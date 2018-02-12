Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Competition.

15 Hole Singles.

1st. Bernard Hourihan (20) – 32pts.

2nd. David O’Dwyer Jnr. (20) – 31pts.

Fixtures :- Feb. 18th. 15 Hole Singles.

Ladies Competition.

1st Joanne Bhamvra 30) 28pts

2nd Anne Clifford (28)26pts

Fixtures :- Sunday 18th. Feb

Sponsor Margaret Collins

12 Hole Stableford

Waterville

Single 18 hole Singles S/Ford 10th/11th Feb

Sponsored by: Club

1st Timothy O’Sullivan (19) 34 pts

Sat Michael McSweeney (22) 31pts

Sun Gerard O’Driscoll (13) 32 pts

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Club Sponsored 18 hole Singles S/Ford cancelled due to weather

Next Sunday: Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

Ladies

12 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 26pts

2. Nora Joyce (24) 23pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Foursomes Stableford Competition Sunday 11th February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Brian Slattery (5) & Brendan Slattery (15) 31pts

2nd Padraig Murphy (15) & Jody Fitzmaurice (15) 27pts (BK14)

Note:

Spring League points awarded from 31pts to 22pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 18th February 2018 Men’s Singles Stableford Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Saturday 17th February 2018 Ladies Spring League Competition Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar Listowel

Tuesday 20th February 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 8th February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Tony Hanley (10) 38pts 33+5

2nd Milie Costello (19) 36pts 35+1

3rd Paudie Kindlan (21) 33pts 31+2

4th Vincent Kelly (16) 32pts 30+2

5th Maurice McAuliffe (14) 32pts

6th John Kinsella (14) 31pts

7th Donal Quaid (20) 31pts

8th Cameron Sterritt (9) 30pts

Best Gross: Frank Dore 25pts

Vintage: Noel Morkan (19) 28pts

S. Vintage: Larry Hickey (23) 28pts 32-3

Fixtures:

Thursday 15th February 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 16th February 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was a 3 Club + Putter Single Stableford Competition over 12 Holes.

1st Condon, Declan 27 pts (08)

2nd Culhane, Mark 23 pts (06)

Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford Competition. Timesheet available online.

Castlegregory

Ladies. Lady Seniors Wed. 7th Feb. 9 Hole S/F. 1st Mary Moriarty/Marilyn Spillane.

Friday 9th Feb. 12 Hole S/F. 1st. Mary T. Real (10) 20pts. 2nd Edel Randles (18) 20pts

Fixtures Wed. 14th 9 Hole S/F. Draw 10.00am Friday 16th 12 Hole S/F draw 10.00am Sun. 18th, draw 8.30am

Fixtures for Men. Sunday 18th, 18 holes, draw at 8.30am

Weekly 9 Hole Mixed re-entry continuing from Sunday – Saturday each week, this week’s winner was Billy Irwin 21pts.