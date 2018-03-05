Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition which was to be the start of the Spring League was cancelled.

The Spring League will now start on March 11th and run for 5 Sundays. Teams of 5. Entry Fee €20 per person. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 4 qualifying rounds on Mar 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 4th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.

Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 11th March 2018 Men’s Scotch Foursome Stableford Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Saturday 10th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 13th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 8th March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 9th March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Beaufort

Due to Bad Weather Captains Drive In was cancelled and will now take place on 18th or 19th March.

Fixtures

18th or 19th March – Captains Drive-In – Meet at Clubhouse at 10.30am – Drive-In at 11am followed by Scramble.

17th/18th /19th March – Easter Egg Competition – Sponsored by Helen Clifford.

Ladies Getting Into Golf Program – Commencing Beaufort Golf Club Thursday 19th April for 8 weeks (Cost €50). Application form available from Golf Club – Places limited.

Killarney

Club captain Derry McCarthy on behalf of the whole Club wishes to send our sincere condolences to Katie O’Connell, Competition Secretary of our Ladies Club on the recent death of her beloved mother, Lady Elizabeth O’Connell of Lakeview House, Fossa, and to all of the extended O’Connell family. The O’Connell family have been synonymous with Killarney Golf Club since the Club’s inception in 1893 when we were located at Deerpark, which was located at the North side of Killarney town, part of which is now the bypass road. Sir Morgan O’Connell in the

early 1900s presented a very fine cup, The O’Connell Cup, valued at 10 Guineas, to the club for a Men’s Club Competition. In the 1930s it was Sir Morgan O’Connell who suggested to Lord Castlerosse that the Western Demesne, at Mahony’s Point would make an excellent location for a Golf Course, when it became necessary to find a new golf course location, as Deerpark was no longer feasible as the Club’s location. Lady Elizabeth herself was very involved in the Girl Guide movement, and many young girls in Killarney and its surrounding areas were introduced into the Girl Guide movement by Lady Elizabeth O’Connell in the 1960s and 1970s. Club Captain Derry would also like to send our condolences to Liam Walsh on the recent Passing of his mother Dora Walsh, Fossa, Killarney. Due to the continued inclement weather with Storm Emma and the Beast from the East clashing then our planned Competition for Sunday the 4th of March was cancelled

once again, so accordingly we do not have any Competition results to report this week.