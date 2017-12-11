Kerry Golf News & Results

Castleisland

Monday December 4th – Seniors 12 Hole Singles 1st Willie Galvin 31pts 2nd John Slattery 24pts 3rd John Raggett 21pts

Sunday December 11th – 12 Hole Singles

Competition Cancelled due to Weather

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Sunday December 18th – 12 Hole Singles

Kenmare

Men’s Results

Dec. 10th. 15Hole Stableford.

Sponsor Mc Mahon and Culloty Builders.

1st. Dave Burke (10) – 30 pts.

2nd. Pearse O’Shea (13) – 30 pts. (OCB)

Thursday Autumn Gold winner of Turkey – John Sheppard – 21pts

Killarney

Event Team of 3

Sponsor Mens Club

Course Mahony’s Point

Date 10th December 2017

Name Score

1st Peter McEnery (9) Ryan Kelliher (6) Stephen Kelliher(2) 91 pts

2nd James Curran (7) ger Moroney (10) Pat casey (28) 91 Pts

3rd Pat Favier (14) Paudie Horan (12) David O Donoghue (2) 91 Pts

Waterville

Christmas Cracker Week 5

1st Sinead O ‘Sullivan (16) 24 pts

2nd Ann Marie O’Shea (22) 22 pts

3rd Judy Sutton (19) 22 pts

4th Moira Lynott (15) 22 pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 17th December 2017 Men’s Turkey Singles Stableford Competition 14 Holes – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 5th December 2017 – Old Course

1st Carmel Carroll (27) 29pts

2nd Mary Horgan (19) 29pts

3rd Angela Fahy (28) 28pts

Ladies Christmas Scramble Sponsored by Heaphy’s Spar Listowel Saturday 9th December 2018 – Cashen Course:

1st L.C. Nora Quaid (10)

Mary H. Keane (27)

Margaret McAuliffe (28) 44.8pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (18)

Catherine Moylan (22)

Eileen Barrett (36) 45.5pts

3rd Louise Griffin (17)

Marian Flannery (26)

Martha Woulfe (36) 46.1pts

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th December 2017 Senior Mens’ Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 15th December 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Castlegregory

Men’s Club results; Sunday 10th Dec. 9 Hole Scramble, winners James Lynch, Joe Mulcahy, Rick Earlie.

Fixture; Sunday 17th Dec. 18 Hole S/F, Shot gun start 8.30am, Christmas Hampers kindly sponsored by the Old Reserves Golf Society.

Seniors. Thu. Dec. 7th, 9 Hole S/F 1st Sean Spillane(16)24pts, 2nd Aidan Smith (14)18pts

Seniors Fixtures. Thu. 14th Dec. 9 Hole S/F, draw at 9.45am, Christmas Hamper kindly sponsored by Ladies Club

Followed by Christmas party and presentation of Prizes, including Declan O’Donoghue trophy.

Ladies Fixtures, Fri. Dec. 15th, 18 Hole S/F, Christmas Hamper kindly sponsored by Men’s seniors.

Sat. Dec. 16th, Ladies Christmas Party; 9 Hole Scramble, draw for partners at 11.00, followed by food and

Prize presentation, all prizes to date, including the Birdie Tree, sponsored by Marilyn Spillane, Golfer of

The year (Mary Munnelly Trophy) sponsored by Anne Collins, we would appreciate if everyone would

Bring some food for the party.

Mixed 9 hole re-entry(kindly sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor) will continue until Friday Dec. 22nd,

Raffle for massive Hamper, kindly sponsored by Joan Cantillon, will take place on Dec. 22nd. Tickets €2 strip, 3 strips €5

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was cancelled due to the weather. The final results of the Christmas Hampers competition is as follows

1 Donegan (A), John 78

2 Carroll, Colum 76

3 O’Halloran, Oliver 70

4 Mc Elligott, J J 62

5 O’Sullivan, Sean 57

6 O’Halloran, Enda 55

7 Harty (C), Brendan 53

8 Healy, Paddy 49

9 Lohan, John 47

10 O’Connor, Terry 44

11 Neillings, Steven 43

12 Kennedy, Anthony 42

13 Stack, Eamon 40

14 O’Regan, Denis 40

15 Dineen, John 40

Next Sunday December 17th will be a scramble with a shotgun start at 1pm. Please have your name in for the draw by 12.30pm. Sheet for names is available in the clubhouse.

The scramble will be followed by the final presentation of prizes for the year. This will take place around 3.30pm.