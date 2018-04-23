Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Men’s Club Competition Results
Date: 22/04/2018
Format: Fourball betterball (Matchplay Qualifier (Top 32))
Course: Mahony’s Point
1st David Cronin (16) & Padraig O’Sullivan (18) 46pts
2nd Kieran O’Connor (12) & Colm Cagney (11) 46pts
3rd Fergus Houlihan (9) & Seamus Doheny (18)45pts
4th Declan Glavin (8) & Martin Fowler (12)45pts
Fred Daly Area Semi Final – West
At Newcastle West GC
Monday 7th May 15.00
Killarney -v- Ballybunion
Upcoming Competition
Date: 27/04/2018
Format: Mixed Foursomes
Course: Mahony’s Point
(Now live on BRS)
Date: 29/04/2018
Format: VPar
Course: Killeen
(BRS live on Wednesday at 19:00)
Captain Derry McCarthy’s Charity Day
Ross
Results :-
On Sun April 22nd we held a single stableford competition
The winners were
1… Tomas Kelliher.(9) 39 pts.
2… Leo Casey (14) 37 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Spring League Final.
Sponsor – Moore Stephens
1st. Sean Twomey (17) 44pts.
2nd. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (22) 43pts.
3rd. Padraig O’Shea (10) 42 pts.
Autumn Gold Winner Thursday Mike O’Brien 21pts.
Next weekend Fourball Qualifier.
Ladies Results.
Sunday 22nd April
18 hole Strokeplay
Sponsor:Davitts
1st Kim Kennedy (14) 71nett
2nd Noreen Crowley(15) 71nett
3rd Clara Brosnan (20) 73nett
Best Gross Danielle Froment
Sun 29th April
2 ball Scramble
arrange teams
Waterville
18 hole Singles S Ford
Sponsored by:Haulie And Liz Dwyer Taxi
1st Fionan Clifford (18) 38 pts
2nd Gary Galvin (7) 37 pts
3rd Daniel O Mahony (15) 37pts
F9 Eoin O Sullivan (13) 18 pts
B9 Oran Clifford (9) 20 pts
Beaufort
Gents Branch
21st/22nd April – 14 hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by M.D. O’Shea
1st Ted Broderick (12) 33 pts
2nd Jim O’Leary (13) 30 pts
3rd Barry Woulfe (15) 29 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th April – 3 T’s – 18 hole Stableford (white tees) – sponsored by Randles Court Hotel, Killarney.
(Ladies Branch)
21st/22nd April 2018 – 14 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Vintero Ltd
1st Teresa Clifford (23) 26 pts
2nd Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (27) 25 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th April 18 hole Stableford – Sponsored by Blossoms Flower Shop, Killorglin.
Castleisland
Ladies 12 stableford results. Sponsored by Teas & Tales Abbeyfeale
1st Mary Cross 23pts
2nd Julianne Browne 22pts
Category 5 winner
Mary o Sullivan
The Seniors Results for 16/04/2018 are as follows:
1st William Galvin 27pts.
2nd John Manton 23pts.
3rd Paul Geaney 23pts.
The Mixed Scramble Results for 18/04/2018are:
1st: Maire Gleeson, William O’Sullivan, Cyril Quigley
2nd: Mary Scanlon,Mary O’Sullivan, Elaine Richardson, William Galvin
V – Par GOY results 22/04/18
1st Ben Foley 7up
2nd Eamon Feeley 7up
3rd Tone Brosnan 6up
Next week competition Holmpatrick fourball
Betterball 29/04/18
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Eamon Allen Singles Competition Sunday 22nd April 2018 Sponsored by Goggin Insurance – Old Course C.S.S. 73
1st Tom Joe O’Mahony (17) 38pts (18B9)
2nd Daniel Hayes (15)` 38pts (17B9)
3rd Eamon O’Connor (12) 37pts (23B9)
Gross Philip Byrne Jnr (3) 32pts
4th Thomas O’Connor (7) 37pts (20B9)
5th James Quirke (11) 37pts (B9 19)
6th John Bambury (11) 36pts
Senior Rory Flannery (14) 35pts
Back Nine Dan Sheehan (18) 19pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 29th April 2018 Dooks Exchange Day
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Lahinch Exchange Day Tuesday 17th April 2018 – Old Course
1st Mary Keane(26), Mgt McAuliffe(29), Mary Pierse(31) & Mary
Whelan(31) 64 3/8
2nd Mgt McAuliffe (4), Catríona Corrigan(10), Louise Griffin(16) & Lorraine Canty(17) 66 1/8
3rd Meave Barrett(16), Rena Blake(19), Siobhán Walsh(29) & Colleen McElligott(29) 66 3/8
Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions Sunday 22nd April 2018– Cashen Course C.S.S.74(R/O)
1st Marian Flannery (26) 34 pts
2nd Mary Sheehy (3) 33 pts
3rd Marguerita Lyons (24) 32 pts
9 Hole: Martina Galvin (36) 5 pts
Sunday 29th April 2018 Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions – Cashen Course
Tuesday 1st May 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 19th April 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st. Declan Lovett (13) 34+1 35pts.
2nd. Paddy Bouchier Hayes (32) 32pts. B.5-13.
3rd. Seamus Hanley (11) 32pts.
4th. Rory Flannery (14) 33-3 31pts. B.5-13
5th. Joe McCarthy (19) 32-1 31pts .B.5-11
6th. Maurice McAuliffe (14) 31pts B.3-7
7th. Des O’Donoghue (21) 29+2 31pts.
8th. Miley Costello (19) 32-2 30pts.
Gross. Brendan Daly 24pts.
Vintage Joe Costello (20) 31-1 30pts.
S.V. John Fox (16) 27+3 30pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 26th April 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 20th April 2018 – Old Course
1st Mary Pierse (31) 18pts
2nd Margie Morkan (23) 15pts
3rd Marian Flannery (26) 15pts
Fixtures:
Friday 27th April 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Global Village Restaurant, Dingle.
1. Thomas Ashe (7) 40pts
2. Micheál Lenihan (20) 39pts
Gross. Damian Duffy (3) 81 strokes
3. Liam Ó hÓgáin (28) 39pts
Next Sunday: Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Finbar Cahill
May 6th Exchange with Castlegregory GC
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- John Ashe Memorial
1. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (21) 38pts
2. Geraldine Murphy (25) 34pts
Tralee
Mens Results:
Sun. 22nd April
Master Classic No. 3 Bailys Solicitors
1st Richard Rafferty (9) 39pts
2nd Pat O’Donnell (8) 39pts
3rd Mike Halloran (12) 38pts
4th Philip O’Sullivan (8) 38pts
5th Daniel Finnegan (19) 38pts
6th Brian Murphy (17) 37pts
Best Gross: Padraig Daughton (6) 31pts
18+ Handicap: Michael Brosnan (20) 34pts
CSS: 35pts
Number of Cards Processed: 128
Results: 9 Hole Competition:
1st Padraig Corcoran (14) 15pts
2nd Declan Corcoran (11) 12pts
Fixtures:
Sat 28th Apr. Minor Scratch Cup. Meadowlands Hotel.
Sun 29th Apr. Spring Medal (Blue Tees). Club Singles. (White Tees). Sponsor David Power PGA Sat 05th May. Casual Golf. Junior Golf.
Sun 06th May. MC 4 Sponsored by Oyster Tavern Sun 13th May. Club Singles Matches & Club Fourball Matches Sat 19th May. Open Scotch Mixed Foursomes Billy Nolan. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 20th May. MC5 Ballybunion exchange. Casey Stephenson/Naughton
Ladies:
Results Wednesday 18th April.
Eileen Murphy Scotch Foursome Qualifier
1st Kathleen Finnegan & Mary Fitzgerald (19) 33 points
2nd Cora O Mahony & Eileen Corcoran (17) 31 points
This competition was a scotch foursome comp with a handicap limit of 30.
Fixtures:
Wed. 25th April – Rose Hotel Ladies Open Day
Sun. 29th April – 18 Hole Singles Stableford
Wed. 2nd May – Australien Spoons Greensomes Foursomes Qualifier
Munster Country Clubs Cup Results
Round 1
Berehaven bt Ross 5/2
Ballyheigue Castle bt Castlegregory 5.1/1.5
Spanish Point bt Doneraile 5.5/1.5
Dunmore bt Glengarriff 5.5/1.5