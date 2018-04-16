Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Club:

Friday 13th April & Sunday 15th April , 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by The Skellig Hotel. 1st Mary T Real(10) 62 net, 2nd Kathleen Hennessy (19) 64 net, 3rd Tina Moriarty (19 ) 64 net.

Over 55’s: Wednesday 11th April, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Kathleen Hennessy (19) 19 pts.

Men’s Club

Sunday 15th April, Holmpatrick Cup, 4 Ball Better Ball, 1st John Mc Auliffe(27) Brien Neenan(15) 45pts, 2nd Pat Doody(7) Rob Sheehy(12) 44pts.

Seniors: Thursday 12th April, 12 Hole Stableford, 1st Joe Mc Kenna (17)22pts, 2nd Fred Garvey(15)22pts.

FIXTURES:

Senior Ladies: Wed. April 18th , 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Ladies Club: Friday 20th April & Sunday 22nd April, 18 Hole Stableford. Time Sheet for Sunday.

Saturday 21st April , The John Kenny Memorial Trophy.

Best of luck to the Minor Team who take on Parknasilla in Kenmare next Saturday at 2pm.

Men’s Club: Saturday 21st April, John Kenny Memorial Trophy.

Sunday 22nd 18 Holes Stableford, Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 19th April. Draw at 9:30 am.

Kerry Intermediate Shield

Castlegregory Golf Club got a walk over from Castleross. Our next match is against Parknasilla at home. It must be played by 13th May 2018.

Panel will be contacted with the date and time of the match and practice.

Killarney

The following are the results from ladies club at KGFC

Sunday Singles Stableford competition Sponsored by Mike Buckley & family from Kerry Coaches

1st Gemma Leacey (29) 40pts

2/BG Tracy Eakin (2) 37pts

3rd Geraldine Collins (26) 37pts

4th Sharon Ormonde (13) 36pts BK9

5th Kathleen A Brosnan (22) 36pts

CSS 36pts

Next week’s Competition is a Singles Stableford and will be sponsored by Calor Gas and held on Killeen course at Killarney golf club

Men’s Club Competition Results

Date: 16/04/2018

Format: Singles Stableford GOY (Matchplay Qualifier)

Course: Killeen

1st Jason Arthur (5) 38pts

2nd Martin Fowler (12) 37pts

3rd Denny Lyons (9) 36pts

4th Donal Dennehy (17) 36pts

5th Mark Bowe (6) 35pts

Cat.1 Mike Maher (06) 34pts

Cat.2 Con Healy (10) 34pts

Cat.3 Mike Casey (13) 34pts

Cat.4 Seamus Dohney (19) 35pts

Standard Scratch 34 pts (Reduction Only)

‘Reduction Only’ Competitions

A club does not have the authority to run competitions in which handicaps can be reduced but not increased. There are only two situations within the CONGU Unified Handicapping System when handicaps can be reduced but not increased. These are:

1. A competition where the application of the CSS calculation determines that the competition is Reduction Only. (i.e. calculated CSS of ‘SSS+3 R/O)

2. When a competition has been abandoned for a valid reason, reductions of handicaps are made on the basis that CSS is equal to the SSS with no handicap increases being applied.

Singles Matchplay Draw 2018

Link – http://www.killarneygolfclub.ie/mens-club-singles-2018/

Upcoming Competition

Date: 22/04/2018

Format: Fourball betterball (Matchplay Qualifier (Top 32))

Course: Mahony’s Point

(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)

Ross

On Sun April 15th we held the third round of the M D O’Shea spring league with a single stableford competition

The winners were

1… Tadhg Moynihan (15) 36 pts.

2… Oliver Butler (18) 35 pts

3….Rolandas Bendikas (13) 35 pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Spring League Round 3

1st. David O’Dwyer Jnr. (20) – 40pts.

2nd. James O’Donoghue (9) – 39pts.

3rd. Sean Murphy (24) – 38pts.

Thursday April 12th. – Autumn Gold Winner – Denis Crowley 19pts.

Ladies Results.

Sunday 15th April

18 Hole Stableford

1st. Delia Long (25) 33pts

2nd. Noreen Crowley (15) 31pts

Sunday 22nd April

Rene Keating Cup

Sponsor: The Mews

Please put names on list in locker room. Draw on Saturday 21st April

Beaufort

(Men’s Branch)

14th/15th April – 14 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Pat Lane & Sons, Tralee

1st Michael J O’Connor (7) 32 pts

2nd Michael Coffey (13) 30 pts

3rd Barry Woulfe (15) 29 pts

Fixtures

22nd April – Exchange Day Macroom – 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by M.D. O’Shea, Killarney

(Ladies Branch)

14th/15th April – 14 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Sean Taaffe, Killorglin

1st Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (27) 30 pts

2nd Teresa Clifford (23) 21 pts

Fixtures

22nd April – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Ladies Branch.

Waterville

Single 18 hole S/Ford Sat 14 th Sun 15 April

Sponsored by: Club

1st Sat Micheal Mc Sweeney (22) 36 pts

1st Sun Gerald O Connell (9) 32 pts

Single 18 hole STROKE

Sponsored by: Martin Clarke

1st Micheal Donnelly (16) 71 nett

2 nd Padraig Maher (5) 72 nett

3 rd Eamonn English (30) 72 nett

F9 Con M c Carthy 32.5

B9 Gerald O Connell 36

Greyhound Bar Golf Society

This year we are under the leadership off our captain David (Pecker)Doyle. David has put together a very impressive program with trips to Killeen, Mahoney’s Point, Dromoland Castle, Lee Valley, Dingle, Beaufort, Newcastlewest and Castlegregory. Next Saturday the 21st off April we head to Ceann Sibeal for the third playing of the Bruddy Burrows Memorial sponsored by Eddie Wall.

Castleisland

Ladies 12 hole stableford result

1st Kadie Colbert 28pts

2nd Julianne Browne 20pts

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Half Door Restaurant, Dingle.

1. Liam Ó hÓgáin (28) 37pts

2. Kenny Murphy (12) 36pts

3. Damian Duffy (4) 33pts

4. Michael Murphy (18) 33pts

Next Week: Singles S/Ford, Sponsored by Global Village Restaurant, Dingle.

Ladies

Singles S/Ford, Sponsored by P & T Fitzgerald, Dingle.

1. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 34pts

2. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 30pts

3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (26) 29pts

Ballybunion

Monday 9th – Sunday 15th April 2018

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Singles Competition Rathcoole Cold Storage Sunday 15th April 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 73

1st Gerard Enright (20) 40pts

2nd Tom M O’Connor (19) 40pts

3rd Noel Heaphy (20) 40pts

4th Brendan Stack (13) 37pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd April 2018 Eamon Allen Singles Competition Sponsored by Goggin Insurance – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 10th April 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 72 (36pts)

1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (12) 38pts

2nd Meave Barrett (16) 33pts (B9 17pts)

3rd Patricia Gleeson (27) 33pts (B9 16)

Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions Saturday 15th April 2018 Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – Old Course C.S.S. 76 R/)

1st Olga Kiely (21) 35pts

2nd Mary Pierse (31) 32pts

Best Gross Janice O’Connell (10) 21 gross

3rd Betty Doolan (26) 32pts

4th Lorraine Canty (17) 31pts

5th Mags O’Sullivan (16) 30pts

6th Marguerita Lyons (24) 30pts

Front 9 Nóirín Lynch (29) 19pts

Back 9 Anne Marie Carroll (13) 18pts

Seniors Mary Kelly (36) 29pts

Saturday 22nd April 2018 Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions – Cashen Course

Tuesday 24th April 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Revised Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 5th April 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Didgie O’Connor (18) 30pts 29+1

2nd Rory Flannery (14) 29pts 28+1

3rd Joe Costello (20) 29pts

4th Oliver Kearns (20) 28pts 30-2

5th Michael Joyce (24) 27pts 24+3

6th Paudie Kindlan (21) 26pts 27-1

7th Pat Cummins (23) 25pts 24+1

8th John Shier (17) 25pts 24+1

Gross Billy Farrell 19pts

Vintage Vincent O’Kelly (16) 23pts 24-1

S Vintage Donal Quaid (20) 25pts

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 12th April 2018 – Cashen Course.

1st. P.Casey (14) 34+4 38pts.

2nd. T.Nolan (21) 31+2 33pts.

3rd. J.Keane (19) 29+4 33pts.

4th. J.A.Culhane (14) 35-3 32pts.

5th. H.Costello (11) 32-1 31pts.

6th. P.Costello (25) 29+1 30pts.

7th. M.Jones (18) 30pts.

8th. M.D.O’Sullivan (19) 24+6 30pts.

Gross. B.Farrell 24pts.

Vintage J.Quirke (12) 30-1 29pts.

S.V. M.Barrett (18) 29-1 28pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 19th April 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 13th April 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Pierse (31) 17pts

2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 16pts

Fixtures:

Friday 20th April 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course

Tralee

Mens Results

Sat 14th April 2018 – Foursomes / Fourball Round 2:

1st Mark Sheehy (14) & Ned O’Shea Jnr (11) 44pts 2nd Anthony O’Connor (17) & Mike Galvin (17) 41pts

20 Pairings Entered.

Sunday 15th – club competitions cancelled.

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd April:

MC 3 Bailys Solicitors

9 Hole Qualifying Competition

Time sheet opens Monday 16th April at 8.00pm.

Saturday 28th April:

Minor Scratch Cup (Sponsors) Meadowlands Hotel

Sunday 29th April:

Fourball / Foursomes R3 (Sponsors) AIB Bank

Ladies Results

Sunday 15th Apr. competitions cancelled.

Fixtures:

Wed. 18th April – Eileen Murphy Foursomes Qualifier

Sunday 22nd April – MC3 Kerry Petroleum

Wed. 25th April – Rose Hotel Ladies Open Day

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was 16 Hole Scotch Foursomes.

1st John White & Bernard Dineen (17) 42pts

2nd Eamon Stack & Mark Condon (13) 40pts

Next Sundays competition will be a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

On Saturday our Kingdom Intermediate Team played Castleisland in the Cashen Course in Ballybunion. They won 10up. Terry O’Connor & Tommy Hayes were 2 Up after 18 Holes. Mark Condon & Denis O’Regan were 4 Up after 18 Holes. Declan Condon & Sean O’Sullivan were 4 Up after 16 Holes. Many thanks to Ballybunion for allowing us to use the course on Saturday. They will play away to either Killorglin or Ceann Sibeal in the 1/4 final. (Picture Attached)

The Country Clubs team will play Castlegregory in Castleisland at 12pm on Sunday April 22nd.

Round 2 Fred Daly

At Dromoland

Sun 15th April

Lahinch bt Ennis 4/1

Shannon bt Dromoland 3.5/1.5

At Castletroy

Sat l4th April

Ballyneety bt Charleville 3/2

Limerick bt Nenagh 4/1

At Monkstown

Sun 15th April

Muskerry bt Bantry Bay 4/1

Kinsale bt Blarney 4/1

At Clonmel

Sun 15th April

Dungarvan bt Ballykisteen 3.5/1.5

Cahir Park bt Tipperary 3/1

At Carrick-On-Suir

Sat 14th April

Tramore bt Clonmel 4/1

Waterford Castle bt Youghal 4/1

At Kenmare

Sun 15th April

Killarney bt Doneraile 4/1

Ballybunion bt Kanturk 3.5/1.5

At Killarney

Sun 15th April

Dooks bt Newcastle West 4/1