Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Waterville Golf Club 14th January 2018
Results for Sat & Sun 13th & 14th January 2018
Sponsored by: Club
1st Gary Galvin(8) 39 pts
Sat Ger O’Neill(2) 35pts
Sun Aidan MaCauliffe(12) 36 pts
Next Saturday & Sunday 18 hole s/ford
Waterville Ladies
9 Hole re entry in aid of St. Vincent de Paul
1st Anne Ahern (17) 20 pts
2nd Bride O’Brien ( 24) 20 pts
3rd Miriam Courtney ( 25) 16 pts
Kenmare
Ladies Results
Sunday 14th January
12 Hole S/Ford (Nominate a hole)
Sponsor: Ena O’Brien
1st Joanne Bhamvra (30) 31pts
2nd Kim Kennedy (14) 28pts
Fixtures :-
Sunday 21st January
2Ball Scramble
Sponsor: Rita O’Brien
Weekly (Re-entry) Eclectic can be played any day until the end of January. The best score on each hole will be taken from your card. The more you play, the better chance of improving your overall score.
Winter League Matchplay is up and running. Look in clubhouse for teams.
Men’s Results.
January 14th.
15 Hole Competition.
1st Patrick Wynne 19c (16) 36 pts.
2nd John Barry 13c (11) 33 pts.
3rd. Paul Sutton 12c (10) 32 pts.
8 Hole Competition
1st. Tommy Crowley 20c (9) 12 pts.
Next week fixtures :- 15 Hole and 8 Hole competitions.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
1. Tom Hoare (14) 38pts
2. Jimmy O’Connor (12) 35pts
Next Sunday: Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Captain & Lady Captain’s Drive In 9 Hole Mixed Scramble Sunday 14th January 2018 – Cashen Course
Front 9
1st Patrick O’Sullivan (12), Margaret McAuliffe (28), Michael Barry (15) & Tim Sheehan (21) 24 4/16 pts
2nd Frank Dore (7), Eithne O’Halloran (22), John Fox (16) & Elva Clancy (29) 26 6/16 pts
3rd Captain Tom Wall (17), Lady Captain Nora Quaid (10), Michael McCarthy (16) & Kevin Barry (8) 27 13/16 pts
Back 9
1st Donal Liston (7), Noel Morkan (19), Brendan Lynch (19) & Patsy Gleeson (27) 25 8/16 pts
2nd Brendan Daly (9), Lorraine Canty (17), Kevin McCarthy (15) & Denis Cronin (20) 28 3/16pts
3rd John Eggleston (9), Anne Marie Healy (21), David Malone (17) & Mossie O’Callaghan (21) 28 12/16pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 21st January 2018 Mens’ Fourball Stableford Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Tuesday 23rd January 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s 2 x 9’s Competition Thursday 11th January 2018 – Cashen Course.
Front 9
1st Michael Fogarty (14) 23pts
2nd Pat McLoughlin (14) 23pts
3rd Michael Tangney (18) 22pts
4th Nicholas Hayes (18) 22pts
Back 9
1st Sean Corcoran (11) 22pts
2nd Brendan Daly (9) 21pts
3rd Tom M. O’Connor (19) 20pts
4th Brendan Brosnan (21) 19pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 18th January 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 19th January 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was cancelled due to the weather. Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Competition. Timesheet is available online.
Members are reminded that the AGM of the Mens Club will take place on Friday January 26th at 8pm in the clubhouse.
Tralee
Mens results
(Sunday 14th January) 12 holes singles
1st: Mike Galvin (18) 28 points.
2nd: Mark Leahy (6) 27 points
3rd: Gerard Deegan (1) 26 points.
70 Cards Processed.
Fixtures:.
Sat 20th Jan: Casual Golf
Sun 21st Jan: 12 Holes Singles
Sat 27th Jan: Casual Golf
Sun 28th Jan: Captains Drive In. 9 Hole Team Competitions. Front & Back 9. BRS Opens Mon 15th Jan 8.00pm
Sat 03rd Feb: Casual Golf
Feb 04th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 10th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 11th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start Sat 17th Feb: Casual Golf Sun 18th Feb: 14 Hole Singles. 5th Tee start
Feb 24th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Feb 25th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round.
Ladies results
New Years Hamper 14th January
1st Mary Scully 23 pts (06)
2nd Gorretti O Connor 23 pts (13)
3rd Emma Morrissey 22pts (07)
23 Cards Processed
CAPTAINS DRIVE IN.
The Timesheet for the Captains Drive In will open on BRS at 8.00pm this evening.
This will be a 9 hole competition (Front & Back 9) Team of 4 People (Any Combination) Draw for tees Reception @ 11am, Buffet and presentation after golf.
FIXTURES
15th – 20th January – Weekly 9 Hole Re-Entry
21st January – New Years Hamper R3
28th January – Captains Drive In
4th February – Spring League R1 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes
11th February – Spring League R2 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes
18th February – Spring League R3 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes
25th February – Spring League R4 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes
4th March – Spring League R5 – 5th Tee Start, 14 holes
A reminder that the Spring League is now open on the BRS date 1st February.