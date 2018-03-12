Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Spring League Round 1.
1st. David O’Dwyer Jnr. – (20) 38pts.
2nd. Niall O’Shea – (16) 38pts. (OCB)
3rd. Fionan Jnr. O’Shea – (19) 38pts. (OCB)
Thursday Autumn Gold winner – John Sheppard 20pts.
Next weekend – Credit Union sponsored Team Event.
See teams in clubhouse.
Ladies 15 hole Stableford
Sun 11th. March
1st Marie Kissane (20) 31pts
2nd Grainne Crowley (31) 27pts
Killarney
Men’s Club
Singles Stableford
Keanes (GOY Round 1)
Killeen 11/03/2018
1 Brian Holden (13) 40 pts
2 Derek O’Keeffe (11) 40 pts
3 George Vass (04) 39pts
4 Colin Feeley (11) 38 pts
5 Alan Macsweeney (07) 38 pts
Cat.1 Pat Cussen (5) 37pts
Cat.2 Kenneth Flynn (11) 37 pts
Cat.3 Ted Healy (12) 37pts
Cat.4 John F Murphy (Milwood) (20) 36 pts
Standard Scratch 36 pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was the first round of the Spring League which is kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny.
1st Team I 104
2nd Team D 103
3rd Team C 101
4th Team H 100
5th Team F 98
6th Team J 97
7th Team G 90
8th Team B 89
9th Team A 78
10th Team E 69
Full team scores and details can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/2018springleague.php
Next Sunday will be the 2nd round of The Spring League. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 4 qualifying rounds on Mar 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 4th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.
Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay.
Th draw has been made for the first round in the Kingdom Intermediate Shield. We have been drawn at home to Castleisland and the match must by played by April 15th.
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 5th – Sunday 11th March 2018
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Scotch Foursome Stableford Competition Sunday 11th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Brendan Keane (13) & Kevin McCarthy (15) 46pts
2nd Kieran Lynch (15) & John O’Halloran (14) 43pts
Spring League Leaders After Round 6:
Jim Cox 27pts
Patrick John O’Sullivan 26pts
Spring League points awarded from 46pts to 37pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 19th March 2018 Men’s Singles Stableford Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 6th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Toni Quilter(18) 31pts
2nd Clare Hurley(25) 28pts
3rd Teresa Cronin(20) 27pts
Ladies Voucher Competition Saturday 10th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Maureen Culhane(24) 31pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 20th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 8th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st James Maguire (20) 32pts 30+2
2nd Anton Casey (13) 31pts 30+1
3rd Donal Keane (24) 31pts 29+2
4th Pat Harnett (17) 30pts 32-2
5th Paddy Bouchier Hayes (28) 30pts 23+7
Best Gross: Dan F. O’Brien 30pts
Vintage: Michael Barrett (18) 28pts 30-2
S. Vintage: Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 27pts 25+2
Senior Men’s Scotch Foursomes Thursday 8th March 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Frank Dore & Tim Sheehan 43pts
2nd Donal Liston & Sean Walsh 40pts
3rd Brendan Daly & Miley Costello 38pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 15th March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Thursday 15th March 2018 Senior Men’s Scotch Foursomes – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 16th March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Curtain Call
1. Paul Duffy (13) 41pts
2. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 41pts
3. Pádraig Ó Sé (13) 41pts
4. Tommy Sayers (13) 40pts
Next Sunday: Singles V/Par Atkins Cup- Urraithe ag First Glass
Bank Holiday Monday: Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Ann Courtney
1. Barbara Carroll (14) 24pts
2. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 24pts
3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (26) 24pts
Tralee
Men’s Results:
Sun 11th Mar – Castle Bar Spring League Rd 2 Day 2
1st: Gerald Carey Jnr (21) 47 Points
2nd: Martin Mitchell (12) 43 Points
3rd: Sean Carmody (17) 42 Points
There was 79 Cards Processed
Sat 10th Mar – Castle Bar Spring League Rd 2 Day 1
1st: Kevin Rolls (14) 40 Points
2nd: Billy Morrissey (15) 38 Points
There was 53 Cards Processed
Men’s Fixtures:
Sat 17th Mar: Quarter Finals of Spring League Cup and Plate. Junior Golf
Sun 18th Mar: Semi Finals Spring League . Cup & Plate. Club Singles
Mon 19th Mar: Open Am Am(Classic) McCarthy Insurance Group.
Sat 24th Mar: Fourball/Foursomes Round 1. Club Sponsored (Diary Change)
Sun 25th: Mar. Castle Bar Spring League Finals. Cup & Plate. Club Singles
Sat 31st Mar. Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 01st Apr. Master Classic 1 Sponsored by TlI Group.
Mon 02nd Apr: Easter Mon Open Am Am (Classic) Sponsored by Mark Williams
Senior Results:
7th March Senior Men’s Wednesday
1st John Sexton H/c 18 21pts
2nd Brian Sheehy H/c 28 21pts
3rd Tom O’Mahoney H/c 16 19pts
4th Tadgh McMahon H/c 21 17 1/2 pts
5th Bernard Costelloe H/c 26 17pts
Next outing Wednesday 14th March 2018
Ladies Results
Results 11/3/2018
R5 Spring League/14 Holes Singles Stableford
1st Laura Rafferty (20) 33 points 2nd Kay McNamara (27) 32 points 3rd Margaret Murphy (33-2 Dom
H/cap) 31 points
Ladies Fixtures
Wed 14th March 18 Holes Club Singles (NQ)
Sunday 18th March 18 Holes Club Singles (NQ)
Wed 21st March 18 Holes Club Singles (NQ)
Sunday 25th March Spring League Match Play Final
Sunday 25th March 18 Hole Singles kindly sponsored by Billy Nolan Jewellers (NQ)
Wed 28th March 18 Hole Club Singles (NQ)
Sunday April 1st MC1 Meadowlands Hotel
SENIOR LADIES RESULTS
Monday 5th March
1st Joan Costello
2nd Joan Kelly
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Club
Wednesday 21st February, 10 Hole Stableford, 1st Mary Sills (28) 19 pts.
Friday 9th & Sunday 11th March, 12 Hole Stableford, 1st Marion Bourke (28) 28 pts., 2nd Kathleen Hennessy (19) 26 pts., 3rd Jackie Moriarty (36) 25 pts.
Men’s Club
Sunday 11th March, CC Dry Cleaners Spring League Round 1 – 18-Hole Singles Stableford:
1st – Jim O’Sullivan (14) 45pts., 2nd – Tommy Higgins (15) 42 pts., 3rd – Mossie Hogan (15) 41pts., F9 – Patsy Murphy (14) 21pts., B9 – John McAuliffe (27) 24pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 14th March, 10 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Seniors: Thursday 15th March, Draw 9.30 am.
Ladies Club: Friday 16th & Sunday 18th, 12 Hole Stableford. Friday Draw at 10.00 am. Sunday, Shotgun Start, Draw at 8.30 am.
Men’s Club: Sunday 18th March, Round 2, Spring League Kindly Sponsored by CC Dry Cleaners, 18 Hole Stableford, Draw at 8.30 am.
Bank Holiday Monday, 19th March, 4 Person Open Mixed 16 Hole Champagne Classic. Guests €15, Members €10. Timesheet Now Open.
Beaufort
(Men’s Section)
24th/25th February – Round 2 Spring League (11 hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers
1st Shane O’Sullivan (6) 24 pts
2nd Michael A O’Sullivan (10) 23 pts
10th/11th March – Round 3 Spring League (11 hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.
1st Michael Barry (7) 26 pts
2nd Colin Moriarty (8) 24 pts
Spring League – Overall Winners (Best 2 scores to count) – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.
1st Michael Barry (7) 48 pts
2nd Colin Moriarty (8) 47 pts
Fixtures
18th March – Captains Drive-In – Meet at Clubhouse at 10.30am – Drive-In at 11a.
17th/18th March – Easter Egg Competition – Sponsored by Kerry Petroleum (14 hole Stableford – yellow tees).
30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.
Results – Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)
9 hole Spring League continues to end of March.
Fixtures
18th March – Captains Drive-In – Meet at clubhouse at 10.30am for Drive In at 11AM.
17TH/18TH / 19th March – Easter Egg Competition – Sponsored by Helen Clifford – 11 hole Stableford (Play either day)
30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.