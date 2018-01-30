Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Results for Sat & Sun 27th & 28th January 2018

Sponsored by: Club

1st Abe Huggard (6) 37 pts

Sat Ger McCoy(21) 30 pts

Sun Michael Flaherty(22) 37 pts

Next Saturday & Sunday 18 hole s/ford

Killarney

Results for Sunday 28th January,

13 hole single stableford on Mahonys

Club sponsored.

1st Elizabeth Keller (16) 24 pts. back 9

2nd Amy Arthur (6) 24 pts.

Next Sunday’s competition 11 hole single stableford on killeen

Sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy.

Kenmare

Men’s Competition

15 Hole Singles.

1st. Paudie Kelleher (20) – 38pts.

2nd. Patrick Wynne (19) – 32pts.

Ladies Competition.

Sunday 28th Jan

2ball scramble

1st Kim Kennedy and Rosemary Boynton 54

2nd Delia Long and Ingrid Koeford 56.8

Sunday February 4th and 11th

2 week Eclectic

Best score on each hole over 2 weeks

Ballybunion Golf Club

Monday 22nd – Sunday 28th January 2018

Mens Competitions:

Mixed Waltz Competition Sunday 28th January 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Brendan Slattery (15), Erin Rowan (23), Noel Heaphy (20) & Brian Slattery (5) 82pts

2nd Marie Kennelly (27), Dan Sheehan (18), Tom M O’Connor (19) & Brendan M Keane (13) 82pts

3rd Michael K Barrett (11), John Fox (16), Siobhan Walsh (28) & Eamon Walsh (14) 81pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th February 2018 Men’s Singles Stroke Play Competition – Cashen Course

Castlegregory Golf Club

Sunday Jan. 28th, 2 person Classic. 1st Jim O’Sullivan/Tommy Higgins 52pts. Joint 2nd, Tom Leen/John McAuliffe 49pts & Sean O’ Connor(A)Tom Ferriter 49pts.

SUNDAY Feb. 4th, Shotgun Start 8.30am.

9 Hole Mixed re-entry continuing, this week’s winner Merlyn O’Connor 22pts.

Ladies Fixtures. Wed. Jan. 31st 9 Hole S/F. draw at 10.00

Friday 18 Hole S/F draw at 10.00 and Sunday draw at 8.30am

Ceann Sibéal

Club Sponsored 18 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Kieran Clancy (17) 43pts

2. John O’Connor (13) 37pts

3. Stephen Carroll (17) 34pts

Next Sunday: Club Sponsored 18 Hole Singles S/Ford

Ballyheigue Castle

On Friday Jan 26th the 22nd AGM of Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club took take in the clubhouse.

The following officers are the officers for 2018

Captain – Dan O’Connor

Vice-Captain – Denis O’Regan

President – John Pierce

Hon Treasurer – Jim McEllistrim

Hon Secretary – Pat Dillane

Hon Match and Handicap Secretary – Michael Hayes

Ex Offico – Jack Dempsey

Committee – James O’Sullivan, Padraig Casey, James O’Dowd, Maurice McElligott, John Slattery

Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

Tralee Golf

Sunday 28th January Captains Drive in (Margaret O Shea & Kevin Mc Carthy)

Front 9:

1st Tim Leahy, Bob Dillon, Kieran Dinan, Mike Galvin. 47pts

2nd Pat Williams, John Paul Enright, Steve Renardson. 45pts

3rd Phillip O Sullivan, Ger MacNamara, Noel Barrett, Brian Lennon. 43pts

Back 9:

1st Eamon O’Sullivan, Fergie Kelly, Pat O’Meara, Billy Daly. 44pts 2nd Catherine McCarthy, Kathleen Finnegan, Hugh O’Farrell, Donagh Shanahan. 44pts 3rd. Peter O’Driscoll, Maurice Laide, Kevin Lucey, Donie O’Keeffe. 42pts

Fixtures:

Sat 03rd Feb: Casual Golf

Sun 04th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 10th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 11th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 17th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 18th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 24th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Sun 25th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round.

Ladies fixtures :

Wednesday 31st January 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 4th February Spring League round 1 (14 holes)