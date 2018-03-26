Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club will this week host the Munster Senior & Junior Championships for Women & Girls.

156 are due to compete in the 3-day event on Mahony’s Point and competitors will play 54 holes stroke play in total.

There will be one round of 18 holes stroke play; tomorrow, for the Juniors at 8 o’clock and on Wednesday for the Seniors at 12 minutes past 9.

There will be a cut of 36 players and ties after 36 holes. The top 16 competitors available with the leading gross scores shall qualify for match play for the Munster Championship, with semi-finals and finals being played on Thursday.

Ladies competition held at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, Stabelford singles format, kindly sponsored by The Sweater Shop Killarney.

1st Alicia Burke (18) 43pts

2nd Sinead O’Shea (17) 36 pts

B.G. Mairead Martin (+2) 34

3rd. Liz Downey (18) 36pts

4th Mary Chute (24) 35pts

5th Liz Kelleher (16) 34 pts

CSS 35 stableford points

Next week’s competition again is a singles stableford format and will be held on Mahony’s Point and is kindly sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Killarney Men’s Club Competition Results

Event: Foursome Qualifier

Course: Mahony’s Point

Sponsor:

Date: 25th March 2018

1st Donie (16) & Alan Macsweeney (6) 40pts

2nd David O’Callaghan (4) & Ronan Kelliher (3) 40pts

3rd Louis Holland (14) & Seamus Doheny (19) 39pts

Upcoming Competition

Date: 01/04/2018

Format: Singles Stableford GOY

Course: Killeen

(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)

Kenmare

Kenmare Golf Club Results.

Men’s Spring League Round 2.

1st. Sean Murphy – (24) 41 Pts.

2nd. Niall O’Shea – (16) 41 Pts.

3rd. Sean Twomey – (17) 40 Pts.

Next week Easter Hamper.

Sponsor:- Marian and David O’Dwyer.

Ladies Results.

Easter Hamper

15 hole stableford

Sponsor Supervalu

1st Maureen Harrington (27) 31

2nd Noreen Crowley ( 15) 30

3rd Marie Kissing ( 20) 27

Best Gross

Kim Kennedy (14) 15gross points

Spring League

1st round 25th March – 7th April

2nd round 8th April – 21st April

3rd round 22nd April – 5th May

Team A: Kim Kennedy, Stephanie Gaine, Cindy Freeman, Rosemary Boynton Team B: Noreen Crowley, Angela Cronin, Nora May Harrington, Eleanor Connor Smarten Team C: Clara Brosnan, Delia Long, Anne Clifford, Mary D OSUllivan Team D: Margaret Hanley, Marianne Klopp, Joanne Bhamvra, Grainne Crowley Team E: Kathleen Osha, Marie Kissane, Breda Murphy, Maeve Arnold Team F: Laura Hatton, Noreen Maye, Maura Murphy, Marion Burns

Sunday 1st April

18 Hole Stableford

Castleisland

Senior Results 20/3/18

1st Mike O’Connor 24 pts

2nd Des Byrne 24 pts

3rd Paul Geaney 23 pts

Mixed Scramble 21/03/18

1st Marie Gleeson, Mary Scanlon, Terence McQuinn, Tim Sugrue

2nd Liam Sweeney, Marian Kerisk, Tom Treacy

Fitzgerald Elite Upholstery Easter Hamper Rd 1

1st Niall Gilroy 42pts

2nd John Haugh 41pts

3rd Eamon Feeley

Spring League Final won by

Niall Gilroy, Gary Kavanagh, Eamon Feeley, Patsy Sweeney, Con Murphy.

Next weeks competition

Fitzgerald Elite Upholstery Easter Hamper Rd 2 18 hole S/ford

Ross

The second round of the MD O’Shea Spring League, a single stableford competition sponsored by Corrib Oil.

The winners were :-

1… John O Halloran (15) 40

2… Jimmie Smyth (13) 39

3…. Rolandas Bendikas (13) 37

4…..Oliver Butler (18) 35

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

Fixtures

9 hole Spring League (Re-Entry) continues to end of March.

30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.

31st March/1st April – 13 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Josephine O’Shea

Ladies Getting Into Golf (8 Sessions) – starting 19th April – Information Night on 12th April – Registration Forms and Fee €50 to be submitted before 12th April – Contact Clubhouse on 064-6644440.

Club (Gents Section)

24th/25th March – 14 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre

1st Humphrey Kerins (19) 32 pts

2nd Michael J O’Connor (7) 32 pts

3rd Jim O’Leary (13) 32 pts

Fixtures

30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.

31st March/1st April – 18 Hole Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

Ballybunion

Monday 19th – Sunday 25th March 2018

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 30th March 2018 Men’s Medal 1 Competition – Scratch Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn – Old Course

Sunday 1st April 2018 Men’s Easter Sunday Singles Competition Sponsored by Murphy New Homes – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 20th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Nuala Lynch (31) 32pts

2nd Meave Barrett (16) 31pts

3rd Toni Quilter (18) 31pts

Ladies Voucher Competition Saturday 24th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Catherine Walsh (25) 32pts

2nd Elva Clancy (29) 30pts B9

3rd Georgina Keane (12) 30pts

Fixtures:

2nd April 2018 Ladies Open Day – Team of 4 – Sponsored by Mr Dermot O’Neill- Irish Centre for Business Excellence – Cashen Course

Tuesday 3rd April 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 29th March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 23rd March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st June Hayes (35) 21pts

2nd Eileen Kearns (29) 19pts

Fixtures:

Friday 30th March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Men’s Club – P & D CASH & CARRY SINGLES

WINNER: JOHN HICKIE (12) 39pts

2nd – DEAN McCANN (12) 38pts

3rd – KARL FALVEY (4) 37pts

4th – MICHAEL MORIARTY (11) 35pts c/b

GROSS – JESSE McCORMACK (5) 32pts

5th – PETER FLEMING (9) 35pts

6th – DONAL OSULLIVAN 35pts

OVER 65’s – AIDAN GANNON 33pts

NEXT WEEKS COMPETITION SAT 31st & SUN 1st QUINLAN & COOKE FOURBALL

Ladies Club

Fexco Easter Hamper – 25th March 2018

1st – Tracy Eakin (2) = 32 pts

2nd – Margo Buckley (36) = 30 pts

3rd – Rosie Lane (16) = 29 pts

Cat A – Marguerita Mulcahy (20) = 29 pts

Cat B – Annagret Holtkott (27) = 28 pts

Cat C – Dolores Johnson (33) = 25 pts

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle links

Gents

18 Hole Singles S/Ford – Club Sponsored

1. Jim Fitzgerald (22) 33pts

2. Tony Lawless (14) 31pts

Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Foxy John’s, Dingle.

1. Des Ball (18) 43pts

2. Eddie Brazil (20) 39pts

3. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (16) 37pts

4. Brian Scanlon (13) 37pts

Good Friday: Open 3 Person Rumble (Any Combination) Liam Duggan Fund

Easter Sunday: Corn na Fáinleoige 4/Ball S/Ford

Easter Monday: Gents Open Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Access Plastics.

Ladies.

Singles Stroke (Medal) Urraithe ag Mary O’Driscoll

1. Geraldine Murphy (25) 73net

2. Kate O’Connor (23) 75net

3. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 76net

April 4th Open Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Noreen Curran

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was the third round of the Spring League which is kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny.

1st Team H 306

2nd Team I 304

3rd Team J 297

4th Team F 290

5th Team E 285

6th Team C 282

7th Team B 276

8th Team G 274

9th Team D 269

10th Team A 264

Full team scores and details can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/2018springleague.php

Next Sunday will be the 4th and final qualifying round of The Spring League. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 4 qualifying rounds on Mar 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 4th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.

Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay

Castlegregory

Mens Club. Sunday March 24th, 18 Hole S/F (2nd round spring league) 1st, Jim O’Sullivan (14) 46pts. 2nd, John McAuliffe (27) 44pts, Sean Spillane (16) 41pts (back nine)

Lady Seniors 9 hole S/F Marion Bourke (28) 16pts.

Ladies Competition Friday March 23rd, Sunday 25th, 18 Hole S/F. 1st Jackie Moriarty (36) 40pts, 2nd Marilyn Spillane (34) 40pts, 3rd, Mary Moriarty (36) 38pts.

Fixtures for next week.

Lady Seniors. Wed. 28th, 9 hole S/F draw at 10.00

Men “ Thu. 29th, 9 Hole S/F “ 9.30

Ladies Club. Friday March 30th, 18 Hole Open Mixed 3 person Scramble, timesheet in operation.

Mens Club Sunday April 1st, 18 Hole S/F (round 3 spring league) Shotgun start 8.30.

9 Hole mixed re-entry continuing until Friday next, March 30th.

Raffle for large Hamper will continue until Friday March 30th

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford 25th March 2018

Sponsored by: Clearwater International

1st John A. Casey (21) 43 pts

2nd Eoin O’Sullivan (14) 41 pts

3rd Shane Lowney (12) 40 pts

F9 Eamonn McGillicuddy (15) 20 pts

B9 Padraig O’Neill (4) 22 pts

Tralee

Mens results (Sunday 25th March)

Castle Bar Spring League Plate:

Team Colm Sheehy beat Team Brian Waldron

Club Singles:

1st: Barry Murphy (14) 44 Points

2nd: Hugh O’Farrell (15) 40 Points

3rd: Tom O’Driscoll (20) 39 Points

4th: Willie Goulding (9) 39 Points

Fixtures:

Fri. 30th Mar. Castle Bar Spring League Cup Final. Team Danny Leen v Team Gene Kelly Sat 31st Mar. Casual Golf & Junior Golf.

Sun 01st Apr. MC 1 Sponsored by TlI Group.

Mon 02nd Apr: Easter Mon Open Am Am Golf Classic Sponsored by Mark Williams.

Sat 07th Apr: Fourball/Foursomes Round 1 (Diary Change). Casual Golf. Junior Golf.

Sun 08th Apr: MC 2 Calibration Services.

Sat 14th Apr: Fourball/Foursomes Round 2 David Power PGA.

Sun 15th Apr: The Spring Medal (Arthur Spring). David Power PGA Sat 21st Apr. Casual Golf. Junior Golf.

Sun 23rd Apr. MC3. Bailys Solicitors.

Sat 28th Apr. Minor Scratch Cup. Meadowlands Hotel.

Sun 29th Apr. Fourball/Foursomes Round 3 AIB Bank.

Ladies results

Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League Results

Winners

Mary Savage, Karen Gearon & Jenna Leen

Runners Up

Ber Walsh, Elaine Mc Carthy & Annette Dineen Congratulations and Well Done Ladies

Billy Nolan Jewellers 18 Hole Singles Stableford

1st Laura Rafferty(20) 40 points

2nd Dorothy O Driscoll(31) 35 points

3rd Gorretti O Connor(19) 34 points

25 Cards processed