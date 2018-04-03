Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Ladies Singles Stableford on Mahony’s Point

Kindly sponsored by Great Southern Killarney

1st Anne O’Leary (25) 39 Pts

2nd Sally Cooper (20) 35 Pts Back 9

BG Clare Keating ( 7) 21 Gross

3rd Ann Courtney (35) 35 Pts

4th Margaret Curtin (28) 34 Pts Back 9

CSS 36 Stableford Points

Congratulations to all the winners!

Next Sunday’s competition 8th April is kindly sponsored by Adams Garage and will be held on Killeen and will be a category competition

Derry McCarthy, Men’s Club Captain will be leading the Club’s annual weekend pilgrimage to Lahinch on Friday next, the 6th of April, this annual outing which is restricted to 40 of our Members, and such is the popularity of the event that there were many who wished to travel, but as our tee-times are strictly restricted to 40, then it is with regret that we were not in a position to accommodate all of those who wished to travel. The outing is once again very kindly sponsored by Brendan Keogh of SWING Golf and Travel.

Derry McCarthy on behalf of the Men’s Club wishes to congratulate Lady Captain Sheila Crowley And her Committee and Club Members on successfully hosting the Munster Ladies Senior and

Junior Competitions here on Mahony’s Point last week. A special congratulations must go to our own Eimear O’Donnell who won the competition for the overall best nett results in the Senior

Section of those Championships.

The Boy’s Junior Club were involved in two competitions during the last week, and they finished in 3rd place in the 1st round of the Junior League played at Tralee, they also finished in 3rd in the qualifier for the Irish Junior Foursomes at Tralee, and they will also now face Berehaven in the 1st Rnd of the Fred Daly competition which will be played at Kenmare on Sunday, the 8th of April.

The competition on Sunday the 1st of April was the International Hotel sponsored singles stableford competition played on Killeen, the biting cold and at times the driving rain ensured

that the scoring would be low in this very popular GOY competition, the winner with 36 pts was Michael Foley, he won by virtue of as better back 9 holes from Con Healy also on the same score.

Full results are as follows. 1st Michael Foley(15) 36 Pts. 2nd Con Healy(11) 36 Pts. 3rd Finbarr O’Mahony(5) 35 Pts. 4th Dermot O’Sullivan(18) 35 Pts. 5th David O’Callaghan(4) 34 Pts. Cat.1 Derek Pyne(6) 34 Pts. Cat.2 James O’Grady(9) 34 Pts. Cat.3 Patrick Buckley(15) 34 Pts. Cat.4 Michael Dennehy(21) 29 Pts. Standard Scratch was 34 Pts. and was reduction only.

Ross

This weekend we held a 10 hole mixed scramble .

The winners were :-

1… Tony Lenihan, Margaret O’Donoghue, Jack Maguire

2… Mike Casey, Maurice Coffey, Ger Murphy

3…. Ivo O’Sullivan, Michael J Casey , JJ Healy

Beaufort

(Men’s Branch)

30th March – Club Fundraiser (4 Ball Betterball) – Sponsored by The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney

1st James Lucey (13) and Mike Cronin (19) 45 Points

2nd Frank Herlihy (11) and Mossie McCarthy (18) 45 Points

3rd Denis O’Sullivan (5) and Jack Murphy (12) 45 Points

4th Denis Moran (19) and Kevin O’Callaghan (8) 45 Points

5th Katie Hourihan (5) and Aidan O’Shea (20) 45 Points

31st March/1st April – 18 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Quirke Quarries

1st Gerard Lee (17) 37 pts

2nd Michael A O’Sullivan (17) 35 pts

3rd Jim O’Leary (17) 35 pts

Fixtures

7th/8th April – 18 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Pat Lane & Sons, Tralee

(Ladies Branch)

31st March/1st April – 13 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Josephine O’Shea

1st Noreen Kinsella (21) 25 pts

2nd Agnes Carey (18) 25 pts

3rd Sheila Scott (21) 24 pts

Fixtures

7th/8th April – Weekend Away to Ennis – Sponsored by Ladies Branch

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Easter Hamper Sponsored by Marian and David O’Dwyer.

1st. Sean Twomey – (17) – 44pts.

2nd. Chris Dale – (16) – 42pts.

3rd. David O’Dwyer Jnr. – (20) – 41pts.

Ladies Results – Sunday 1st April

18 hole S/f Sponsored by Chris Siochru

1st Mega Dalton (36) 41pts

2nd Joanne Bhamvra(30) 39points

Sunday 8th April 18 hole s/f sponsored by Maura Crowley.

Ladies Foursomes draw posted in club house.

Spring League continues – first round to be completed before 7th. April

2nd. round to be played between the 8th. April to 15th. April

Final round – 16th. to 29th. April. – play any day

Waterville

The John Quinlan Memorial

18 hole Singles S/Ford 1st April 2018

Sponsored by: Club

1st Shane Lowney (11) 39 pts

2nd Noel O’Sullivan (9) 38 pts

B/Gross Padraig Maher (5) 31 pts

3rd Keith Moran (12) 37 pts

F9 Eamonn English (30) 21 pts

B9 Abe Huggard (6) 18 pts

18 Hole Scotch Mixed Foursomes

Monday 2nd April 2018

Sponsored by: Eileen & John O’Riordan

1st Nikki Higgins (20)

Padraig Maher (5) 65.5 Nett

2nd Sadie Curran(24)

Jimmy Curran (26) 68 nett

Castleisland

Easter hampers sponsored byTwohigs SuperValu Abbeyfeale

1st: Julianne Browne (17) 45pts

2nd: MaryCross(35) 43pts

3rd: Leila Maloney (16) 43pts

Category 5 Winner

Esther Ward (36) 27pts

Castleisland

Senior Results 26/3/18

1st Cyril Quigley 25 pts

2nd John O’Connell 24 pts

3rd Pat Walsh 23 pts

Mixed Scramble 28/03/18

1st Mary Anne Downes, Norma O’Neill Collins, Jim Crowley, Seanie O’Leary

2nd Marian Kerrisk, Mike Maloney, Tim Sugrue, Mary Scanlon.

Fitzgerald Elite Upholstery Easter Hamper Rd 2

1st Michael Cunnane 40pts

2nd Eamon Feeley 40pts

3rd Liam Martin 38pts.

Sunday 8th April

Next weeks competition

Fitzgerald Elite Upholstery Easter Hamper Rd 3 18 hole S/ford .Final round of Easter hampers next Sunday two cards to count.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was the fourth and final qualifying round of the Spring League kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny. The final scores were as follows

1st Team H 413

2nd Team I 398

3rd Team J 396

4th Team F 381

5th Team E 380

6th Team B 375

7th Team G 374

8th Team C 370

9th Team A 342

10th Team D 326

Full scores can be found at http://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/2018springleague.php

In the semi finals Team H will play Team F and Team I will play Team J. The semi finals will start at 7.30am next Sunday with teams to be handed in by 7.20am.

The format is one singles matchplay, 1 scotch foursomes matchplay and 1 fourball matchplay.

There will be a Single Stableford competition for those not participating in the Spring League. Timesheet available online and begins at 8.30am.

The JB Carr team will play Tralee in Ballyheigue at 2pm on Thursday April 12th.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

3 Person Rumble (Liam Duggan Fundraiser)

1. Tony Lawless (13) Ciarán Ó Coileáin (16) Seán Ó Coileáin (18) 76pts

2. Cormac Flannery (0) Alan Flannery (19) Paul Walker (20) 74pts

3. Paul Duffy (13) Joe Curran (16) Paddy Duggan (20) 72pts

Corn na Fáinleoige / 4/Ball S/Ford- Urraithe ag Gerry O’Mahony

1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) Kevin Murphy (14) 40pts

2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) Toz O’Mahony (16) 39pts

3. Padraic Ó Sé (13) Tony Lawless (13) 38pts

4. Cormac Flannery (0) Ciarán Sharkey (10) 37pts

Next Sunday: Singles S/Ford (GOY) Urraithe ag Harrington’s Restaurant, Dingle.

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag: Dingle Bay Hotel

1. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 34pts

2. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin (32) 33pts

3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (26) 32pts

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Easter Build Hamper 9 Hole Re-Entry. 1st Billy Irwin 63 pts., 2nd Sean Spillane 59 pts. and 3rd John Flynn 58 pts.

Friday 30th March 18 Hole Open Mixed Scramble 1st Jackie Moriarty, Tom Ferriter and Rick Earley 50.3 Nett., 2nd Carol Shanahan, Philip Ahern and Eamonn Travers 55.67 Nett.

Monday 2nd April, 18 Hole 4 Person Champagne Classic (2 score to count, 1st Tina Moriarty (19), Stephen Hennessy (19), John McAuliffe (27) & Stevie Hennessy (9) 101 pts.

Ladies Club:

Sunday 1st April, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Karen Tess (21) 39 pts., 2nd Tina Moriarty (19) 38 pts.

Over 55’s: Wednesday 28th March, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Marion Bourke (28) 19 pts.

Men’s Club

Sunday 1st April, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Noel McCoy (14) 38 pts., 2nd Stephen Hennessy (19) 38 pts., 3rd John Dillane (17) 20 pts., Front 9: Trevor Howell (16) 20 pts., Back 9: Eddie Hanafin (9) 19 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 29th March, 12 Hole Stableford, 1st John Flynn (19) 25 pts., 2nd Fred Garvey (15) 24 pts.

FIXTURES:

Senior Ladies: Wed. April 4th, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Ladies Club: Friday 6th April, 18 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10.00 am. Sunday 8th Shotgun Start 8.30 am.

Men’s Club: Sunday 8th, 18 Holes Stableford, East V West, Shotgun Start, Draw at 8.30 am.

Ballybunion

Monday 26th March – Monday 2nd April 2018

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Medal 1 Competition – Scratch Cup Qualifier Friday 30th March 2018 Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn –Old Course

1st Stephen Galvin (9) 65net

2nd Donal Liston (7) 70

3rd Senan Carroll (1) 73

Gross Peter Sheehan (0) 74

Cat, 1. 0 -10 Kieran Farrell (5) 73 nett

Cat, 2. 11-17 Jim White (16) 74

Cat. 3. 18-28 Liam Weir (25) 77

Senior Joseph Sheehan (9) 77

Back 9 Finbarr Carrig (9) 33.5

Fixtures:

Sunday 8th April 2018 Men’s Members Cup Qualifier Competition – 64 to Qualify Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra Ballylongford

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition Saturday 24th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Catherine Walsh (25) 32pts

2nd Georgina Keane (12) 30pts B9

3rd Tess Noonan (31) 30pts

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 27th March 2018 – Old Course

1st Rena Blake(19) 35 pts

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler(8) 33 pts(Bk-9- 19)

3rd Dori Cotter(29) 33 pts(B -6-14)

4th Toni Quilter(18) 33 pts(Bk-6-13)

Ladies Open Day – Team of 4 2nd April 2018 – Sponsored by Irish Centre for Business Excellence – Cashen Course

1st Betty Doolan(26) Ballybunion 85 pts

Catherine Moylan (22) Ballybunion

Norma Mullane (27) Ballybunion

Kay Fitzgerald (29) Tralee

2nd Carmel Carroll (27) Ballybunion 82 pts [B9]

Ann O Riordan (18) Ballybunion

Anne O Driscoll (26) Tralee

Angela Deenihan (25) Tralee

3rd Marie Benn(26) Ballybunion 82 pts

Patricia Gleeson (27) Ballybunion

Lorraine Canty (17) Ballybunion

Marie Hogan (25) Ballyheigue

Fixtures:

Saturday 8th April 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course

Tuesday 10th April 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Foursomes Competition Thursday 29th March 2018 – Old Course

1st Anton Casey & Liam Shanahan 49.6pts

2nd Eamonn Condon & Denis Eggleston 50.6pts

3rd Neilie Ahern & Michael O’Callaghan 51.2pts

4th Denis Cronin & Tim O’Malley 51.8pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th April 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 6th April 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course

Dooks

Dooks Golf Club Results – Men’s Club – QUINLAN & COOKE FOURBALL

31ST MARCH & 1ST APRIL 2018

Winners Clinton Griffin (19) 38 Pts

Daniel Moriarty (18)

2nd Jimmy O’Shea (13) 37 Pts C/B

Patrick Riordan (11)

3rd Geoffrey Mahony (7) 37 Pts

Conal Kelly (14)

NEXT WEEKEND 7TH & 8TH APRIL 2018

Spring Medal GOY – Singles – Stroke – Blue Markers – NB – 18 Holes

Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Club

Sunday 1st April 2018

1st – Kathryn Shaw (31) = 32 pts

2nd – Marguerita Mulachy (20) = 28 pts

3rd – Rosemary Browne (36) = 28 pts

Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 27 pts

Cat B – Breeda Falvey (28) = 27 pts

Cat C – Dolores Johnston (33) = 26 pts

Invitational Scotch Mixed Foursomes

Monday 2nd April 2018

1st – Ger Lane / Rosie Lane (20) = 37 pts

2nd – Jim Yeates / Sheelagh Yeates (25) = 36 pts c/b

Tralee

Mens results Sunday 1st April MC1 Sponsored by TLI Group

1st: David Sheehy (9) 37 Points

2nd: Padraig Daughton (7) 37 Points

3rd: Michael Leahy (8) 37 Points

4th: Ger Hill (18) 37 Points

5th: Gerry Ryan (13) 36 Points

6th: Donal O’Connell (15) 36 Points

Best Gross: Eoghan O’Donnell 34 Points

18+ Handicap: Bob Dillon (18) 33 Points

CSS: 35 points

Fixtures:

Mon 02nd Apr: Easter Mon Open Am Am Golf Classic Sponsored by Mark Williams.

Sat 07th Apr: Foursomes Round 1 (Diary Change). Casual Golf. Junior Golf.

Sun 08th Apr: MC 2 Sponsored by Calibration Services.

Sat 14th Apr: Fourball Round 2 David Power PGA.

Sun 15th Apr: The Spring Medal (Arthur Spring). David Power PGA Sat 21st Apr: Casual Golf. Junior Golf.

Sun 23rd Apr: MC3. Sponsored byBailys Solicitors.

Sat 28th Apr: Minor Scratch Cup. Meadowlands Hotel.

Sun 29th Apr: Fourball/Foursomes Round 3 AIB Bank.

Sun 06th May: MC 4 Sponsored by Oyster Tavern

On Tuesday 3rd April from 9.15 am to 4.15pm Kerry County Council will be carrying out Structural and Remedial works on Barrow Bridge. Diversion signage will be in Place.

Ladies results

Wednesday 28th March (18 holes singles)

1st Karen Gearon (24) 37pts

2nd Mary Savage (13) 34pts

Sunday 1/4/2018

MC1 sponsored by the Meadowlands Hotel

1st Mary Savage(13) 33 points

2nd Vera Tierney (11) 32 points

Best Gross Mary Murphy 19 points

23 cards processed.

A very good turn out in less than ideal weather conditions!

Results Open Am Am Golf Classic Sponsored by Mark Williams 2/4/2018

1st: Tony Johnson (16) John M O’Sullivan (15) Maurice O’Connor (10) Michael Coote (2) 96 Points

2nd: Kevin McCarthy (15) Michael O’Halloran (12) Richie Hurley (14) Catherine McCarthy (12) 96 Points

3rd: Liam Nolan (17) Ciaran Nolan Tighe (6) David Nolan Tighe (6) John F Holmes (7) 95 Points

Best Ladies team

Mary Sheehy (3) Mary Dowling (4) Mary Scully (9) Mags Hayes (8) 80 points

A total of 49 teams entered.

Thank you to our Sponsor Mark Williams and to all our visitors and members that played today.

Fixtures

Next Wednesday sees the first of our stroke competitions – Mounthawk Plate.

Sunday April 8th MC2 sponsored by the Grand hotel

Reminder ladies Mats in use on fairways only (closely mown areas) until further notice. This is to protect our course as grass growth is slow due to very cold weather conditions in recent weeks.

The closing date for the Munster Stroke Play is fast approaching, the premier 72 hole stroke play event in the Province. The cut off for entries is only four days away. The competition takes place over the May bank holiday weekend with Cork Golf Club again hosting the event where the winner will claim the famous Cork Scratch Cup. This is the thirteenth staging of the event as a 72 hole provincial championship with Ryan’s SuperValu continuing their sponsorship of the event. Entries will close on Saturday next with the top 75 golfers qualifying to take part in the event. All 75 entrants will play 36 holes on the opening day, with the top 39 plus ties going on to play the second 36 holes on Sunday.