Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Waterville Golf Club 14th January 2018

Results for Sat & Sun 13th & 14th January 2018

Sponsored by: Club

1st Gary Galvin(8) 39 pts

Sat Ger O’Neill(2) 35pts

Sun Aidan MaCauliffe(12) 36 pts

Next Saturday & Sunday 18 hole s/ford

Waterville Ladies

9 Hole re entry in aid of St. Vincent de Paul

1st Anne Ahern (17) 20 pts

2nd Bride O’Brien ( 24) 20 pts

3rd Miriam Courtney ( 25) 16 pts

Kenmare

Ladies Results

Sunday 14th January

12 Hole S/Ford (Nominate a hole)

Sponsor: Ena O’Brien

1st Joanne Bhamvra (30) 31pts

2nd Kim Kennedy (14) 28pts

Fixtures :-

Sunday 21st January

2Ball Scramble

Sponsor: Rita O’Brien

Weekly (Re-entry) Eclectic can be played any day until the end of January. The best score on each hole will be taken from your card. The more you play, the better chance of improving your overall score.

Winter League Matchplay is up and running. Look in clubhouse for teams.

Men’s Results.

January 14th.

15 Hole Competition.

1st Patrick Wynne 19c (16) 36 pts.

2nd John Barry 13c (11) 33 pts.

3rd. Paul Sutton 12c (10) 32 pts.

8 Hole Competition

1st. Tommy Crowley 20c (9) 12 pts.

Next week fixtures :- 15 Hole and 8 Hole competitions.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

1. Tom Hoare (14) 38pts

2. Jimmy O’Connor (12) 35pts

Next Sunday: Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Captain & Lady Captain’s Drive In 9 Hole Mixed Scramble Sunday 14th January 2018 – Cashen Course

Front 9

1st Patrick O’Sullivan (12), Margaret McAuliffe (28), Michael Barry (15) & Tim Sheehan (21) 24 4/16 pts

2nd Frank Dore (7), Eithne O’Halloran (22), John Fox (16) & Elva Clancy (29) 26 6/16 pts

3rd Captain Tom Wall (17), Lady Captain Nora Quaid (10), Michael McCarthy (16) & Kevin Barry (8) 27 13/16 pts

Back 9

1st Donal Liston (7), Noel Morkan (19), Brendan Lynch (19) & Patsy Gleeson (27) 25 8/16 pts

2nd Brendan Daly (9), Lorraine Canty (17), Kevin McCarthy (15) & Denis Cronin (20) 28 3/16pts

3rd John Eggleston (9), Anne Marie Healy (21), David Malone (17) & Mossie O’Callaghan (21) 28 12/16pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st January 2018 Mens’ Fourball Stableford Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Tuesday 23rd January 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s 2 x 9’s Competition Thursday 11th January 2018 – Cashen Course.

Front 9

1st Michael Fogarty (14) 23pts

2nd Pat McLoughlin (14) 23pts

3rd Michael Tangney (18) 22pts

4th Nicholas Hayes (18) 22pts

Back 9

1st Sean Corcoran (11) 22pts

2nd Brendan Daly (9) 21pts

3rd Tom M. O’Connor (19) 20pts

4th Brendan Brosnan (21) 19pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 18th January 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 19th January 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was cancelled due to the weather. Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Competition. Timesheet is available online.

Members are reminded that the AGM of the Mens Club will take place on Friday January 26th at 8pm in the clubhouse.

Tralee

Mens results

(Sunday 14th January) 12 holes singles

1st: Mike Galvin (18) 28 points.

2nd: Mark Leahy (6) 27 points

3rd: Gerard Deegan (1) 26 points.

70 Cards Processed.

Fixtures:.

Sat 20th Jan: Casual Golf

Sun 21st Jan: 12 Holes Singles

Sat 27th Jan: Casual Golf

Sun 28th Jan: Captains Drive In. 9 Hole Team Competitions. Front & Back 9. BRS Opens Mon 15th Jan 8.00pm

Sat 03rd Feb: Casual Golf

Feb 04th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 10th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 11th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 17th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 18th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start

Feb 24th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Feb 25th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round.

Ladies results

New Years Hamper 14th January

1st Mary Scully 23 pts (06)

2nd Gorretti O Connor 23 pts (13)

3rd Emma Morrissey 22pts (07)

23 Cards Processed

CAPTAINS DRIVE IN.

The Timesheet for the Captains Drive In will open on BRS at 8.00pm this evening.

This will be a 9 hole competition (Front & Back 9) Team of 4 People (Any Combination) Draw for tees Reception @ 11am, Buffet and presentation after golf.

FIXTURES

15th – 20th January – Weekly 9 Hole Re-Entry

21st January – New Years Hamper R3

28th January – Captains Drive In

4th February – Spring League R1 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes

11th February – Spring League R2 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes

18th February – Spring League R3 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes

25th February – Spring League R4 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes

4th March – Spring League R5 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes

A reminder that the Spring League is now open on the BRS date 1st February.