Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Spring League Round 1.

1st. David O’Dwyer Jnr. – (20) 38pts.

2nd. Niall O’Shea – (16) 38pts. (OCB)

3rd. Fionan Jnr. O’Shea – (19) 38pts. (OCB)

Thursday Autumn Gold winner – John Sheppard 20pts.

Next weekend – Credit Union sponsored Team Event.

See teams in clubhouse.

Ladies 15 hole Stableford

Sun 11th. March

1st Marie Kissane (20) 31pts

2nd Grainne Crowley (31) 27pts

Killarney

Men’s Club

Singles Stableford

Keanes (GOY Round 1)

Killeen 11/03/2018

1 Brian Holden (13) 40 pts

2 Derek O’Keeffe (11) 40 pts

3 George Vass (04) 39pts

4 Colin Feeley (11) 38 pts

5 Alan Macsweeney (07) 38 pts

Cat.1 Pat Cussen (5) 37pts

Cat.2 Kenneth Flynn (11) 37 pts

Cat.3 Ted Healy (12) 37pts

Cat.4 John F Murphy (Milwood) (20) 36 pts

Standard Scratch 36 pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was the first round of the Spring League which is kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny.

1st Team I 104

2nd Team D 103

3rd Team C 101

4th Team H 100

5th Team F 98

6th Team J 97

7th Team G 90

8th Team B 89

9th Team A 78

10th Team E 69

Full team scores and details can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/2018springleague.php

Next Sunday will be the 2nd round of The Spring League. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 4 qualifying rounds on Mar 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 4th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.

Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay.

Th draw has been made for the first round in the Kingdom Intermediate Shield. We have been drawn at home to Castleisland and the match must by played by April 15th.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 5th – Sunday 11th March 2018

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Scotch Foursome Stableford Competition Sunday 11th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Brendan Keane (13) & Kevin McCarthy (15) 46pts

2nd Kieran Lynch (15) & John O’Halloran (14) 43pts

Spring League Leaders After Round 6:

Jim Cox 27pts

Patrick John O’Sullivan 26pts

Spring League points awarded from 46pts to 37pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 19th March 2018 Men’s Singles Stableford Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 6th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Toni Quilter(18) 31pts

2nd Clare Hurley(25) 28pts

3rd Teresa Cronin(20) 27pts

Ladies Voucher Competition Saturday 10th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Maureen Culhane(24) 31pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 20th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 8th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st James Maguire (20) 32pts 30+2

2nd Anton Casey (13) 31pts 30+1

3rd Donal Keane (24) 31pts 29+2

4th Pat Harnett (17) 30pts 32-2

5th Paddy Bouchier Hayes (28) 30pts 23+7

Best Gross: Dan F. O’Brien 30pts

Vintage: Michael Barrett (18) 28pts 30-2

S. Vintage: Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 27pts 25+2

Senior Men’s Scotch Foursomes Thursday 8th March 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Frank Dore & Tim Sheehan 43pts

2nd Donal Liston & Sean Walsh 40pts

3rd Brendan Daly & Miley Costello 38pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 15th March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Thursday 15th March 2018 Senior Men’s Scotch Foursomes – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 16th March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Curtain Call

1. Paul Duffy (13) 41pts

2. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 41pts

3. Pádraig Ó Sé (13) 41pts

4. Tommy Sayers (13) 40pts

Next Sunday: Singles V/Par Atkins Cup- Urraithe ag First Glass

Bank Holiday Monday: Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Ann Courtney

1. Barbara Carroll (14) 24pts

2. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 24pts

3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (26) 24pts

Tralee

Men’s Results:

Sun 11th Mar – Castle Bar Spring League Rd 2 Day 2

1st: Gerald Carey Jnr (21) 47 Points

2nd: Martin Mitchell (12) 43 Points

3rd: Sean Carmody (17) 42 Points

There was 79 Cards Processed

Sat 10th Mar – Castle Bar Spring League Rd 2 Day 1

1st: Kevin Rolls (14) 40 Points

2nd: Billy Morrissey (15) 38 Points

There was 53 Cards Processed

Men’s Fixtures:

Sat 17th Mar: Quarter Finals of Spring League Cup and Plate. Junior Golf

Sun 18th Mar: Semi Finals Spring League . Cup & Plate. Club Singles

Mon 19th Mar: Open Am Am(Classic) McCarthy Insurance Group.

Sat 24th Mar: Fourball/Foursomes Round 1. Club Sponsored (Diary Change)

Sun 25th: Mar. Castle Bar Spring League Finals. Cup & Plate. Club Singles

Sat 31st Mar. Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 01st Apr. Master Classic 1 Sponsored by TlI Group.

Mon 02nd Apr: Easter Mon Open Am Am (Classic) Sponsored by Mark Williams

Senior Results:

7th March Senior Men’s Wednesday

1st John Sexton H/c 18 21pts

2nd Brian Sheehy H/c 28 21pts

3rd Tom O’Mahoney H/c 16 19pts

4th Tadgh McMahon H/c 21 17 1/2 pts

5th Bernard Costelloe H/c 26 17pts

Next outing Wednesday 14th March 2018

Ladies Results

Results 11/3/2018

R5 Spring League/14 Holes Singles Stableford

1st Laura Rafferty (20) 33 points 2nd Kay McNamara (27) 32 points 3rd Margaret Murphy (33-2 Dom

H/cap) 31 points

Ladies Fixtures

Wed 14th March 18 Holes Club Singles (NQ)

Sunday 18th March 18 Holes Club Singles (NQ)

Wed 21st March 18 Holes Club Singles (NQ)

Sunday 25th March Spring League Match Play Final

Sunday 25th March 18 Hole Singles kindly sponsored by Billy Nolan Jewellers (NQ)

Wed 28th March 18 Hole Club Singles (NQ)

Sunday April 1st MC1 Meadowlands Hotel

SENIOR LADIES RESULTS

Monday 5th March

1st Joan Costello

2nd Joan Kelly

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Club

Wednesday 21st February, 10 Hole Stableford, 1st Mary Sills (28) 19 pts.

Friday 9th & Sunday 11th March, 12 Hole Stableford, 1st Marion Bourke (28) 28 pts., 2nd Kathleen Hennessy (19) 26 pts., 3rd Jackie Moriarty (36) 25 pts.

Men’s Club

Sunday 11th March, CC Dry Cleaners Spring League Round 1 – 18-Hole Singles Stableford:

1st – Jim O’Sullivan (14) 45pts., 2nd – Tommy Higgins (15) 42 pts., 3rd – Mossie Hogan (15) 41pts., F9 – Patsy Murphy (14) 21pts., B9 – John McAuliffe (27) 24pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 14th March, 10 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Seniors: Thursday 15th March, Draw 9.30 am.

Ladies Club: Friday 16th & Sunday 18th, 12 Hole Stableford. Friday Draw at 10.00 am. Sunday, Shotgun Start, Draw at 8.30 am.

Men’s Club: Sunday 18th March, Round 2, Spring League Kindly Sponsored by CC Dry Cleaners, 18 Hole Stableford, Draw at 8.30 am.

Bank Holiday Monday, 19th March, 4 Person Open Mixed 16 Hole Champagne Classic. Guests €15, Members €10. Timesheet Now Open.

Beaufort

(Men’s Section)

24th/25th February – Round 2 Spring League (11 hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers

1st Shane O’Sullivan (6) 24 pts

2nd Michael A O’Sullivan (10) 23 pts

10th/11th March – Round 3 Spring League (11 hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.

1st Michael Barry (7) 26 pts

2nd Colin Moriarty (8) 24 pts

Spring League – Overall Winners (Best 2 scores to count) – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.

1st Michael Barry (7) 48 pts

2nd Colin Moriarty (8) 47 pts

Fixtures

18th March – Captains Drive-In – Meet at Clubhouse at 10.30am – Drive-In at 11a.

17th/18th March – Easter Egg Competition – Sponsored by Kerry Petroleum (14 hole Stableford – yellow tees).

30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.

Results – Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)

9 hole Spring League continues to end of March.

Fixtures

18th March – Captains Drive-In – Meet at clubhouse at 10.30am for Drive In at 11AM.

17TH/18TH / 19th March – Easter Egg Competition – Sponsored by Helen Clifford – 11 hole Stableford (Play either day)

30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.