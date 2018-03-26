Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club will this week host the Munster Senior & Junior Championships for Women & Girls.
156 are due to compete in the 3-day event on Mahony’s Point and competitors will play 54 holes stroke play in total.
There will be one round of 18 holes stroke play; tomorrow, for the Juniors at 8 o’clock and on Wednesday for the Seniors at 12 minutes past 9.
There will be a cut of 36 players and ties after 36 holes. The top 16 competitors available with the leading gross scores shall qualify for match play for the Munster Championship, with semi-finals and finals being played on Thursday.
Ladies competition held at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, Stabelford singles format, kindly sponsored by The Sweater Shop Killarney.
1st Alicia Burke (18) 43pts
2nd Sinead O’Shea (17) 36 pts
B.G. Mairead Martin (+2) 34
3rd. Liz Downey (18) 36pts
4th Mary Chute (24) 35pts
5th Liz Kelleher (16) 34 pts
CSS 35 stableford points
Next week’s competition again is a singles stableford format and will be held on Mahony’s Point and is kindly sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.
Killarney Men’s Club Competition Results
Event: Foursome Qualifier
Course: Mahony’s Point
Sponsor:
Date: 25th March 2018
1st Donie (16) & Alan Macsweeney (6) 40pts
2nd David O’Callaghan (4) & Ronan Kelliher (3) 40pts
3rd Louis Holland (14) & Seamus Doheny (19) 39pts
Upcoming Competition
Date: 01/04/2018
Format: Singles Stableford GOY
Course: Killeen
(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)
Kenmare
Kenmare Golf Club Results.
Men’s Spring League Round 2.
1st. Sean Murphy – (24) 41 Pts.
2nd. Niall O’Shea – (16) 41 Pts.
3rd. Sean Twomey – (17) 40 Pts.
Next week Easter Hamper.
Sponsor:- Marian and David O’Dwyer.
Ladies Results.
Easter Hamper
15 hole stableford
Sponsor Supervalu
1st Maureen Harrington (27) 31
2nd Noreen Crowley ( 15) 30
3rd Marie Kissing ( 20) 27
Best Gross
Kim Kennedy (14) 15gross points
Spring League
1st round 25th March – 7th April
2nd round 8th April – 21st April
3rd round 22nd April – 5th May
Team A: Kim Kennedy, Stephanie Gaine, Cindy Freeman, Rosemary Boynton Team B: Noreen Crowley, Angela Cronin, Nora May Harrington, Eleanor Connor Smarten Team C: Clara Brosnan, Delia Long, Anne Clifford, Mary D OSUllivan Team D: Margaret Hanley, Marianne Klopp, Joanne Bhamvra, Grainne Crowley Team E: Kathleen Osha, Marie Kissane, Breda Murphy, Maeve Arnold Team F: Laura Hatton, Noreen Maye, Maura Murphy, Marion Burns
Sunday 1st April
18 Hole Stableford
Castleisland
Senior Results 20/3/18
1st Mike O’Connor 24 pts
2nd Des Byrne 24 pts
3rd Paul Geaney 23 pts
Mixed Scramble 21/03/18
1st Marie Gleeson, Mary Scanlon, Terence McQuinn, Tim Sugrue
2nd Liam Sweeney, Marian Kerisk, Tom Treacy
Fitzgerald Elite Upholstery Easter Hamper Rd 1
1st Niall Gilroy 42pts
2nd John Haugh 41pts
3rd Eamon Feeley
Spring League Final won by
Niall Gilroy, Gary Kavanagh, Eamon Feeley, Patsy Sweeney, Con Murphy.
Next weeks competition
Fitzgerald Elite Upholstery Easter Hamper Rd 2 18 hole S/ford
Ross
The second round of the MD O’Shea Spring League, a single stableford competition sponsored by Corrib Oil.
The winners were :-
1… John O Halloran (15) 40
2… Jimmie Smyth (13) 39
3…. Rolandas Bendikas (13) 37
4…..Oliver Butler (18) 35
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
Fixtures
9 hole Spring League (Re-Entry) continues to end of March.
30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.
31st March/1st April – 13 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Josephine O’Shea
Ladies Getting Into Golf (8 Sessions) – starting 19th April – Information Night on 12th April – Registration Forms and Fee €50 to be submitted before 12th April – Contact Clubhouse on 064-6644440.
Club (Gents Section)
24th/25th March – 14 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre
1st Humphrey Kerins (19) 32 pts
2nd Michael J O’Connor (7) 32 pts
3rd Jim O’Leary (13) 32 pts
Fixtures
30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.
31st March/1st April – 18 Hole Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar
Ballybunion
Monday 19th – Sunday 25th March 2018
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 30th March 2018 Men’s Medal 1 Competition – Scratch Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn – Old Course
Sunday 1st April 2018 Men’s Easter Sunday Singles Competition Sponsored by Murphy New Homes – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 20th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Nuala Lynch (31) 32pts
2nd Meave Barrett (16) 31pts
3rd Toni Quilter (18) 31pts
Ladies Voucher Competition Saturday 24th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Catherine Walsh (25) 32pts
2nd Elva Clancy (29) 30pts B9
3rd Georgina Keane (12) 30pts
Fixtures:
2nd April 2018 Ladies Open Day – Team of 4 – Sponsored by Mr Dermot O’Neill- Irish Centre for Business Excellence – Cashen Course
Tuesday 3rd April 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 29th March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 23rd March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st June Hayes (35) 21pts
2nd Eileen Kearns (29) 19pts
Fixtures:
Friday 30th March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Men’s Club – P & D CASH & CARRY SINGLES
WINNER: JOHN HICKIE (12) 39pts
2nd – DEAN McCANN (12) 38pts
3rd – KARL FALVEY (4) 37pts
4th – MICHAEL MORIARTY (11) 35pts c/b
GROSS – JESSE McCORMACK (5) 32pts
5th – PETER FLEMING (9) 35pts
6th – DONAL OSULLIVAN 35pts
OVER 65’s – AIDAN GANNON 33pts
NEXT WEEKS COMPETITION SAT 31st & SUN 1st QUINLAN & COOKE FOURBALL
***********************************************************************
Ladies Club
Fexco Easter Hamper – 25th March 2018
1st – Tracy Eakin (2) = 32 pts
2nd – Margo Buckley (36) = 30 pts
3rd – Rosie Lane (16) = 29 pts
Cat A – Marguerita Mulcahy (20) = 29 pts
Cat B – Annagret Holtkott (27) = 28 pts
Cat C – Dolores Johnson (33) = 25 pts
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle links
Gents
18 Hole Singles S/Ford – Club Sponsored
1. Jim Fitzgerald (22) 33pts
2. Tony Lawless (14) 31pts
Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Foxy John’s, Dingle.
1. Des Ball (18) 43pts
2. Eddie Brazil (20) 39pts
3. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (16) 37pts
4. Brian Scanlon (13) 37pts
Good Friday: Open 3 Person Rumble (Any Combination) Liam Duggan Fund
Easter Sunday: Corn na Fáinleoige 4/Ball S/Ford
Easter Monday: Gents Open Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Access Plastics.
Ladies.
Singles Stroke (Medal) Urraithe ag Mary O’Driscoll
1. Geraldine Murphy (25) 73net
2. Kate O’Connor (23) 75net
3. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 76net
April 4th Open Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Noreen Curran
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was the third round of the Spring League which is kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny.
1st Team H 306
2nd Team I 304
3rd Team J 297
4th Team F 290
5th Team E 285
6th Team C 282
7th Team B 276
8th Team G 274
9th Team D 269
10th Team A 264
Full team scores and details can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/2018springleague.php
Next Sunday will be the 4th and final qualifying round of The Spring League. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 4 qualifying rounds on Mar 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 4th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.
Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay
Castlegregory
Mens Club. Sunday March 24th, 18 Hole S/F (2nd round spring league) 1st, Jim O’Sullivan (14) 46pts. 2nd, John McAuliffe (27) 44pts, Sean Spillane (16) 41pts (back nine)
Lady Seniors 9 hole S/F Marion Bourke (28) 16pts.
Ladies Competition Friday March 23rd, Sunday 25th, 18 Hole S/F. 1st Jackie Moriarty (36) 40pts, 2nd Marilyn Spillane (34) 40pts, 3rd, Mary Moriarty (36) 38pts.
Fixtures for next week.
Lady Seniors. Wed. 28th, 9 hole S/F draw at 10.00
Men “ Thu. 29th, 9 Hole S/F “ 9.30
Ladies Club. Friday March 30th, 18 Hole Open Mixed 3 person Scramble, timesheet in operation.
Mens Club Sunday April 1st, 18 Hole S/F (round 3 spring league) Shotgun start 8.30.
9 Hole mixed re-entry continuing until Friday next, March 30th.
Raffle for large Hamper will continue until Friday March 30th
Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford 25th March 2018
Sponsored by: Clearwater International
1st John A. Casey (21) 43 pts
2nd Eoin O’Sullivan (14) 41 pts
3rd Shane Lowney (12) 40 pts
F9 Eamonn McGillicuddy (15) 20 pts
B9 Padraig O’Neill (4) 22 pts
Tralee
Mens results (Sunday 25th March)
Castle Bar Spring League Plate:
Team Colm Sheehy beat Team Brian Waldron
Club Singles:
1st: Barry Murphy (14) 44 Points
2nd: Hugh O’Farrell (15) 40 Points
3rd: Tom O’Driscoll (20) 39 Points
4th: Willie Goulding (9) 39 Points
Fixtures:
Fri. 30th Mar. Castle Bar Spring League Cup Final. Team Danny Leen v Team Gene Kelly Sat 31st Mar. Casual Golf & Junior Golf.
Sun 01st Apr. MC 1 Sponsored by TlI Group.
Mon 02nd Apr: Easter Mon Open Am Am Golf Classic Sponsored by Mark Williams.
Sat 07th Apr: Fourball/Foursomes Round 1 (Diary Change). Casual Golf. Junior Golf.
Sun 08th Apr: MC 2 Calibration Services.
Sat 14th Apr: Fourball/Foursomes Round 2 David Power PGA.
Sun 15th Apr: The Spring Medal (Arthur Spring). David Power PGA Sat 21st Apr. Casual Golf. Junior Golf.
Sun 23rd Apr. MC3. Bailys Solicitors.
Sat 28th Apr. Minor Scratch Cup. Meadowlands Hotel.
Sun 29th Apr. Fourball/Foursomes Round 3 AIB Bank.
Ladies results
Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League Results
Winners
Mary Savage, Karen Gearon & Jenna Leen
Runners Up
Ber Walsh, Elaine Mc Carthy & Annette Dineen Congratulations and Well Done Ladies
Billy Nolan Jewellers 18 Hole Singles Stableford
1st Laura Rafferty(20) 40 points
2nd Dorothy O Driscoll(31) 35 points
3rd Gorretti O Connor(19) 34 points
25 Cards processed