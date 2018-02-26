Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

13 Hole Stableford Sun Feb 18th & Tues Feb 20th

1st : Moira Lynott (15) 24 pts

2nd : Sadie Curran (24) 24 pts

3rd : Judy Sutton (19) 24 pts

Single 18 hole Singles S/Ford 24th/25th Feb

Sponsored by: Club

1st Dan Brosnan (15) 37pts

Sat Timothy O’Sullivan (19) 36pts

Sun Connor Maher (9) 35 pts

Kenmare

Men’s 2Man Scramble.

Sponsor Sean Daly Killarney.

1st. Tim Twomey and Sean Finn – 41.5 nett.

2nd. Padraig O’Shea and Dave O’Dwyer (Jnr.) – 42 nett. (OCB)

3rd. Donal Cronin and Pat Kiely – 42 nett.

Next Week. 1st round of Spring League.

1st Round of Spring League.

Ladies Results Sun 25th. Feb.

Sponsor Angela Cronin

15hole s/ford

1st. Anne Clifford (28) 28pts

2nd. Margaret Hanley (18) 25pts

Next week

Sun 4th. March

15 hole s/ford

Sponsor Kim Kennedy

Ross

Results :- On Sunday Feb 25th our President, Terence Mulcahy and Captains Alan Flynn and Mary McCarrick held their Drive – in .

This was followed by a mixed scramble and the winners were :-

1…Leo Casey, Joe Scanlan, Tom McSweeney.

2…Alan Flynn, Mary McCarrick, Donie Broderick.

3…Rolandas Bendikas, Noreen O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien.

Killarney

Men’s Club Competition Results

Event: Java Republic Singles Stableford

Course: Killeen

Date: 26th February 2018

1 Brian Holden (09) 24pts

2 Peter O’Brien (10) 23pts

3 Brendan Foley (09) 22pts

4 Sean Moynihan (GC) (08) 22pts

5 David Culloty (11) 22pts

Cat.1 Michael Maher (04) 21pts

Cat.2 Donal O’Sullivan (06) 21pts

Cat.3 Pat Favier (10) 20pts

Cat.4 John O’Callaghan (14) 22pts

Standard Scratch – Non Counting

Please note : shots were allocated on a two thirds basis applied to the lowest indexed holes in play

Upcoming Competition

Sponsor:

Date: 25/02/2018

Format: Singles Stableford

Course: Killeen

(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)

Open Day Results Killarney Ladies Club

Open Day Shotgun start

On Mahony’s Point

Singles Stableford Competition

Sunday 25th Feb. 2018

1st Corrina Griffin (9) Killarney 37 Points

2nd Susan Tong (14) Killarney 35 Points

Best Gross Jennifer Hickey (5) Mallow 30 Points

3rd Sinead O’ Halloran (17) Bandon 35 Points

4th Marie Dalton (24) Mallow 34 Points

5th Deirdre Galvin (15) Macroom 34 Points

6th Mairead O’ Sullivan (36) Killarney 34 Points

7th Anne Collins (24) Ballykisteen 33 Points

8th Mary Kiely (13) Gold Coast 33 Points

C.S.S 74 (36 Points)

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Singles Stableford Competition 18th February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Liam Carmody (8) 36pts

2nd Thomas O’ Connor (7) 36pts

3rd John Joy (16) 36pts

Gross Ed Stack (-1) 29pts

Spring League Leaders after round 3

Patrick John O’Sullivan 20 pts

Jim Cox 20 pts

John Maher 17pts

Men’s Fourball V Par Competition Sunday 25th February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (15) & Tim Sheehan (19) 11 Up

2nd Jim Cox (19) & Aidan O’Neill (14) 8 Up

Spring League Leaders after round 4

Jim Cox 27 pts

Patrick John O’Sullivan 21 pts

Spring League Points awarded from 11 Up to 2 Up

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th March 2018 Mixed Waltz Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 20th February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Patricia Barrett (36) 33 pts

2nd Toni Quilter (18) 31 pts

3rd Maeve Barrett (16) 27 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th March 2018 Mixed Waltz Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 6th March 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 22nd February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Michael Fogarty (14) 34pts 35-1

2nd Billy Farrell (14) 34pts

3rd John Quirke (12) 33pts 32+1

4th Eamon Kennelly (13) 31pts 29+2

5th Michael Jones (18) 31pts 29+2

6th P.J. Houlihan (14) 31pts 29+2

7th Haulie Costello (11) 30pts 31-1

8th Maurice McAuliffe (14) 30pts 31-1

Best Gross: Brendan Daly (9) 25pts

Vintage: Fin Broderick (17) 28pts

S. Vintage: Oliver Kearns (20) 29pts 30-1

Fixtures:

Thursday 1st March 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 23rd February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Ann O’Riordan (18) 13pts

2nd June Hayes (35) 12pts

Fixtures:

Friday 2nd March 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Fir

Singles S/Ford Sponsored by James J O’Donnell Engineering, Limerick

1. Ignatius O’Connor (21) 37pts

2. Seosamh Ó Suilleabháin (21) 36pts

3. Cormac Flannery (0) 36pts

4. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 36pts

Next Sunday: Singles S/Ford (GOY) Urraithe ag Seán Roche / Doyle’s Restaurant

Mná

12 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Ann Moore (9) 21pts

2. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (5) 20pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday a large crowd attended for Margaret Lawlor and Dan O’Connor Captains Drive in. This was followed by a 8 Hole Mixed Scramble.

1st John Collins (15) Noel Gilbride (7) Pat Roche (18) Jerry Kelliher (25) 22 15/16

2nd Dan O’Connor (10) Margaret Lawlor (34) Paula Mangan (36) Denis O’Regan (16) 25

3rd Frank Darcy (10) JImmy Sullivan (13) Kathleen Gilbride (21) Mark COndon (12) 25 8/16

The Spring League Will start on March 4th and run for 6 Sundays. Teams of 5. Entry Fee €20 per person. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 5 qualifying rounds on Mar 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 5th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.

Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay

Dooks

Dooks Golf Club Results –

Men’s Club – 15 HOLES FOURBALL – 24TH & 25TH FEBRUARY 2018

Winners

Kevin Harmon (9) / Damien Harmon (11) 39 Pts

2nd – Geoffrey Mahony (8) / David O’Sullivan (13) 37 Pts C/B

NEXT WEEKEND 3RD & 4TH MARCH 2018

GOLDEN OF KELLS FOURSOMES – Straight Foursomes

White Markers – Stroke – 50% Combined Handicap

Ladies Club

9 Hole Qualifying Club Competition

Sunday 25th February 2018

1st – Josephine Foley (17) = 19 pts

2nd – Caroline Breen (8) = 19 pts

3rd – Aileen Curtayne (13) = 18 pts

Cat A – Tracy Eakin (2) = 18 pts

Cat B – Agnes Burns (13) = 17 pts

Cat C – Nuala Curran (16) = 18 pts

Tralee

Mens results

Results: Saturday 24th Februrary (Spring League Qualifying Rd 1)

1st Liam Hussey (14) 43pts

2nd Eamon Fitzgerald (18) 40pts

There was 56 Cards processed

Don’t forget the 3 R’s – Replace, Repair and Rake

Sunday 25th February (Spring League Qualifying Round 1)

1st Maurice Laide (17) 39 Points

2nd Seamus Enright (12) 38 Points

There was 73 Cards processed

Fixtures:

BRS for Round 2 Qualifying open Monday 26th at 8.00pm.

Sat 03rd Mar: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 2 (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team)

Sun 04th Mar: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 2.

Sat 10th Mar: Spring League Quarter Finals of Cup & Plate . Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 11th Mar: Spring League Quarter Finals of Cup & Plate. Club Singles.

Sat 17th Mar: Semi Finals of Spring League Cup and Plate. Casual Golf . Junior Golf

Sunday 18th Mar: Spring League Finals. Cup & Plate. Club Singles

Mon 19th Mar: Open Am Am McCarthy Insurances . Any Combination. Timesheet open.

Ladies results

Results R4 Spring League 25/2/2018

1st Margaret O Donoghue (29) 27 Points

2nd Ber Walsh (18) 26 Points (28-2 Domestic Handicap) 3rd Maria Mc Grath (20) 26 Points

Fixtures :

Wednesday 28thy February 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 4th March Round 5 spring League

Castlegregory

Ladies Club

Wednesday 21st February, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marion Bourke (28) 20 pts.

Friday 23rd and Sunday 25th February, 12 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Helen Harty, 1st Anne Woods (24) 26 pts., 2nd Marie McCarthy (17) 22 pts.

Men’s Club

Sunday 25th February, 18 Hole Classic, 1st Joe McKenna (17), Mossie Hogan (15), Sean O’Connor (T) (21) & Eamon Travers (15) 87 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 28th February, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Ladies Club: Friday 2nd March, 12 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10.00 am. Sunday 4th March, Shotgun Start, Draw at 8.30 am.

Men’s Club: Sunday 4rh March, Round 1, Spring League Kindly Sponsored by CC Dry Cleaners, 18 Hole Stableford, Draw at 8.30 am.