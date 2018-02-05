Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Derry McCarthy, captain 2018-

It is a massive honour for me to become Mens’ Club Captain of this great golf club for 2018. I am acutely aware of the responsibility of the role which has been bestowed upon me and will vow to carry it out to the best of my ability.

I am conscious of the fact that we are but custodians of the Club and that we need to uphold the traditions and values that make this a great Club, and hopefully lay the foundations for continued success for those who come after us.

I am extremely proud to be leading our Club into what shall be our 125th year. It promises to be a great year and will kick off with Paul McGinley coming to the Club on to accept his Honorary Life Membership. I hope to see a great turnout for this award, and wish to publicly thank Denis Cronin who first mooted the idea of an award, and Michael Crossan and Victor Mulcahy who pulled the event together, working diligently behind the scenes.

I Joined the Club in 2002 along with an influx of my contemporaries who had learned the basics and honed our craft from our time spent at Deerpark Pitch & Putt Club.

On that note it would be remiss not to mention the passing of Con Hartnett, who among others instilled a great sense of volunteerism in us as young lads at the Pitch & Putt Club, and I had the privilege of serving on my first ever Committee role in 1994 while Con was commencing his 21st and final year as Treasurer.

The apple did not fall from the tree in this regard as Con’s son, Liam, takes his leave from us on Committee having served with distinction in various roles since 2012. We thank you Liam for what you have achieved during your time in office.

I would sincerely like to thank Captain Chris Collins who put his faith in me, and brought me onto Committee in 2012 and I have since had the great pleasure to work with Captains’ James Ormonde, Michael Quirke, Liam Hartnett and Declan McCarthy. Presidents’ Ollie Creedon, Sean Coyne, Denis Cronin and Arthur Hanley also attended and added invaluable experience to our Committee meetings over the years and I can only hope that I have retained some of the knowledge that these wise men have imparted, during that time.

I thank the Management Council of the Club for their efforts on our behalf and hope to make a valuable contribution on behalf of all Club members in that forum for 2018.

I would sincerely like to thank the Mens’ Committee for their unwavering dedication to our Club, and personally for your support over the years. I sincerely welcome Ian Cronin to Committee for 2018 and wish to thank James Curran who has agreed to be Vice-Captain for the year ahead, along with Hon. Sec. Tommy Barry, Hon. Treasurer Harry O’Neill, Competition Sec. Tommy Galvin, Handicap Sec. Donal O’Sullivan, PRO Victor Mulcahy, Junior Officer John Curtin, and Committee members Michael Maher & Eddie O’Sullivan.

I wish to sincerely thank Declan McCarthy who put his heart and soul into this Club since 2012 and congratulate him on his record of achievement over the years, and in particular, I must say that his year as Captain has been exemplary. This man has worked tirelessly on behalf of all of us over many years and it was my pleasure to have worked alongside him over that time, and very much look forward to more of the same in 2018.

To my fellow officers, Lady Captain Sheila Crowley, President Jack Buckley, Girls’ Captain Mairead Martin and Boys’ Captain Kieran O’Connor, I most sincerely wish you all the best for the year ahead, and with a little luck, a pennant or two might come our way, in this our 125th year in existence.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Singles Stroke Play Competition Sunday 4th February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Jim Cox (21) 65pts

2nd Tom Joe O’Mahony(17) 67pts

3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan(12) 68pts

Gross James O’Callaghan (6) 78pts

4th John O’Halloran(14) 69pts

Spring League Leaders after Round 2

Patrick John O’Sullivan 15pts

Jim Cox 14pts

Alan Grimes 11pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 11th February 2018 Men’s Foursomes Stableford Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 30th January 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Meave Barrett (16) 32 pts

2nd Judy McMahon (25) 27 pts

3rd Patricia Gleeson (27) 26 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 10th February 2018 Ladies Spring League Competition Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar Listowel

Tuesday 13th February 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 1st February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Larry Hickey (22) 29pts

2nd Michael Barrett (18) 27pts

3rd Nicholas Hayes (18) 27pts

4th Declan Lovett (13) 26pts

5th Oliver Kearns (20) 25pts

6th Michael O’Callaghan (20) 25pts

7th Joe Costello (21) 25pts

8th Eddie Moylan (15) 24pts

Best Gross: Frank Dore 23pts

Vintage: Frank Whelan (20) 22pts

S. Vintage: Sean Walsh (19) 23pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 8th February 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 2nd February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st June Hayes (35) 21pts

2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 17pts

Fixtures:

Friday 9th February 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was a 3 Club + Putter Single Stableford Competition over 12 Holes.

1st Culhane, Mark 26 pts (06)

2nd Stack, Eamon 24 pts (12)

3rd Healy, Paddy 24 pts (11)

Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford Competition. Timesheet available online.

Times have been fixed by the GUI for the following competitions –

Country Clubs V Castlegregory in Castleisland on Sunday April 22nd at 12pm.

Jimmy Breun V Killorglin in Ceann Sibeal on Saturday May 12th at 10.30am

Pierce Purcell V Castleisland in Ballyheigue on Saturday May 26th at 9.10am

Junior Cup V Ballybunion in Castlegregory on Saturday June 30th at 8.40am

Michael Cashman Fourball V Ceann Sibeal in Ballyheigue must be played by June 3rd.

A new rule means caddies are not allowed in the Jimmy Bruen and Pierce Purcell.

Kenmare

Men’s Competition.

15 hole Singles.

1st. Padraig O’Shea (10) 35pts.

2nd Paudie Kelleher (20) 33pts.

8 Hole Singles

1st Mike O’Brien (18) 19pts.

Next week 15 hole Singles Stableford.

Waterville

Single 18 hole singles s/ford 3 rd \4th Feb

Sponsored by: Club

1st Mike Flaherty (22) 40 pts

Sat John A Casey (22) 24pts

Sun David Daly (7) 36 pts

Tralee

Men’s results

Sunday 4th February 14 holes singles stableford

1st Martin Mitchel (12) 34pts

2nd Colm Sheehy (16) 33pts

3rd Maurice M O’Connor (10) 31pts

4th Peter O’Driscoll (14) 30pts

Fixtures:

Sat 10th Feb: Casual Golf

Sun 11th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 17th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 18th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start

Sat 24th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Sun 25th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round.

Ladies results

Sunday 4th February (round 1 Spring League)

1st Ber Walsh (14) 32pts

2nd Gorretti O Connor (15) 28pts

3rd Jenna Leen (21) 26pts

Fixtures

Wednesday 7th February 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 11th Feb round 2 sponsored by Garveys supervalu

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Club Sponsored 18 hole Singles S/Ford

Gents

1. Kieran Clancy (17) 38pts

2. Tom Hoare (13) 37pts

3. Liam O’Hanlon (10) 35pts

Ladies

Club Sponsored 9 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 15pts

2. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 15pts

Dooks

Sunday 4th February 2018 – 12 Hole Stableford

1st – Dolores Johnston (33) = 26 pts

2nd – Aileen Curtayne (25) = 25 pts

3rd – Elsie Stephens (34) = 23 pts