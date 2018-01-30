Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Results for Sat & Sun 27th & 28th January 2018
Sponsored by: Club
1st Abe Huggard (6) 37 pts
Sat Ger McCoy(21) 30 pts
Sun Michael Flaherty(22) 37 pts
Next Saturday & Sunday 18 hole s/ford
Killarney
Results for Sunday 28th January,
13 hole single stableford on Mahonys
Club sponsored.
1st Elizabeth Keller (16) 24 pts. back 9
2nd Amy Arthur (6) 24 pts.
Next Sunday’s competition 11 hole single stableford on killeen
Sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy.
Kenmare
Men’s Competition
15 Hole Singles.
1st. Paudie Kelleher (20) – 38pts.
2nd. Patrick Wynne (19) – 32pts.
Ladies Competition.
Sunday 28th Jan
2ball scramble
1st Kim Kennedy and Rosemary Boynton 54
2nd Delia Long and Ingrid Koeford 56.8
Sunday February 4th and 11th
2 week Eclectic
Best score on each hole over 2 weeks
Ballybunion Golf Club
Monday 22nd – Sunday 28th January 2018
Mens Competitions:
Mixed Waltz Competition Sunday 28th January 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Brendan Slattery (15), Erin Rowan (23), Noel Heaphy (20) & Brian Slattery (5) 82pts
2nd Marie Kennelly (27), Dan Sheehan (18), Tom M O’Connor (19) & Brendan M Keane (13) 82pts
3rd Michael K Barrett (11), John Fox (16), Siobhan Walsh (28) & Eamon Walsh (14) 81pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th February 2018 Men’s Singles Stroke Play Competition – Cashen Course
Castlegregory Golf Club
Sunday Jan. 28th, 2 person Classic. 1st Jim O’Sullivan/Tommy Higgins 52pts. Joint 2nd, Tom Leen/John McAuliffe 49pts & Sean O’ Connor(A)Tom Ferriter 49pts.
SUNDAY Feb. 4th, Shotgun Start 8.30am.
9 Hole Mixed re-entry continuing, this week’s winner Merlyn O’Connor 22pts.
Ladies Fixtures. Wed. Jan. 31st 9 Hole S/F. draw at 10.00
Friday 18 Hole S/F draw at 10.00 and Sunday draw at 8.30am
Ceann Sibéal
Club Sponsored 18 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Kieran Clancy (17) 43pts
2. John O’Connor (13) 37pts
3. Stephen Carroll (17) 34pts
Next Sunday: Club Sponsored 18 Hole Singles S/Ford
Ballyheigue Castle
On Friday Jan 26th the 22nd AGM of Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club took take in the clubhouse.
The following officers are the officers for 2018
Captain – Dan O’Connor
Vice-Captain – Denis O’Regan
President – John Pierce
Hon Treasurer – Jim McEllistrim
Hon Secretary – Pat Dillane
Hon Match and Handicap Secretary – Michael Hayes
Ex Offico – Jack Dempsey
Committee – James O’Sullivan, Padraig Casey, James O’Dowd, Maurice McElligott, John Slattery
Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
Tralee Golf
Sunday 28th January Captains Drive in (Margaret O Shea & Kevin Mc Carthy)
Front 9:
1st Tim Leahy, Bob Dillon, Kieran Dinan, Mike Galvin. 47pts
2nd Pat Williams, John Paul Enright, Steve Renardson. 45pts
3rd Phillip O Sullivan, Ger MacNamara, Noel Barrett, Brian Lennon. 43pts
Back 9:
1st Eamon O’Sullivan, Fergie Kelly, Pat O’Meara, Billy Daly. 44pts 2nd Catherine McCarthy, Kathleen Finnegan, Hugh O’Farrell, Donagh Shanahan. 44pts 3rd. Peter O’Driscoll, Maurice Laide, Kevin Lucey, Donie O’Keeffe. 42pts
Fixtures:
Sat 03rd Feb: Casual Golf
Sun 04th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 10th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 11th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 17th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 18th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 24th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Sun 25th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round.
Ladies fixtures :
Wednesday 31st January 9 hole re-entry
Sunday 4th February Spring League round 1 (14 holes)