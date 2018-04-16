Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Club:
Friday 13th April & Sunday 15th April , 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by The Skellig Hotel. 1st Mary T Real(10) 62 net, 2nd Kathleen Hennessy (19) 64 net, 3rd Tina Moriarty (19 ) 64 net.
Over 55’s: Wednesday 11th April, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Kathleen Hennessy (19) 19 pts.
Men’s Club
Sunday 15th April, Holmpatrick Cup, 4 Ball Better Ball, 1st John Mc Auliffe(27) Brien Neenan(15) 45pts, 2nd Pat Doody(7) Rob Sheehy(12) 44pts.
Seniors: Thursday 12th April, 12 Hole Stableford, 1st Joe Mc Kenna (17)22pts, 2nd Fred Garvey(15)22pts.
FIXTURES:
Senior Ladies: Wed. April 18th , 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Ladies Club: Friday 20th April & Sunday 22nd April, 18 Hole Stableford. Time Sheet for Sunday.
Saturday 21st April , The John Kenny Memorial Trophy.
Best of luck to the Minor Team who take on Parknasilla in Kenmare next Saturday at 2pm.
Men’s Club: Saturday 21st April, John Kenny Memorial Trophy.
Sunday 22nd 18 Holes Stableford, Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 19th April. Draw at 9:30 am.
Kerry Intermediate Shield
Castlegregory Golf Club got a walk over from Castleross. Our next match is against Parknasilla at home. It must be played by 13th May 2018.
Panel will be contacted with the date and time of the match and practice.
Killarney
The following are the results from ladies club at KGFC
Sunday Singles Stableford competition Sponsored by Mike Buckley & family from Kerry Coaches
1st Gemma Leacey (29) 40pts
2/BG Tracy Eakin (2) 37pts
3rd Geraldine Collins (26) 37pts
4th Sharon Ormonde (13) 36pts BK9
5th Kathleen A Brosnan (22) 36pts
CSS 36pts
Next week’s Competition is a Singles Stableford and will be sponsored by Calor Gas and held on Killeen course at Killarney golf club
Men’s Club Competition Results
Date: 16/04/2018
Format: Singles Stableford GOY (Matchplay Qualifier)
Course: Killeen
1st Jason Arthur (5) 38pts
2nd Martin Fowler (12) 37pts
3rd Denny Lyons (9) 36pts
4th Donal Dennehy (17) 36pts
5th Mark Bowe (6) 35pts
Cat.1 Mike Maher (06) 34pts
Cat.2 Con Healy (10) 34pts
Cat.3 Mike Casey (13) 34pts
Cat.4 Seamus Dohney (19) 35pts
Standard Scratch 34 pts (Reduction Only)
‘Reduction Only’ Competitions
A club does not have the authority to run competitions in which handicaps can be reduced but not increased. There are only two situations within the CONGU Unified Handicapping System when handicaps can be reduced but not increased. These are:
1. A competition where the application of the CSS calculation determines that the competition is Reduction Only. (i.e. calculated CSS of ‘SSS+3 R/O)
2. When a competition has been abandoned for a valid reason, reductions of handicaps are made on the basis that CSS is equal to the SSS with no handicap increases being applied.
Singles Matchplay Draw 2018
Link – http://www.killarneygolfclub.ie/mens-club-singles-2018/
Upcoming Competition
Date: 22/04/2018
Format: Fourball betterball (Matchplay Qualifier (Top 32))
Course: Mahony’s Point
(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)
Ross
On Sun April 15th we held the third round of the M D O’Shea spring league with a single stableford competition
The winners were
1… Tadhg Moynihan (15) 36 pts.
2… Oliver Butler (18) 35 pts
3….Rolandas Bendikas (13) 35 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Spring League Round 3
1st. David O’Dwyer Jnr. (20) – 40pts.
2nd. James O’Donoghue (9) – 39pts.
3rd. Sean Murphy (24) – 38pts.
Thursday April 12th. – Autumn Gold Winner – Denis Crowley 19pts.
Ladies Results.
Sunday 15th April
18 Hole Stableford
1st. Delia Long (25) 33pts
2nd. Noreen Crowley (15) 31pts
Sunday 22nd April
Rene Keating Cup
Sponsor: The Mews
Please put names on list in locker room. Draw on Saturday 21st April
Beaufort
(Men’s Branch)
14th/15th April – 14 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Pat Lane & Sons, Tralee
1st Michael J O’Connor (7) 32 pts
2nd Michael Coffey (13) 30 pts
3rd Barry Woulfe (15) 29 pts
Fixtures
22nd April – Exchange Day Macroom – 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by M.D. O’Shea, Killarney
(Ladies Branch)
14th/15th April – 14 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Sean Taaffe, Killorglin
1st Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (27) 30 pts
2nd Teresa Clifford (23) 21 pts
Fixtures
22nd April – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Ladies Branch.
Waterville
Single 18 hole S/Ford Sat 14 th Sun 15 April
Sponsored by: Club
1st Sat Micheal Mc Sweeney (22) 36 pts
1st Sun Gerald O Connell (9) 32 pts
Single 18 hole STROKE
Sponsored by: Martin Clarke
1st Micheal Donnelly (16) 71 nett
2 nd Padraig Maher (5) 72 nett
3 rd Eamonn English (30) 72 nett
F9 Con M c Carthy 32.5
B9 Gerald O Connell 36
Greyhound Bar Golf Society
This year we are under the leadership off our captain David (Pecker)Doyle. David has put together a very impressive program with trips to Killeen, Mahoney’s Point, Dromoland Castle, Lee Valley, Dingle, Beaufort, Newcastlewest and Castlegregory. Next Saturday the 21st off April we head to Ceann Sibeal for the third playing of the Bruddy Burrows Memorial sponsored by Eddie Wall.
Castleisland
Ladies 12 hole stableford result
1st Kadie Colbert 28pts
2nd Julianne Browne 20pts
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Half Door Restaurant, Dingle.
1. Liam Ó hÓgáin (28) 37pts
2. Kenny Murphy (12) 36pts
3. Damian Duffy (4) 33pts
4. Michael Murphy (18) 33pts
Next Week: Singles S/Ford, Sponsored by Global Village Restaurant, Dingle.
Ladies
Singles S/Ford, Sponsored by P & T Fitzgerald, Dingle.
1. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 34pts
2. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 30pts
3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (26) 29pts
Ballybunion
Monday 9th – Sunday 15th April 2018
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Singles Competition Rathcoole Cold Storage Sunday 15th April 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 73
1st Gerard Enright (20) 40pts
2nd Tom M O’Connor (19) 40pts
3rd Noel Heaphy (20) 40pts
4th Brendan Stack (13) 37pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 22nd April 2018 Eamon Allen Singles Competition Sponsored by Goggin Insurance – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 10th April 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 72 (36pts)
1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (12) 38pts
2nd Meave Barrett (16) 33pts (B9 17pts)
3rd Patricia Gleeson (27) 33pts (B9 16)
Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions Saturday 15th April 2018 Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – Old Course C.S.S. 76 R/)
1st Olga Kiely (21) 35pts
2nd Mary Pierse (31) 32pts
Best Gross Janice O’Connell (10) 21 gross
3rd Betty Doolan (26) 32pts
4th Lorraine Canty (17) 31pts
5th Mags O’Sullivan (16) 30pts
6th Marguerita Lyons (24) 30pts
Front 9 Nóirín Lynch (29) 19pts
Back 9 Anne Marie Carroll (13) 18pts
Seniors Mary Kelly (36) 29pts
Saturday 22nd April 2018 Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions – Cashen Course
Tuesday 24th April 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Revised Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 5th April 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Didgie O’Connor (18) 30pts 29+1
2nd Rory Flannery (14) 29pts 28+1
3rd Joe Costello (20) 29pts
4th Oliver Kearns (20) 28pts 30-2
5th Michael Joyce (24) 27pts 24+3
6th Paudie Kindlan (21) 26pts 27-1
7th Pat Cummins (23) 25pts 24+1
8th John Shier (17) 25pts 24+1
Gross Billy Farrell 19pts
Vintage Vincent O’Kelly (16) 23pts 24-1
S Vintage Donal Quaid (20) 25pts
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 12th April 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st. P.Casey (14) 34+4 38pts.
2nd. T.Nolan (21) 31+2 33pts.
3rd. J.Keane (19) 29+4 33pts.
4th. J.A.Culhane (14) 35-3 32pts.
5th. H.Costello (11) 32-1 31pts.
6th. P.Costello (25) 29+1 30pts.
7th. M.Jones (18) 30pts.
8th. M.D.O’Sullivan (19) 24+6 30pts.
Gross. B.Farrell 24pts.
Vintage J.Quirke (12) 30-1 29pts.
S.V. M.Barrett (18) 29-1 28pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 19th April 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 13th April 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Pierse (31) 17pts
2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 16pts
Fixtures:
Friday 20th April 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course
Tralee
Mens Results
Sat 14th April 2018 – Foursomes / Fourball Round 2:
1st Mark Sheehy (14) & Ned O’Shea Jnr (11) 44pts 2nd Anthony O’Connor (17) & Mike Galvin (17) 41pts
20 Pairings Entered.
Sunday 15th – club competitions cancelled.
Fixtures:
Sunday 22nd April:
MC 3 Bailys Solicitors
9 Hole Qualifying Competition
Time sheet opens Monday 16th April at 8.00pm.
Saturday 28th April:
Minor Scratch Cup (Sponsors) Meadowlands Hotel
Sunday 29th April:
Fourball / Foursomes R3 (Sponsors) AIB Bank
Ladies Results
Sunday 15th Apr. competitions cancelled.
Fixtures:
Wed. 18th April – Eileen Murphy Foursomes Qualifier
Sunday 22nd April – MC3 Kerry Petroleum
Wed. 25th April – Rose Hotel Ladies Open Day
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was 16 Hole Scotch Foursomes.
1st John White & Bernard Dineen (17) 42pts
2nd Eamon Stack & Mark Condon (13) 40pts
Next Sundays competition will be a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
On Saturday our Kingdom Intermediate Team played Castleisland in the Cashen Course in Ballybunion. They won 10up. Terry O’Connor & Tommy Hayes were 2 Up after 18 Holes. Mark Condon & Denis O’Regan were 4 Up after 18 Holes. Declan Condon & Sean O’Sullivan were 4 Up after 16 Holes. Many thanks to Ballybunion for allowing us to use the course on Saturday. They will play away to either Killorglin or Ceann Sibeal in the 1/4 final. (Picture Attached)
The Country Clubs team will play Castlegregory in Castleisland at 12pm on Sunday April 22nd.
Round 2 Fred Daly
At Dromoland
Sun 15th April
Lahinch bt Ennis 4/1
Shannon bt Dromoland 3.5/1.5
At Castletroy
Sat l4th April
Ballyneety bt Charleville 3/2
Limerick bt Nenagh 4/1
At Monkstown
Sun 15th April
Muskerry bt Bantry Bay 4/1
Kinsale bt Blarney 4/1
At Clonmel
Sun 15th April
Dungarvan bt Ballykisteen 3.5/1.5
Cahir Park bt Tipperary 3/1
At Carrick-On-Suir
Sat 14th April
Tramore bt Clonmel 4/1
Waterford Castle bt Youghal 4/1
At Kenmare
Sun 15th April
Killarney bt Doneraile 4/1
Ballybunion bt Kanturk 3.5/1.5
At Killarney
Sun 15th April
Dooks bt Newcastle West 4/1