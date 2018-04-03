Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Ladies Singles Stableford on Mahony’s Point
Kindly sponsored by Great Southern Killarney
1st Anne O’Leary (25) 39 Pts
2nd Sally Cooper (20) 35 Pts Back 9
BG Clare Keating ( 7) 21 Gross
3rd Ann Courtney (35) 35 Pts
4th Margaret Curtin (28) 34 Pts Back 9
CSS 36 Stableford Points
Congratulations to all the winners!
Next Sunday’s competition 8th April is kindly sponsored by Adams Garage and will be held on Killeen and will be a category competition
Derry McCarthy, Men’s Club Captain will be leading the Club’s annual weekend pilgrimage to Lahinch on Friday next, the 6th of April, this annual outing which is restricted to 40 of our Members, and such is the popularity of the event that there were many who wished to travel, but as our tee-times are strictly restricted to 40, then it is with regret that we were not in a position to accommodate all of those who wished to travel. The outing is once again very kindly sponsored by Brendan Keogh of SWING Golf and Travel.
Derry McCarthy on behalf of the Men’s Club wishes to congratulate Lady Captain Sheila Crowley And her Committee and Club Members on successfully hosting the Munster Ladies Senior and
Junior Competitions here on Mahony’s Point last week. A special congratulations must go to our own Eimear O’Donnell who won the competition for the overall best nett results in the Senior
Section of those Championships.
The Boy’s Junior Club were involved in two competitions during the last week, and they finished in 3rd place in the 1st round of the Junior League played at Tralee, they also finished in 3rd in the qualifier for the Irish Junior Foursomes at Tralee, and they will also now face Berehaven in the 1st Rnd of the Fred Daly competition which will be played at Kenmare on Sunday, the 8th of April.
The competition on Sunday the 1st of April was the International Hotel sponsored singles stableford competition played on Killeen, the biting cold and at times the driving rain ensured
that the scoring would be low in this very popular GOY competition, the winner with 36 pts was Michael Foley, he won by virtue of as better back 9 holes from Con Healy also on the same score.
Full results are as follows. 1st Michael Foley(15) 36 Pts. 2nd Con Healy(11) 36 Pts. 3rd Finbarr O’Mahony(5) 35 Pts. 4th Dermot O’Sullivan(18) 35 Pts. 5th David O’Callaghan(4) 34 Pts. Cat.1 Derek Pyne(6) 34 Pts. Cat.2 James O’Grady(9) 34 Pts. Cat.3 Patrick Buckley(15) 34 Pts. Cat.4 Michael Dennehy(21) 29 Pts. Standard Scratch was 34 Pts. and was reduction only.
Ross
This weekend we held a 10 hole mixed scramble .
The winners were :-
1… Tony Lenihan, Margaret O’Donoghue, Jack Maguire
2… Mike Casey, Maurice Coffey, Ger Murphy
3…. Ivo O’Sullivan, Michael J Casey , JJ Healy
Beaufort
(Men’s Branch)
30th March – Club Fundraiser (4 Ball Betterball) – Sponsored by The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney
1st James Lucey (13) and Mike Cronin (19) 45 Points
2nd Frank Herlihy (11) and Mossie McCarthy (18) 45 Points
3rd Denis O’Sullivan (5) and Jack Murphy (12) 45 Points
4th Denis Moran (19) and Kevin O’Callaghan (8) 45 Points
5th Katie Hourihan (5) and Aidan O’Shea (20) 45 Points
31st March/1st April – 18 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Quirke Quarries
1st Gerard Lee (17) 37 pts
2nd Michael A O’Sullivan (17) 35 pts
3rd Jim O’Leary (17) 35 pts
Fixtures
7th/8th April – 18 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Pat Lane & Sons, Tralee
(Ladies Branch)
31st March/1st April – 13 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Josephine O’Shea
1st Noreen Kinsella (21) 25 pts
2nd Agnes Carey (18) 25 pts
3rd Sheila Scott (21) 24 pts
Fixtures
7th/8th April – Weekend Away to Ennis – Sponsored by Ladies Branch
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Easter Hamper Sponsored by Marian and David O’Dwyer.
1st. Sean Twomey – (17) – 44pts.
2nd. Chris Dale – (16) – 42pts.
3rd. David O’Dwyer Jnr. – (20) – 41pts.
Ladies Results – Sunday 1st April
18 hole S/f Sponsored by Chris Siochru
1st Mega Dalton (36) 41pts
2nd Joanne Bhamvra(30) 39points
Sunday 8th April 18 hole s/f sponsored by Maura Crowley.
Ladies Foursomes draw posted in club house.
Spring League continues – first round to be completed before 7th. April
2nd. round to be played between the 8th. April to 15th. April
Final round – 16th. to 29th. April. – play any day
Waterville
The John Quinlan Memorial
18 hole Singles S/Ford 1st April 2018
Sponsored by: Club
1st Shane Lowney (11) 39 pts
2nd Noel O’Sullivan (9) 38 pts
B/Gross Padraig Maher (5) 31 pts
3rd Keith Moran (12) 37 pts
F9 Eamonn English (30) 21 pts
B9 Abe Huggard (6) 18 pts
18 Hole Scotch Mixed Foursomes
Monday 2nd April 2018
Sponsored by: Eileen & John O’Riordan
1st Nikki Higgins (20)
Padraig Maher (5) 65.5 Nett
2nd Sadie Curran(24)
Jimmy Curran (26) 68 nett
Castleisland
Easter hampers sponsored byTwohigs SuperValu Abbeyfeale
1st: Julianne Browne (17) 45pts
2nd: MaryCross(35) 43pts
3rd: Leila Maloney (16) 43pts
Category 5 Winner
Esther Ward (36) 27pts
Castleisland
Senior Results 26/3/18
1st Cyril Quigley 25 pts
2nd John O’Connell 24 pts
3rd Pat Walsh 23 pts
Mixed Scramble 28/03/18
1st Mary Anne Downes, Norma O’Neill Collins, Jim Crowley, Seanie O’Leary
2nd Marian Kerrisk, Mike Maloney, Tim Sugrue, Mary Scanlon.
Fitzgerald Elite Upholstery Easter Hamper Rd 2
1st Michael Cunnane 40pts
2nd Eamon Feeley 40pts
3rd Liam Martin 38pts.
Sunday 8th April
Next weeks competition
Fitzgerald Elite Upholstery Easter Hamper Rd 3 18 hole S/ford .Final round of Easter hampers next Sunday two cards to count.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was the fourth and final qualifying round of the Spring League kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny. The final scores were as follows
1st Team H 413
2nd Team I 398
3rd Team J 396
4th Team F 381
5th Team E 380
6th Team B 375
7th Team G 374
8th Team C 370
9th Team A 342
10th Team D 326
Full scores can be found at http://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/2018springleague.php
In the semi finals Team H will play Team F and Team I will play Team J. The semi finals will start at 7.30am next Sunday with teams to be handed in by 7.20am.
The format is one singles matchplay, 1 scotch foursomes matchplay and 1 fourball matchplay.
There will be a Single Stableford competition for those not participating in the Spring League. Timesheet available online and begins at 8.30am.
The JB Carr team will play Tralee in Ballyheigue at 2pm on Thursday April 12th.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
3 Person Rumble (Liam Duggan Fundraiser)
1. Tony Lawless (13) Ciarán Ó Coileáin (16) Seán Ó Coileáin (18) 76pts
2. Cormac Flannery (0) Alan Flannery (19) Paul Walker (20) 74pts
3. Paul Duffy (13) Joe Curran (16) Paddy Duggan (20) 72pts
Corn na Fáinleoige / 4/Ball S/Ford- Urraithe ag Gerry O’Mahony
1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) Kevin Murphy (14) 40pts
2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) Toz O’Mahony (16) 39pts
3. Padraic Ó Sé (13) Tony Lawless (13) 38pts
4. Cormac Flannery (0) Ciarán Sharkey (10) 37pts
Next Sunday: Singles S/Ford (GOY) Urraithe ag Harrington’s Restaurant, Dingle.
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag: Dingle Bay Hotel
1. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 34pts
2. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin (32) 33pts
3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (26) 32pts
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Easter Build Hamper 9 Hole Re-Entry. 1st Billy Irwin 63 pts., 2nd Sean Spillane 59 pts. and 3rd John Flynn 58 pts.
Friday 30th March 18 Hole Open Mixed Scramble 1st Jackie Moriarty, Tom Ferriter and Rick Earley 50.3 Nett., 2nd Carol Shanahan, Philip Ahern and Eamonn Travers 55.67 Nett.
Monday 2nd April, 18 Hole 4 Person Champagne Classic (2 score to count, 1st Tina Moriarty (19), Stephen Hennessy (19), John McAuliffe (27) & Stevie Hennessy (9) 101 pts.
Ladies Club:
Sunday 1st April, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Karen Tess (21) 39 pts., 2nd Tina Moriarty (19) 38 pts.
Over 55’s: Wednesday 28th March, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Marion Bourke (28) 19 pts.
Men’s Club
Sunday 1st April, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Noel McCoy (14) 38 pts., 2nd Stephen Hennessy (19) 38 pts., 3rd John Dillane (17) 20 pts., Front 9: Trevor Howell (16) 20 pts., Back 9: Eddie Hanafin (9) 19 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 29th March, 12 Hole Stableford, 1st John Flynn (19) 25 pts., 2nd Fred Garvey (15) 24 pts.
FIXTURES:
Senior Ladies: Wed. April 4th, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Ladies Club: Friday 6th April, 18 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10.00 am. Sunday 8th Shotgun Start 8.30 am.
Men’s Club: Sunday 8th, 18 Holes Stableford, East V West, Shotgun Start, Draw at 8.30 am.
Ballybunion
Monday 26th March – Monday 2nd April 2018
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Medal 1 Competition – Scratch Cup Qualifier Friday 30th March 2018 Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn –Old Course
1st Stephen Galvin (9) 65net
2nd Donal Liston (7) 70
3rd Senan Carroll (1) 73
Gross Peter Sheehan (0) 74
Cat, 1. 0 -10 Kieran Farrell (5) 73 nett
Cat, 2. 11-17 Jim White (16) 74
Cat. 3. 18-28 Liam Weir (25) 77
Senior Joseph Sheehan (9) 77
Back 9 Finbarr Carrig (9) 33.5
Fixtures:
Sunday 8th April 2018 Men’s Members Cup Qualifier Competition – 64 to Qualify Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra Ballylongford
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition Saturday 24th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Catherine Walsh (25) 32pts
2nd Georgina Keane (12) 30pts B9
3rd Tess Noonan (31) 30pts
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 27th March 2018 – Old Course
1st Rena Blake(19) 35 pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler(8) 33 pts(Bk-9- 19)
3rd Dori Cotter(29) 33 pts(B -6-14)
4th Toni Quilter(18) 33 pts(Bk-6-13)
Ladies Open Day – Team of 4 2nd April 2018 – Sponsored by Irish Centre for Business Excellence – Cashen Course
1st Betty Doolan(26) Ballybunion 85 pts
Catherine Moylan (22) Ballybunion
Norma Mullane (27) Ballybunion
Kay Fitzgerald (29) Tralee
2nd Carmel Carroll (27) Ballybunion 82 pts [B9]
Ann O Riordan (18) Ballybunion
Anne O Driscoll (26) Tralee
Angela Deenihan (25) Tralee
3rd Marie Benn(26) Ballybunion 82 pts
Patricia Gleeson (27) Ballybunion
Lorraine Canty (17) Ballybunion
Marie Hogan (25) Ballyheigue
Fixtures:
Saturday 8th April 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course
Tuesday 10th April 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Foursomes Competition Thursday 29th March 2018 – Old Course
1st Anton Casey & Liam Shanahan 49.6pts
2nd Eamonn Condon & Denis Eggleston 50.6pts
3rd Neilie Ahern & Michael O’Callaghan 51.2pts
4th Denis Cronin & Tim O’Malley 51.8pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th April 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 6th April 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course
Dooks
Dooks Golf Club Results – Men’s Club – QUINLAN & COOKE FOURBALL
31ST MARCH & 1ST APRIL 2018
Winners Clinton Griffin (19) 38 Pts
Daniel Moriarty (18)
2nd Jimmy O’Shea (13) 37 Pts C/B
Patrick Riordan (11)
3rd Geoffrey Mahony (7) 37 Pts
Conal Kelly (14)
NEXT WEEKEND 7TH & 8TH APRIL 2018
Spring Medal GOY – Singles – Stroke – Blue Markers – NB – 18 Holes
Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Club
Sunday 1st April 2018
1st – Kathryn Shaw (31) = 32 pts
2nd – Marguerita Mulachy (20) = 28 pts
3rd – Rosemary Browne (36) = 28 pts
Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 27 pts
Cat B – Breeda Falvey (28) = 27 pts
Cat C – Dolores Johnston (33) = 26 pts
Invitational Scotch Mixed Foursomes
Monday 2nd April 2018
1st – Ger Lane / Rosie Lane (20) = 37 pts
2nd – Jim Yeates / Sheelagh Yeates (25) = 36 pts c/b
Tralee
Mens results Sunday 1st April MC1 Sponsored by TLI Group
1st: David Sheehy (9) 37 Points
2nd: Padraig Daughton (7) 37 Points
3rd: Michael Leahy (8) 37 Points
4th: Ger Hill (18) 37 Points
5th: Gerry Ryan (13) 36 Points
6th: Donal O’Connell (15) 36 Points
Best Gross: Eoghan O’Donnell 34 Points
18+ Handicap: Bob Dillon (18) 33 Points
CSS: 35 points
Fixtures:
Mon 02nd Apr: Easter Mon Open Am Am Golf Classic Sponsored by Mark Williams.
Sat 07th Apr: Foursomes Round 1 (Diary Change). Casual Golf. Junior Golf.
Sun 08th Apr: MC 2 Sponsored by Calibration Services.
Sat 14th Apr: Fourball Round 2 David Power PGA.
Sun 15th Apr: The Spring Medal (Arthur Spring). David Power PGA Sat 21st Apr: Casual Golf. Junior Golf.
Sun 23rd Apr: MC3. Sponsored byBailys Solicitors.
Sat 28th Apr: Minor Scratch Cup. Meadowlands Hotel.
Sun 29th Apr: Fourball/Foursomes Round 3 AIB Bank.
Sun 06th May: MC 4 Sponsored by Oyster Tavern
On Tuesday 3rd April from 9.15 am to 4.15pm Kerry County Council will be carrying out Structural and Remedial works on Barrow Bridge. Diversion signage will be in Place.
Ladies results
Wednesday 28th March (18 holes singles)
1st Karen Gearon (24) 37pts
2nd Mary Savage (13) 34pts
Sunday 1/4/2018
MC1 sponsored by the Meadowlands Hotel
1st Mary Savage(13) 33 points
2nd Vera Tierney (11) 32 points
Best Gross Mary Murphy 19 points
23 cards processed.
A very good turn out in less than ideal weather conditions!
Results Open Am Am Golf Classic Sponsored by Mark Williams 2/4/2018
1st: Tony Johnson (16) John M O’Sullivan (15) Maurice O’Connor (10) Michael Coote (2) 96 Points
2nd: Kevin McCarthy (15) Michael O’Halloran (12) Richie Hurley (14) Catherine McCarthy (12) 96 Points
3rd: Liam Nolan (17) Ciaran Nolan Tighe (6) David Nolan Tighe (6) John F Holmes (7) 95 Points
Best Ladies team
Mary Sheehy (3) Mary Dowling (4) Mary Scully (9) Mags Hayes (8) 80 points
A total of 49 teams entered.
Thank you to our Sponsor Mark Williams and to all our visitors and members that played today.
Fixtures
Next Wednesday sees the first of our stroke competitions – Mounthawk Plate.
Sunday April 8th MC2 sponsored by the Grand hotel
Reminder ladies Mats in use on fairways only (closely mown areas) until further notice. This is to protect our course as grass growth is slow due to very cold weather conditions in recent weeks.
The closing date for the Munster Stroke Play is fast approaching, the premier 72 hole stroke play event in the Province. The cut off for entries is only four days away. The competition takes place over the May bank holiday weekend with Cork Golf Club again hosting the event where the winner will claim the famous Cork Scratch Cup. This is the thirteenth staging of the event as a 72 hole provincial championship with Ryan’s SuperValu continuing their sponsorship of the event. Entries will close on Saturday next with the top 75 golfers qualifying to take part in the event. All 75 entrants will play 36 holes on the opening day, with the top 39 plus ties going on to play the second 36 holes on Sunday.