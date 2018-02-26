Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
13 Hole Stableford Sun Feb 18th & Tues Feb 20th
1st : Moira Lynott (15) 24 pts
2nd : Sadie Curran (24) 24 pts
3rd : Judy Sutton (19) 24 pts
Single 18 hole Singles S/Ford 24th/25th Feb
Sponsored by: Club
1st Dan Brosnan (15) 37pts
Sat Timothy O’Sullivan (19) 36pts
Sun Connor Maher (9) 35 pts
Kenmare
Men’s 2Man Scramble.
Sponsor Sean Daly Killarney.
1st. Tim Twomey and Sean Finn – 41.5 nett.
2nd. Padraig O’Shea and Dave O’Dwyer (Jnr.) – 42 nett. (OCB)
3rd. Donal Cronin and Pat Kiely – 42 nett.
Next Week. 1st round of Spring League.
1st Round of Spring League.
Ladies Results Sun 25th. Feb.
Sponsor Angela Cronin
15hole s/ford
1st. Anne Clifford (28) 28pts
2nd. Margaret Hanley (18) 25pts
Next week
Sun 4th. March
15 hole s/ford
Sponsor Kim Kennedy
Ross
Results :- On Sunday Feb 25th our President, Terence Mulcahy and Captains Alan Flynn and Mary McCarrick held their Drive – in .
This was followed by a mixed scramble and the winners were :-
1…Leo Casey, Joe Scanlan, Tom McSweeney.
2…Alan Flynn, Mary McCarrick, Donie Broderick.
3…Rolandas Bendikas, Noreen O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien.
Killarney
Men’s Club Competition Results
Event: Java Republic Singles Stableford
Course: Killeen
Date: 26th February 2018
1 Brian Holden (09) 24pts
2 Peter O’Brien (10) 23pts
3 Brendan Foley (09) 22pts
4 Sean Moynihan (GC) (08) 22pts
5 David Culloty (11) 22pts
Cat.1 Michael Maher (04) 21pts
Cat.2 Donal O’Sullivan (06) 21pts
Cat.3 Pat Favier (10) 20pts
Cat.4 John O’Callaghan (14) 22pts
Standard Scratch – Non Counting
Please note : shots were allocated on a two thirds basis applied to the lowest indexed holes in play
Upcoming Competition
Sponsor:
Date: 25/02/2018
Format: Singles Stableford
Course: Killeen
(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)
Open Day Results Killarney Ladies Club
Open Day Shotgun start
On Mahony’s Point
Singles Stableford Competition
Sunday 25th Feb. 2018
1st Corrina Griffin (9) Killarney 37 Points
2nd Susan Tong (14) Killarney 35 Points
Best Gross Jennifer Hickey (5) Mallow 30 Points
3rd Sinead O’ Halloran (17) Bandon 35 Points
4th Marie Dalton (24) Mallow 34 Points
5th Deirdre Galvin (15) Macroom 34 Points
6th Mairead O’ Sullivan (36) Killarney 34 Points
7th Anne Collins (24) Ballykisteen 33 Points
8th Mary Kiely (13) Gold Coast 33 Points
C.S.S 74 (36 Points)
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Singles Stableford Competition 18th February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Liam Carmody (8) 36pts
2nd Thomas O’ Connor (7) 36pts
3rd John Joy (16) 36pts
Gross Ed Stack (-1) 29pts
Spring League Leaders after round 3
Patrick John O’Sullivan 20 pts
Jim Cox 20 pts
John Maher 17pts
Men’s Fourball V Par Competition Sunday 25th February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (15) & Tim Sheehan (19) 11 Up
2nd Jim Cox (19) & Aidan O’Neill (14) 8 Up
Spring League Leaders after round 4
Jim Cox 27 pts
Patrick John O’Sullivan 21 pts
Spring League Points awarded from 11 Up to 2 Up
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th March 2018 Mixed Waltz Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 20th February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Patricia Barrett (36) 33 pts
2nd Toni Quilter (18) 31 pts
3rd Maeve Barrett (16) 27 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th March 2018 Mixed Waltz Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 6th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 22nd February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Michael Fogarty (14) 34pts 35-1
2nd Billy Farrell (14) 34pts
3rd John Quirke (12) 33pts 32+1
4th Eamon Kennelly (13) 31pts 29+2
5th Michael Jones (18) 31pts 29+2
6th P.J. Houlihan (14) 31pts 29+2
7th Haulie Costello (11) 30pts 31-1
8th Maurice McAuliffe (14) 30pts 31-1
Best Gross: Brendan Daly (9) 25pts
Vintage: Fin Broderick (17) 28pts
S. Vintage: Oliver Kearns (20) 29pts 30-1
Fixtures:
Thursday 1st March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 23rd February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Ann O’Riordan (18) 13pts
2nd June Hayes (35) 12pts
Fixtures:
Friday 2nd March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Fir
Singles S/Ford Sponsored by James J O’Donnell Engineering, Limerick
1. Ignatius O’Connor (21) 37pts
2. Seosamh Ó Suilleabháin (21) 36pts
3. Cormac Flannery (0) 36pts
4. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 36pts
Next Sunday: Singles S/Ford (GOY) Urraithe ag Seán Roche / Doyle’s Restaurant
Mná
12 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Ann Moore (9) 21pts
2. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (5) 20pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday a large crowd attended for Margaret Lawlor and Dan O’Connor Captains Drive in. This was followed by a 8 Hole Mixed Scramble.
1st John Collins (15) Noel Gilbride (7) Pat Roche (18) Jerry Kelliher (25) 22 15/16
2nd Dan O’Connor (10) Margaret Lawlor (34) Paula Mangan (36) Denis O’Regan (16) 25
3rd Frank Darcy (10) JImmy Sullivan (13) Kathleen Gilbride (21) Mark COndon (12) 25 8/16
The Spring League Will start on March 4th and run for 6 Sundays. Teams of 5. Entry Fee €20 per person. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 5 qualifying rounds on Mar 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 5th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.
Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay
Dooks
Dooks Golf Club Results –
Men’s Club – 15 HOLES FOURBALL – 24TH & 25TH FEBRUARY 2018
Winners
Kevin Harmon (9) / Damien Harmon (11) 39 Pts
2nd – Geoffrey Mahony (8) / David O’Sullivan (13) 37 Pts C/B
NEXT WEEKEND 3RD & 4TH MARCH 2018
GOLDEN OF KELLS FOURSOMES – Straight Foursomes
White Markers – Stroke – 50% Combined Handicap
Ladies Club
9 Hole Qualifying Club Competition
Sunday 25th February 2018
1st – Josephine Foley (17) = 19 pts
2nd – Caroline Breen (8) = 19 pts
3rd – Aileen Curtayne (13) = 18 pts
Cat A – Tracy Eakin (2) = 18 pts
Cat B – Agnes Burns (13) = 17 pts
Cat C – Nuala Curran (16) = 18 pts
Tralee
Mens results
Results: Saturday 24th Februrary (Spring League Qualifying Rd 1)
1st Liam Hussey (14) 43pts
2nd Eamon Fitzgerald (18) 40pts
There was 56 Cards processed
Don’t forget the 3 R’s – Replace, Repair and Rake
Sunday 25th February (Spring League Qualifying Round 1)
1st Maurice Laide (17) 39 Points
2nd Seamus Enright (12) 38 Points
There was 73 Cards processed
Fixtures:
BRS for Round 2 Qualifying open Monday 26th at 8.00pm.
Sat 03rd Mar: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 2 (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team)
Sun 04th Mar: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 2.
Sat 10th Mar: Spring League Quarter Finals of Cup & Plate . Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 11th Mar: Spring League Quarter Finals of Cup & Plate. Club Singles.
Sat 17th Mar: Semi Finals of Spring League Cup and Plate. Casual Golf . Junior Golf
Sunday 18th Mar: Spring League Finals. Cup & Plate. Club Singles
Mon 19th Mar: Open Am Am McCarthy Insurances . Any Combination. Timesheet open.
Don’t forget the 3 R’s – Replace, Repair and Rake
Ladies results
Results R4 Spring League 25/2/2018
1st Margaret O Donoghue (29) 27 Points
2nd Ber Walsh (18) 26 Points (28-2 Domestic Handicap) 3rd Maria Mc Grath (20) 26 Points
Fixtures :
Wednesday 28thy February 9 hole re-entry
Sunday 4th March Round 5 spring League
Castlegregory
Ladies Club
Wednesday 21st February, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marion Bourke (28) 20 pts.
Friday 23rd and Sunday 25th February, 12 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Helen Harty, 1st Anne Woods (24) 26 pts., 2nd Marie McCarthy (17) 22 pts.
Men’s Club
Sunday 25th February, 18 Hole Classic, 1st Joe McKenna (17), Mossie Hogan (15), Sean O’Connor (T) (21) & Eamon Travers (15) 87 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 28th February, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Ladies Club: Friday 2nd March, 12 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10.00 am. Sunday 4th March, Shotgun Start, Draw at 8.30 am.
Men’s Club: Sunday 4rh March, Round 1, Spring League Kindly Sponsored by CC Dry Cleaners, 18 Hole Stableford, Draw at 8.30 am.