Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

1st Mary Corkery (22) 36 pts

2nd Sadie Curran (24) 36 pts

3rd Mary Donnelly (27) 36 pts

18 Hole Singles S/Ford 17th March 2018

Sponsored by: Club

1st Vernon Devane (9) 37 pts

2nd David Daly (6) 37 pts

3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 34 pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 18th March 2018

Sponsored by: AIB Bank

1st Ger O’Neill (2) 32 pts

2nd Sean O’Shea (18) 32 pts

3rd Pat Everett (15) 32 pts

F9 Daniel O’Mahony (15) 18 pts

B9 Seamus O’Shea (13) 18 pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 19th March 2018

Sponsored by: AIB Bank

1st Sean O’Shea (18) 38 pts

2nd Vernon Devane (8) 36 pts

3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 35 pts

Killarney

Results for Sunday 18th March 2018 – Mixed team of 4

Stableford format

Very kindly sponsored by Keane’s Jewellers, Killarney, Cork & Limerick

1st Dermot Roche (13)

Mary Cronin (17)

Jer Linehan (16)

Sinead O Shea (17 49 Points (back 9)

2nd Alicia Burke (18)

Padraig Burke (20)

Louise Langan (15)

Brian Holden (12) 49 Points

3rd Derry McCarthy (7)

Anne Courtney (28)

Jack Buckley (19)

Kathleen Healy (28) 48 Points

4th Vincent Meade (19)

Nuala Meade (20)

Ailish Mulcahy (8)

Sean Casey (11) 45 Points

5th John Clifford (18)

Irma Clifford (14)

Con Healy (11)

Anne O Leary (25) 44 Points

Next week’s Competition for the Ladies is a single stableford format which will be held on Killeen and is kindly sponsored by The Sweater Shop Killarney.

Men’s Club report:

Club Captain Derry McCarthy wants to remind all of those who intend in participating in next Sunday’ Competition, particularly those with an 8.30 start, that the clocks have gone forward

by one hour, so be sure to have yours set correctly. The Competition is the Club Foursomes qualifier, and it is, once again, very kindly sponsored by Tim O’Donoghue and partners, of the

Killarney Brewery Company, Killarney Brewery have only come on board as one of our valued sponsors in the last few years when they took over the sponsorship from a previous sponsor,

and we very much appreciate their support, as we do for all of our valued sponsors. The Competition will be played on Mahony’s Point Course, and will be with two shotgun starts at

8.30 A.M. and 12.30 P.M. The current holders of the trophy are the father and son combination Of Donie and Alan MacSweeney who defeated Brian Holden and John O’Mahony in last year’s

Final, this Competition allows many partnerships who may be aspiring towards participating in one of our Club team selections to get on board some serious practice in good time.

Ross

This weekend we held the first round of the M D O’Shea Spring League with a single stableford competition sponsored by the International Hotel.

The winners were :-

1…Peter Wickham (10) 36 .

2… John Cuskelly (17) 35.

3… Sean Walsh (20) 33

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was the second round of the Spring League which is kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny.

1st Team I 204

2nd Team J 194

3rd Team H 193

4th Team F 189

5th Team E 187

6th Team B 185

7th Team C 182

8th Team D 176

9th Team G 173

10th Team A 172

Full team scores and details can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/2018springleague.php

Next Sunday will be the 3rd round of The Spring League. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 4 qualifying rounds on Mar 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 4th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.

Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay.

Beaufort

(Men’s Branch)

17th/18th March – Easter Egg Competition (14 holes) – Sponsored by Kerry Petroleum

1st Colin Moriarty (10) 32 pts

2nd Damien Callinan (17) 29 pts

3rd Gerard Lee (13) 29 pts

Fixtures

24th/25th March – 14 hole Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Killarney Sports & Leisure.

30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.

(Ladies Branch)

17th/18th/19th March – 11 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Helen Clifford

1st Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (21) 18 pts

2nd Noreen Kinsella (18) 18 pts

3rd Catherine Murphy (13) 17 pts

Fixtures

9 hole Spring League (Re-Entry) continues to end of March.

30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.

Kenmare

Men’s 15 Hole Singles.

1st. Padraig O’Shea (10) – 32pts.

2nd. David O’Dwyer Jnr. (20) – 31pts.

3rd. John Barry (13) – 31pts.

Ladies 15 hole stableford

Sunday 18th March

Sponsor Leonie Lyons

1st. Delia Long (26) 27pts

2nd. Kerry Healy (32) 25pts

Sunday 25th March

Easter Hamper

Sponsor Supervalu

Ballybunion

Monday 12th – Sunday 18th March 2018

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 25th March 2018 Men’s Fourball Stableford Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 13th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Nuala Lynch (31) 34 pts

2nd Toni Quilter (18) 29pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 28 pts

4th Marian Flannery (26) 27 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 24th March 2018 Ladies Spring League Final – Cashen Course

Saturday 24th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 27th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 15th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Billy Farrell (14) 35pts 37-2

2nd Maurice Fahy (13) 30pts 26+4

3rd John J. O’Keeffe (16) 29pts

Senior Men’s Scotch Foursomes Thursday 15th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Sean C. Kennelly & Tom M. O’Connor 34pts

2nd Gerry Murray & Vincent O’Kelly 34pts

3rd John Kinsella & Eddie Moylan 33pts

4th Gerry Kearney & Maurice O’Connell 33pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 22nd March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Thursday 22nd March 2018 Senior Men’s Scotch Foursomes – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 16th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Margie Morkan (23) 21pts

2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 14pts

3rd Peg O’Malley (28) 14pts

Fixtures:

Friday 23rd March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Men’s Results: GOLDENS OF KELLS FOURSOMES

17TH & 18TH MARCH 2018

Winners John Cahillane 33 Pts

Peter Fleming

2nd Jerry Casey 30 Pts

Shane Shanahan

3rd Ger P O’Connor 28 Pts

Teddy O’Connor

NEXT WEEKEND 24TH & 25TH MARCH 2018 – P & D CASH & CARRY SINGLES

15 HOLES (1 TO 13 + 16, 17 & 18 – 4TH OUT OF PLAY)

STABLEFORD – WHITE MARKERS

Dooks Ladies Results

9 Hole Scramble 18th March 2018

Result

1st Eileen Breen(15), Rosemary Browne(36)

Eileen O’Hagan (36) 34.4

2nd Margaret Lucey(23), Bridget Cahillane(27),

Mary Gillespie Donovan(36) (on back 2) 36.4

3rd Marian Daly (26 ), Elsie Stephens(34),

Myra Hickie (36) 36.4

Congratulations to

Winter League Winners – Tracy Eakin’s Team 4/3

Tralee

Castle Bar Spring League Cup Quarter Finals. Sat 17th March Results:

Team Danny Leen beat Team Daniel O’Connor

Team Mikey Sheehy beat Team Tim Leahy

Team Gene Kelly beat Team Kevin McCarthy

Team Donie O’Keefe beat Team Brian Hennebery

Castle Bar Spring League Plate.

Team Gene O’Donnell beat Team Tom O’Driscoll

Team Colm Sheehy beat Team Sean Carmody

Team Brian Waldron beat Team John Moran

Team Mark Sheehy beat Team John Reen

Sunday 18th March – course closed due to inclement weather.

Mon 19th March: Open Am Am (Sponsor) McCarthy Insurance Group

1st 91pts Edward Daniel (5), Martin O’Driscoll (13), Derek Kelly (14), Patrick J O’Neill (14)

2nd 90pts Eddie Enright (23), Mike Devaney (17), Seamus Enright (12), Anton O’Callaghan (3)

Best Mixed Team:

88pts Mike Hogan (6), Liam Hannan (7), Marina Hannan (23), Irene O’Connor (31)

Best Ladies Team:

81pts Margaret O’Donoghue (21), Sinead O’Shea (17), Ailish Muclahy (8), Mary Sheehy (2)

Fixtures:

Sat 24th March: Spring League Semi Finals for Cup & Plate Fourball/Foursomes Round 1. Club Sponsored to be rescheduled.

Sun 25th: Mar. Castle Bar Spring League Finals.

Sun 25th Mar. Club Singles Time Sheet Opens Monday 19th at 8.00pm.

Ladies competition on Sunday 18th March was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Senior Men’s competition on Wednesday 14th March was cancelled due to inclement weather.