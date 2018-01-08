Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Singles Stableford
Mahony’s Point 07/01/2018
1 Eoin O’Donoghue (08) 39 pts
2 Jack Joseph McGillycuddy (07) 38 pts
3 Peter Lawlor (16) 38 pts
4 Jerry Hickey (17) 38 pts
5 Tadgh O’Keeffe (14) 37 pts
Best Gross Donal Considine (3) 31pts Gross
Cat.2 Bernard Carey (11) 36 pts
Cat.3 John Hickey (13) 35pts
Cat.4 Michael Dennehy (20) 34 pts
Standard Scratch 35 pts
BALLYBUNION
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 14th January 2018 Captain & Lady Captain’s Drive In 9 Hole Mixed Scramble Shotgun Start 12pm – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Tuesday 16th January 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 11th January 2018- Senior Men’s 2 x 9’s Competition – Cashen Course. Followed by AGM and Dinner
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 12th January 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal/Dingle Links
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
1. Kenny Murphy (12) 38pts
2. Damian Duffy (4) 35pts
3. Paul Duffy (14) 35pts
January Competitions:
14th, 21st, 28th- Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford