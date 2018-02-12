Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Competition.
15 Hole Singles.
1st. Bernard Hourihan (20) – 32pts.
2nd. David O’Dwyer Jnr. (20) – 31pts.
Fixtures :- Feb. 18th. 15 Hole Singles.
Ladies Competition.
1st Joanne Bhamvra 30) 28pts
2nd Anne Clifford (28)26pts
Fixtures :- Sunday 18th. Feb
Sponsor Margaret Collins
12 Hole Stableford
Waterville
Single 18 hole Singles S/Ford 10th/11th Feb
Sponsored by: Club
1st Timothy O’Sullivan (19) 34 pts
Sat Michael McSweeney (22) 31pts
Sun Gerard O’Driscoll (13) 32 pts
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Club Sponsored 18 hole Singles S/Ford cancelled due to weather
Next Sunday: Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
Ladies
12 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 26pts
2. Nora Joyce (24) 23pts
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Foursomes Stableford Competition Sunday 11th February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Brian Slattery (5) & Brendan Slattery (15) 31pts
2nd Padraig Murphy (15) & Jody Fitzmaurice (15) 27pts (BK14)
Note:
Spring League points awarded from 31pts to 22pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 18th February 2018 Men’s Singles Stableford Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Saturday 17th February 2018 Ladies Spring League Competition Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar Listowel
Tuesday 20th February 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 8th February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Tony Hanley (10) 38pts 33+5
2nd Milie Costello (19) 36pts 35+1
3rd Paudie Kindlan (21) 33pts 31+2
4th Vincent Kelly (16) 32pts 30+2
5th Maurice McAuliffe (14) 32pts
6th John Kinsella (14) 31pts
7th Donal Quaid (20) 31pts
8th Cameron Sterritt (9) 30pts
Best Gross: Frank Dore 25pts
Vintage: Noel Morkan (19) 28pts
S. Vintage: Larry Hickey (23) 28pts 32-3
Fixtures:
Thursday 15th February 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 16th February 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was a 3 Club + Putter Single Stableford Competition over 12 Holes.
1st Condon, Declan 27 pts (08)
2nd Culhane, Mark 23 pts (06)
Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford Competition. Timesheet available online.
Castlegregory
Ladies. Lady Seniors Wed. 7th Feb. 9 Hole S/F. 1st Mary Moriarty/Marilyn Spillane.
Friday 9th Feb. 12 Hole S/F. 1st. Mary T. Real (10) 20pts. 2nd Edel Randles (18) 20pts
Fixtures Wed. 14th 9 Hole S/F. Draw 10.00am Friday 16th 12 Hole S/F draw 10.00am Sun. 18th, draw 8.30am
Fixtures for Men. Sunday 18th, 18 holes, draw at 8.30am
Weekly 9 Hole Mixed re-entry continuing from Sunday – Saturday each week, this week’s winner was Billy Irwin 21pts.