Kerry Golf News & Results

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

An Chéad Bhuille Mór / Captain’s Drive in (Paddy, Áine, Liam & Michelle)

12 Hole 3 Person Competition

1. Michael Connole (12) Ann Moore (14) Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (17) 31pts

2. Maighréad UÍ Chíobháin (7) Alan Flannery (19) Noran Shanahan (26) 30pts

3. Jimmy O’Connor (11) Phil Creagh (18) Cora McCarthy (25) 30pts

4. Niamh Fitzgerald (13) Padraig Corkery (20) Orla Barry (27) 29pts

January Competitions

Sun. 7,14,21,28 Singles Competitions – Urraithe ag an gCumann

Castlegregory

Results:

Men’s Club: Sunday 31st December,

Champagne Classic, Winners: Eddie Hanafin(9) Stephen Hennessy(19) John Dillane(17) 91pts.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Sunday 8th January, Captain’s Drive-in Clubhouse at 9:30, Draw at 10am, followed by Drive-in and a 9 hole scramble. There will be refreshments in the Clubhouse afterwards. .

Ladies Club: Friday 6th January, 13 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw.

Sunday 8th January, Captains Drive-in. Clubhouse at 9:30, Draw at 10am, followed by Drive-in and a 9 hole scramble. Refreshments afterwards in the Clubhouse.

If you wish to dispose of your Christmas trees, please drop them off in the Clubhouse car park.