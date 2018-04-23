Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Men’s Club Competition Results

Date: 22/04/2018

Format: Fourball betterball (Matchplay Qualifier (Top 32))

Course: Mahony’s Point

1st David Cronin (16) & Padraig O’Sullivan (18) 46pts

2nd Kieran O’Connor (12) & Colm Cagney (11) 46pts

3rd Fergus Houlihan (9) & Seamus Doheny (18)45pts

4th Declan Glavin (8) & Martin Fowler (12)45pts

Fred Daly Area Semi Final – West

At Newcastle West GC

Monday 7th May 15.00

Killarney -v- Ballybunion

Upcoming Competition

Date: 27/04/2018

Format: Mixed Foursomes

Course: Mahony’s Point

(Now live on BRS)

Date: 29/04/2018

Format: VPar

Course: Killeen

(BRS live on Wednesday at 19:00)

Captain Derry McCarthy’s Charity Day

Ross

Results :-

On Sun April 22nd we held a single stableford competition

The winners were

1… Tomas Kelliher.(9) 39 pts.

2… Leo Casey (14) 37 pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Spring League Final.

Sponsor – Moore Stephens

1st. Sean Twomey (17) 44pts.

2nd. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (22) 43pts.

3rd. Padraig O’Shea (10) 42 pts.

Autumn Gold Winner Thursday Mike O’Brien 21pts.

Next weekend Fourball Qualifier.

Ladies Results.

Sunday 22nd April

18 hole Strokeplay

Sponsor:Davitts

1st Kim Kennedy (14) 71nett

2nd Noreen Crowley(15) 71nett

3rd Clara Brosnan (20) 73nett

Best Gross Danielle Froment

Sun 29th April

2 ball Scramble

arrange teams

Waterville

18 hole Singles S Ford

Sponsored by:Haulie And Liz Dwyer Taxi

1st Fionan Clifford (18) 38 pts

2nd Gary Galvin (7) 37 pts

3rd Daniel O Mahony (15) 37pts

F9 Eoin O Sullivan (13) 18 pts

B9 Oran Clifford (9) 20 pts

Beaufort

Gents Branch

21st/22nd April – 14 hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by M.D. O’Shea

1st Ted Broderick (12) 33 pts

2nd Jim O’Leary (13) 30 pts

3rd Barry Woulfe (15) 29 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th April – 3 T’s – 18 hole Stableford (white tees) – sponsored by Randles Court Hotel, Killarney.

(Ladies Branch)

21st/22nd April 2018 – 14 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Vintero Ltd

1st Teresa Clifford (23) 26 pts

2nd Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (27) 25 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th April 18 hole Stableford – Sponsored by Blossoms Flower Shop, Killorglin.

Castleisland

Ladies 12 stableford results. Sponsored by Teas & Tales Abbeyfeale

1st Mary Cross 23pts

2nd Julianne Browne 22pts

Category 5 winner

Mary o Sullivan

The Seniors Results for 16/04/2018 are as follows:

1st William Galvin 27pts.

2nd John Manton 23pts.

3rd Paul Geaney 23pts.

The Mixed Scramble Results for 18/04/2018are:

1st: Maire Gleeson, William O’Sullivan, Cyril Quigley

2nd: Mary Scanlon,Mary O’Sullivan, Elaine Richardson, William Galvin

V – Par GOY results 22/04/18

1st Ben Foley 7up

2nd Eamon Feeley 7up

3rd Tone Brosnan 6up

Next week competition Holmpatrick fourball

Betterball 29/04/18

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Eamon Allen Singles Competition Sunday 22nd April 2018 Sponsored by Goggin Insurance – Old Course C.S.S. 73

1st Tom Joe O’Mahony (17) 38pts (18B9)

2nd Daniel Hayes (15)` 38pts (17B9)

3rd Eamon O’Connor (12) 37pts (23B9)

Gross Philip Byrne Jnr (3) 32pts

4th Thomas O’Connor (7) 37pts (20B9)

5th James Quirke (11) 37pts (B9 19)

6th John Bambury (11) 36pts

Senior Rory Flannery (14) 35pts

Back Nine Dan Sheehan (18) 19pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 29th April 2018 Dooks Exchange Day

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Lahinch Exchange Day Tuesday 17th April 2018 – Old Course

1st Mary Keane(26), Mgt McAuliffe(29), Mary Pierse(31) & Mary

Whelan(31) 64 3/8

2nd Mgt McAuliffe (4), Catríona Corrigan(10), Louise Griffin(16) & Lorraine Canty(17) 66 1/8

3rd Meave Barrett(16), Rena Blake(19), Siobhán Walsh(29) & Colleen McElligott(29) 66 3/8

Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions Sunday 22nd April 2018– Cashen Course C.S.S.74(R/O)

1st Marian Flannery (26) 34 pts

2nd Mary Sheehy (3) 33 pts

3rd Marguerita Lyons (24) 32 pts

9 Hole: Martina Galvin (36) 5 pts

Sunday 29th April 2018 Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions – Cashen Course

Tuesday 1st May 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 19th April 2018 – Cashen Course.

1st. Declan Lovett (13) 34+1 35pts.

2nd. Paddy Bouchier Hayes (32) 32pts. B.5-13.

3rd. Seamus Hanley (11) 32pts.

4th. Rory Flannery (14) 33-3 31pts. B.5-13

5th. Joe McCarthy (19) 32-1 31pts .B.5-11

6th. Maurice McAuliffe (14) 31pts B.3-7

7th. Des O’Donoghue (21) 29+2 31pts.

8th. Miley Costello (19) 32-2 30pts.

Gross. Brendan Daly 24pts.

Vintage Joe Costello (20) 31-1 30pts.

S.V. John Fox (16) 27+3 30pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 26th April 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 20th April 2018 – Old Course

1st Mary Pierse (31) 18pts

2nd Margie Morkan (23) 15pts

3rd Marian Flannery (26) 15pts

Fixtures:

Friday 27th April 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Global Village Restaurant, Dingle.

1. Thomas Ashe (7) 40pts

2. Micheál Lenihan (20) 39pts

Gross. Damian Duffy (3) 81 strokes

3. Liam Ó hÓgáin (28) 39pts

Next Sunday: Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Finbar Cahill

May 6th Exchange with Castlegregory GC

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- John Ashe Memorial

1. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (21) 38pts

2. Geraldine Murphy (25) 34pts

Tralee

Mens Results:

Sun. 22nd April

Master Classic No. 3 Bailys Solicitors

1st Richard Rafferty (9) 39pts

2nd Pat O’Donnell (8) 39pts

3rd Mike Halloran (12) 38pts

4th Philip O’Sullivan (8) 38pts

5th Daniel Finnegan (19) 38pts

6th Brian Murphy (17) 37pts

Best Gross: Padraig Daughton (6) 31pts

18+ Handicap: Michael Brosnan (20) 34pts

CSS: 35pts

Number of Cards Processed: 128

Results: 9 Hole Competition:

1st Padraig Corcoran (14) 15pts

2nd Declan Corcoran (11) 12pts

Fixtures:

Sat 28th Apr. Minor Scratch Cup. Meadowlands Hotel.

Sun 29th Apr. Spring Medal (Blue Tees). Club Singles. (White Tees). Sponsor David Power PGA Sat 05th May. Casual Golf. Junior Golf.

Sun 06th May. MC 4 Sponsored by Oyster Tavern Sun 13th May. Club Singles Matches & Club Fourball Matches Sat 19th May. Open Scotch Mixed Foursomes Billy Nolan. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 20th May. MC5 Ballybunion exchange. Casey Stephenson/Naughton

Ladies:

Results Wednesday 18th April.

Eileen Murphy Scotch Foursome Qualifier

1st Kathleen Finnegan & Mary Fitzgerald (19) 33 points

2nd Cora O Mahony & Eileen Corcoran (17) 31 points

This competition was a scotch foursome comp with a handicap limit of 30.

Fixtures:

Wed. 25th April – Rose Hotel Ladies Open Day

Sun. 29th April – 18 Hole Singles Stableford

Wed. 2nd May – Australien Spoons Greensomes Foursomes Qualifier

Munster Country Clubs Cup Results

Round 1

Berehaven bt Ross 5/2

Ballyheigue Castle bt Castlegregory 5.1/1.5

Spanish Point bt Doneraile 5.5/1.5

Dunmore bt Glengarriff 5.5/1.5