, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Pat O’Donnell (22) 25 pts., 2nd Barry Martin (14) 23 pts.
The John Kenny Memorial Cup 2018
1st Austin Stacks – Captained by Brian Neenan and his team of John McAuliffe, Alan O’Connor, George Nash, Mossie Hogan, Tommy Higgins, Tom Egan, Mike Tangney, Colin O’Sullivan and Noel McCoy with an overall team score of 235 pts.
2nd Maharees with a score of 226 pts.
3rd Listowel with a score of 220 pts.
4th Kerry Group score 216 pts.
A sincere thank you to all the teams who played and especially to all the captains who put the teams together.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 4th May, 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored by George Savage Transport. Draw at 10 am. Sunday 6th May, Exchange Day with Ceann Sibéal Golf Club, 18 Hole Stableford, Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. April 9th May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Sunday 6th May, Exchange Day with Ceann Sibéal Golf Club, 18 Hole Stableford, Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 10th May. 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
May 7th, Bank Holiday Monday, 4 Person Open Mixed 18 Hole Champagne Classic (any combination), Members €10, Guests €20. Timesheet now open. Please contact the Clubhouse on (066)7139444.
Friday May 11th, 4 Person Classic, Team of 4 €100, NEWKD in support of people in recovery from Drug and Alcohol Addiction. Timesheet now open. Please contact the Clubhouse on (066) 7139444.
Thank you to Joan Cantillon for Sponsorship.
Waterville
18 Hole Medal Stroke Apr 22 &24
Sponsored by Judy Sutton
1st Mary Donnelly (27) 77 nett
2nd Sadie Curran (24) 78 nett
3rd Moira Lynott (15) 80 nett
Castleisland
The Seniors Results for 23/04/2018
1st Cyril Quigley 27pts.
2nd Ger Long 25pts.
3rd Willie Galvin 22pts.
The Mixed Scramble Results for 25/04/2018:-
1st Willie Galvin, Elaine Richardson, Mary O’Sullivan, Mary Scanlon
2nd John Scanlon, Willie O’Sullivan, Maire Gleeson,Marian Kerrisk
Results of Holmpatrick for 29/04/18
1st John Haugh & Karl Hartnett 48pts
2nd Niall Gilroy & Eamon Feeley 48pts
3rd Willie O’Leary & Patsy Lane 47pts
Next week
May 4th 9 hole Lunar Golf
9pm check in and 10pm tee off 10pm
€35 which includes on course music
May 6th May Medal white tee Strokeplay GOY
Castleisland golf club Ladies 12 hole foursomes stableford results
1st Catherine Walsh & Marian Kerrisk 20pts
2nd Margaret Maloney & Kadie Colbert 15pts
Category 5 – 18 hole foursomes result
Breda oConnell & Mary Scanlon 18pts
Killarney
Results from KGFC ladies club on Sunday 29th April 2018, club sponsored competition
1st & BG Margaret Campion (7) 42pts
2nd Liz Kelleher (16) 41pts
3rd Sally Cooper (21) 40pts
4th Lora Beth Malloy (29) 39pts BK 9
5th Ann Stuart (15) 39Pts
Next week competition is Stroke format and will take place on Mahony’s Point and is kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring Hotels
Men’s Club Competition Results
Date: 29/04/2018
Format: VPar
Course: Killeen
1st Patrick Dobos (18) 8up
2nd Ryan Kelliher (7) 5up
3rd Peter Walsh (15) 4up
4th Donnagh Moynihan (8) 4up
5th Martin Fowler (12) 3up
Best Gross Shane Horgan 70 gross
Cat 2. Michael Crossan (10) 2up
Cat3. Gerard Walsh (13) 2up
Cat4. John Kelliher (19) 2up
CSS – 72
Full results
** Upcoming Competition **
Captain Derry McCarthy’s Charity Day
Times still available 15:10/ 15:20 and 15:30 – Please contact reception (0646631034) to book
Fred Daly Area Semi Final – West
At Newcastle West GC
Monday 7th May 15.00
Killarney -v- Ballybunion
Notable Performances Reminder
Notable Performances
Members are reminded of THEIR obligation to report all Notable Performances to their Home Club.
This is the player’s own responsibility.
Notable Performances include:
• All singles’ scores from Society Outings which equalled or bettered Standard Scratch Score.
• All 1st, 2nd or 3rd places in team events, eg, Classics, Scrambles, Foursomes(including Mixed), Fourballs, Matchplay, Fundraisers, etc.
Such results do not result in automatic handicap adjustments, but are taken into account for General Play purposes.Players who fail to report Notable Performances will be subject to disciplinary consideration(GUI recommendation for a first offence is suspension of handicap for 90 days).
Please use this link or the sheet on open Notice board in Men’s Locker Room to report all such results.
Pace of Play Reminder
Pace of Play
The Men’s Club has received several complaints about the place of play during the men’s club competitions. Here are some helpful tips to aid you in speeding up your play.
• When you reach a green, leave your bag or trolley at the side of the green nearest the next tee.
• Line up your putt while others are putting and be ready to putt when it’s your turn.
• First player to putt out should be ready to replace the flag immediately the last putt is made.
• Don’t mark cards on or near the green. Leave the green without delay and mark the cards at the next tee – without delaying play.
• Encourage your playing partners to keep up with the group in front.
• Don’t let the slowest player to dictate the pace of play in your group. If someone is slowing things down, TELL HIM!
• Don’t delay play for conversation – WALK AS YOU TALK.
• Make sure you can locate your ball before you go searching for others.
• If you are delayed looking for a lost ball, call the players behind through when you realise you have to search for a ball – not after your 5 minutes are up!
Ross
On Sun April 29th we held the fourth round of the M D O’Shea Spring League with a SS competition sponsored by Mark Heinemann/Getgolfing.ie
The winners were
1… Gerard Murphy (20) 38 pts.
2…Jonathan Casey (11) 37 pts.
3… Leo Casey (14) 37 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results
4 Ball Better Ball.
1st. Dave O’Dwyer and David Jnr. O’Dwyer – 48pts.
2nd. Shane Dalton and Mark Granville – 45pts.
3rd. Philip Duggan and Seamus MacGearailt – 43pts.
Next Weekend – May Bank Holiday Club Fundraiser – Open 3 Person Scramble.
Ladies Results
Sun. 29th. April
3 Ball Scramble
1st. Noreen Crowley, Laura Hatton and Anne Clifford – 65.7
2nd. Joanne Bhamvra, Mary D O’Sullivan and Suzanne Doran – 65.8
Wed. 2nd May
Ladies Open Day
3 Ball Team event
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday April 22nd competition was 16 Hole Single Stableford.
1 Jerry Kelleher 40 pts (22)
2 Berard Dineen 37 pts (18)
3 Michael Mulcahy 37 pts (16)
The results for this weekends classic fundraiser for the Mens Club were not at hand at time of print.
Next Sundays competition will be a Foursomes competition. Timesheet available online.
The Country Clubs team played Castlegregory in Castleisland on Sunday April 22nd winning 5 1/2 to 1 1/2. Steve Neillings won 6 & 5. Mark Condon won 5 & 4. Padraig Dineen won 4 & 3. Frank Darcy lost 2 & 1. Declan Condon won 5 & 4. John Maunsell won 4 & 3. Jamesy McGrath was 4up on the 13th when called in. They will now play Lisselan in Macroom Golf Club on June 17th at 1pm.
The Kingdom Intermediate team will play Ceann Sibeal in Ceann Sibeal in the 1/4 final by May 13th.
The first of the summer open scrambles will begin this Friday evening May 4th. Draw for partners will be at 6.15pm with a shotgun start at 6.30pm.
Tralee
Spring Medal Competition (David Power PGA) Sunday 29th April
1st Maurice M O’Connor (10) 67 Nett
2nd Padraig Moynihan (13) 70 Nett
3rd Donie O’Keeffe (5) 71 Nett
4th Kevin Lucey (6) 71 Nett
Best Gross: Gerard Deegan (1) 74
CSS: 73
Number of Cards Processed: 56
White Tee Competition (David Power PGA)
1st Tony Johnson (16) 40pts
2nd Pat Williams (14) 37pts
3rd Sean McCarthy (10) 37pts
4th Tom O’Driscoll (20) 36pts
CSS: 36pts
Results: 9 Hole Competition:
1st Michael Coote (2) 21pts
2nd Gerard Hill (17) 19pts
Number of Cards: 17
Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by the Meadowlands Hotel Saturday 28th April
1st Peter Nolan
2nd Kieran O’Callaghan
Best Nett Noel Carr
CSS: 33pts
Fixtures:
Sat 05th May. Casual Golf. Junior Golf.
Sun 06th May. MC 4 Sponsored by Oyster Tavern Mon 07th May. May Bank Holiday Open Am Am ( Golf Classic). Aherns BMW Sun 13th May. Club Singles Matches & Club Fourball Matches Sat 19th May. Open Scotch Mixed Foursomes Billy Nolan. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 20th May. MC 5 Ballybunion exchange. Casey Stephenson/Naughton Sat 26th May. Junior Scratch Cup. Grand Hotel Sun 27th May. Club Singles
Ladies results
Wednesday 25th April (Ladies Open Day) Sponsored by the Rose Hotel
1st Catherine mc Caarthy, Kathleen Finnegan, Gorretti O Connor 70 pts
2nd Ann Moran, Ber Walsh, Jean Liston 69pts
3rd Mary Savage, Maura Shanahan, Brid Halloran 65pts
4th Mary Murphy, anita Lynch, Philomena Stack 93pts
5th Veronique Davern, Antoinette Sayers, Kay Fitzgerald 62pts
6th Christine O Herlihy, Jackie O Leary, Catherine O Hara 62pts
Sunday 29th April AIB Singles
1st Laura Rafferty (21) 37pts
2nd Maria Mc Grath (20) 37pts
Fixtures : Wednesday 2nd May Australian spoons Greensomes Foursomes
Sunday May 6th MC4 Oyster Tavern
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 6th May 2018 Captains Charity Day Mr Tom Wall – Both Courses
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Monday 7th May 2018 Ladies Open Day Team of 4 – Old Course
Tuesday 8th May 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 26th April 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st. Michael .P.Murphy (21) 31+2 33pts.
2nd. Patrick .D.Harnett (17) 33-1 32pts
3rd.Tadhg.O’Connor (20) 31+1 32pts. B5-9.
4th.Pat.Murrihy (20) 28+3 31pts. B5-11.
5th. Denis.Eggleston (26) 30+1 31pts. B3-7.
6th. Tim.O’Malley (13) 29+2 31pts.
7th. Paudie.Kindelan (21) 31-1 30pts. B5-13.
8th. Michael.O’Callaghan (20) 28+2 30pts.
Gross. Michael.Fogarty 20pts.
V. D.D.Crowley (18) 22+7 29pts.
S.V. Michael.O’Connor (24) 25+2 27pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 3rd May 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 27th April 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Ann O’Riordan (9) 19pts
2nd Ena O’Flaherty (18) 17pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (11) 17pts
Fixtures:
Friday 4th May 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Beaufort
(Men’s Branch)
28th/29th April – 3 T’s Qualifier – 18 Hole Stableford (Sponsored by Randles Court Hotel, Killarney)
1st Ted Broderick (15) 40 pts
2nd Mike Gleeson (20) 40 pts
3rd Joe Kennedy (5) 39 pts
Fixtures
5th/6th May – Round 1 Golfer Of The Year/Lombard Trophy Qualified – 18 Hole Stroke – White Tees
Sponsored by Denis Pio Moriarty, Gap of Dunloe Industries.
(Ladies Branch)
28th/29th April – 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Blossoms Flower Shop, Killorglin
1st Niamh Carmody (8) 37 pts
2nd Noreen Kinsella (29) 33 pts
3rd Noleen Mackessy (24) 27 pts
Fixtures
5th/6th May – Round 1 Golfer of The Year
Dooks
Ladies Golf Results – Sun. 29th APRIL
BALLYBUNION EXCHANGE – Sponsored by TRANQUIL SOUL
1st – Catherine Spain (23) = 32 pts
2nd – Roisin Burke (27) = 32 pts
3rd – Aileen Curtayne (25) = 31 pts
Cat A – Tracy Eakin (2) = 31 pts
Cat B – Renee Clifford (28) = 26 pts
Cat C – Catriona Daly (36) = 28 pts
MEN’S GOLF RESULTS – Sun. 29th APRIL
JOHN CARROLL BALLYBUNION EXCHANGE (GOY)
1st Mike Moriarty (11) 41pts
2nd Gary McGrath (16) 37pts (bk 9)
3rd Ronan Burke (13) 37pts
Gross Karl Falvey (3) 30pts
4th Conall Kelly (13) 36pts (Bk 9)
5th Sean Coughlan (12) 36pts
6th Aidan Foley (12) 35pts
O-65s John Hannah (18) 30pts
Front 9 John Carroll (12) 19pts
Back 9 James McIntyre (8) 22pts
CSS 73 (34pts)
Next Weekend – Sat. 5th & Sun 6th
O’Sullivans Bakery Singles (GOY)
& Dodo Sheahan Fourball Mon. 7th
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles Stroke (Medal / GOY) – Urraithe ag Finbar Cahill
Blue Tees
1. Damian Duffy (3) 68net
2. Aaron Ó Súilleabháin (Student) (17) 67net
Gross. Cormac Flannery (0) 71 gross
3. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (16) 69net
Yellow Tees
1. Liam Ó hÓgáin (27) 65net
Next Sunday: Exchange with Castlegregory GC / Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Paddy Bawn’s Pub
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Benner’s Hotel, Dingle
1. Áine Barry (22) 34pts
2. Geraldine Murphy (25) 33pts
Results of Round 1 of Irish Boys U18 Inter Club Championship
At East Clare GC (North)
Sat 28th April
Lahinch – 105
Ennis – 102
Limerick – 101
Ballyneety – 99
Roscrea – 98
Shannon – 97
Dromoland Castle – 95
Woodstock – 91
Adare Manor – 90
Nenagh – 79
East Clare – 76
Spanish Point – 52
At Castlemartyr Golf Resort (South)
Sun 29th April
Kinsale 116
Mahon 114
Monkstown 113
Castlemartyr 107
Bandon 106
Douglas` 104
Cork 102
Fota Island 102
Muskerry 101
East Cork 96
Cobh 95
Skibbereen 81
At Cahir Park GC (East)
Sun 29th April
Youghal: 111 pts – Q.
Waterford Castle: 106 pts, Q on countback.
Ballykisteen: 106
Tramore: 103 pts
Faithlegg: 103 pts.
West Waterford: 103 pts.
Cahir Park: 102.
Mitchelstown: 102 pts.
Dungarvan 101 pts.
Clonmel: 92 pts.
Tipperary: 91 pts.
Co Tipperary: 85 pts
At Newcastle West GC (West)
Sat 28th April
Tralee 111
Ballybunion 109
Blarney 100
Mallow 93
Dooks 88
Kanturk 81
Newcastle West 73
MUNSTER COUNTRY CLUBS CUP
ROUND 2 Matches
Match: Raffeen Creek –v- Berehaven
Venue: Clonakilty Golf Club (previously Lisselan GC) by kind permission
Date: Sunday 10 June
Time: 1pm
Match: Ballyheigue Castle –v- Lisselan now known as Clonakilty
Venue: Macroom Golf Club (by kind permission)
Date: Sunday 17 June
Time: 1pm
Match: Spanish Point –v- Templemore
Venue: East Clare Golf Club (by kind permission)
Date: Sat 9 June
Time: 1pm
Match: Dunmore –v- Lismore
Venue: Doneraile Golf Club (by kind permission)
Date: Sun 10 June
Time: 2.30pm