Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
1st Mary Corkery (22) 36 pts
2nd Sadie Curran (24) 36 pts
3rd Mary Donnelly (27) 36 pts
18 Hole Singles S/Ford 17th March 2018
Sponsored by: Club
1st Vernon Devane (9) 37 pts
2nd David Daly (6) 37 pts
3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 34 pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 18th March 2018
Sponsored by: AIB Bank
1st Ger O’Neill (2) 32 pts
2nd Sean O’Shea (18) 32 pts
3rd Pat Everett (15) 32 pts
F9 Daniel O’Mahony (15) 18 pts
B9 Seamus O’Shea (13) 18 pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 19th March 2018
Sponsored by: AIB Bank
1st Sean O’Shea (18) 38 pts
2nd Vernon Devane (8) 36 pts
3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 35 pts
Killarney
Results for Sunday 18th March 2018 – Mixed team of 4
Stableford format
Very kindly sponsored by Keane’s Jewellers, Killarney, Cork & Limerick
1st Dermot Roche (13)
Mary Cronin (17)
Jer Linehan (16)
Sinead O Shea (17 49 Points (back 9)
2nd Alicia Burke (18)
Padraig Burke (20)
Louise Langan (15)
Brian Holden (12) 49 Points
3rd Derry McCarthy (7)
Anne Courtney (28)
Jack Buckley (19)
Kathleen Healy (28) 48 Points
4th Vincent Meade (19)
Nuala Meade (20)
Ailish Mulcahy (8)
Sean Casey (11) 45 Points
5th John Clifford (18)
Irma Clifford (14)
Con Healy (11)
Anne O Leary (25) 44 Points
Next week’s Competition for the Ladies is a single stableford format which will be held on Killeen and is kindly sponsored by The Sweater Shop Killarney.
Men’s Club report:
Club Captain Derry McCarthy wants to remind all of those who intend in participating in next Sunday’ Competition, particularly those with an 8.30 start, that the clocks have gone forward
by one hour, so be sure to have yours set correctly. The Competition is the Club Foursomes qualifier, and it is, once again, very kindly sponsored by Tim O’Donoghue and partners, of the
Killarney Brewery Company, Killarney Brewery have only come on board as one of our valued sponsors in the last few years when they took over the sponsorship from a previous sponsor,
and we very much appreciate their support, as we do for all of our valued sponsors. The Competition will be played on Mahony’s Point Course, and will be with two shotgun starts at
8.30 A.M. and 12.30 P.M. The current holders of the trophy are the father and son combination Of Donie and Alan MacSweeney who defeated Brian Holden and John O’Mahony in last year’s
Final, this Competition allows many partnerships who may be aspiring towards participating in one of our Club team selections to get on board some serious practice in good time.
Ross
This weekend we held the first round of the M D O’Shea Spring League with a single stableford competition sponsored by the International Hotel.
The winners were :-
1…Peter Wickham (10) 36 .
2… John Cuskelly (17) 35.
3… Sean Walsh (20) 33
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was the second round of the Spring League which is kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny.
1st Team I 204
2nd Team J 194
3rd Team H 193
4th Team F 189
5th Team E 187
6th Team B 185
7th Team C 182
8th Team D 176
9th Team G 173
10th Team A 172
Full team scores and details can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/2018springleague.php
Next Sunday will be the 3rd round of The Spring League. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 4 qualifying rounds on Mar 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 4th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.
Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay.
Beaufort
(Men’s Branch)
17th/18th March – Easter Egg Competition (14 holes) – Sponsored by Kerry Petroleum
1st Colin Moriarty (10) 32 pts
2nd Damien Callinan (17) 29 pts
3rd Gerard Lee (13) 29 pts
Fixtures
24th/25th March – 14 hole Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Killarney Sports & Leisure.
30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.
(Ladies Branch)
17th/18th/19th March – 11 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Helen Clifford
1st Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (21) 18 pts
2nd Noreen Kinsella (18) 18 pts
3rd Catherine Murphy (13) 17 pts
Fixtures
9 hole Spring League (Re-Entry) continues to end of March.
30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.
Kenmare
Men’s 15 Hole Singles.
1st. Padraig O’Shea (10) – 32pts.
2nd. David O’Dwyer Jnr. (20) – 31pts.
3rd. John Barry (13) – 31pts.
Ladies 15 hole stableford
Sunday 18th March
Sponsor Leonie Lyons
1st. Delia Long (26) 27pts
2nd. Kerry Healy (32) 25pts
Sunday 25th March
Easter Hamper
Sponsor Supervalu
Ballybunion
Monday 12th – Sunday 18th March 2018
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 25th March 2018 Men’s Fourball Stableford Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 13th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Nuala Lynch (31) 34 pts
2nd Toni Quilter (18) 29pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 28 pts
4th Marian Flannery (26) 27 pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 24th March 2018 Ladies Spring League Final – Cashen Course
Saturday 24th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 27th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 15th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Billy Farrell (14) 35pts 37-2
2nd Maurice Fahy (13) 30pts 26+4
3rd John J. O’Keeffe (16) 29pts
Senior Men’s Scotch Foursomes Thursday 15th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Sean C. Kennelly & Tom M. O’Connor 34pts
2nd Gerry Murray & Vincent O’Kelly 34pts
3rd John Kinsella & Eddie Moylan 33pts
4th Gerry Kearney & Maurice O’Connell 33pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 22nd March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Thursday 22nd March 2018 Senior Men’s Scotch Foursomes – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 16th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Margie Morkan (23) 21pts
2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 14pts
3rd Peg O’Malley (28) 14pts
Fixtures:
Friday 23rd March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Men’s Results: GOLDENS OF KELLS FOURSOMES
17TH & 18TH MARCH 2018
Winners John Cahillane 33 Pts
Peter Fleming
2nd Jerry Casey 30 Pts
Shane Shanahan
3rd Ger P O’Connor 28 Pts
Teddy O’Connor
NEXT WEEKEND 24TH & 25TH MARCH 2018 – P & D CASH & CARRY SINGLES
15 HOLES (1 TO 13 + 16, 17 & 18 – 4TH OUT OF PLAY)
STABLEFORD – WHITE MARKERS
Dooks Ladies Results
9 Hole Scramble 18th March 2018
Result
1st Eileen Breen(15), Rosemary Browne(36)
Eileen O’Hagan (36) 34.4
2nd Margaret Lucey(23), Bridget Cahillane(27),
Mary Gillespie Donovan(36) (on back 2) 36.4
3rd Marian Daly (26 ), Elsie Stephens(34),
Myra Hickie (36) 36.4
Congratulations to
Winter League Winners – Tracy Eakin’s Team 4/3
Tralee
Castle Bar Spring League Cup Quarter Finals. Sat 17th March Results:
Team Danny Leen beat Team Daniel O’Connor
Team Mikey Sheehy beat Team Tim Leahy
Team Gene Kelly beat Team Kevin McCarthy
Team Donie O’Keefe beat Team Brian Hennebery
Castle Bar Spring League Plate.
Team Gene O’Donnell beat Team Tom O’Driscoll
Team Colm Sheehy beat Team Sean Carmody
Team Brian Waldron beat Team John Moran
Team Mark Sheehy beat Team John Reen
Sunday 18th March – course closed due to inclement weather.
Mon 19th March: Open Am Am (Sponsor) McCarthy Insurance Group
1st 91pts Edward Daniel (5), Martin O’Driscoll (13), Derek Kelly (14), Patrick J O’Neill (14)
2nd 90pts Eddie Enright (23), Mike Devaney (17), Seamus Enright (12), Anton O’Callaghan (3)
Best Mixed Team:
88pts Mike Hogan (6), Liam Hannan (7), Marina Hannan (23), Irene O’Connor (31)
Best Ladies Team:
81pts Margaret O’Donoghue (21), Sinead O’Shea (17), Ailish Muclahy (8), Mary Sheehy (2)
Fixtures:
Sat 24th March: Spring League Semi Finals for Cup & Plate Fourball/Foursomes Round 1. Club Sponsored to be rescheduled.
Sun 25th: Mar. Castle Bar Spring League Finals.
Sun 25th Mar. Club Singles Time Sheet Opens Monday 19th at 8.00pm.
Ladies competition on Sunday 18th March was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Senior Men’s competition on Wednesday 14th March was cancelled due to inclement weather.