Kerry Golf News & Results

Castleisland
Monday December 4th – Seniors 12 Hole Singles 1st Willie Galvin 31pts 2nd John Slattery 24pts 3rd John Raggett 21pts
Sunday December 11th – 12 Hole Singles
Competition Cancelled due to Weather
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Sunday December 18th – 12 Hole Singles
Kenmare
Men’s Results
Dec. 10th. 15Hole Stableford.
Sponsor Mc Mahon and Culloty Builders.
1st. Dave Burke (10) – 30 pts.
2nd. Pearse O’Shea (13) – 30 pts. (OCB)
Thursday Autumn Gold winner of Turkey – John Sheppard – 21pts
Killarney
Event Team of 3
Sponsor Mens Club
Course Mahony’s Point
Date 10th December 2017
Name Score
1st Peter McEnery (9) Ryan Kelliher (6) Stephen Kelliher(2) 91 pts
2nd James Curran (7) ger Moroney (10) Pat casey (28) 91 Pts
3rd Pat Favier (14) Paudie Horan (12) David O Donoghue (2) 91 Pts
Waterville
Christmas Cracker Week 5
1st Sinead O ‘Sullivan (16) 24 pts
2nd Ann Marie O’Shea (22) 22 pts
3rd Judy Sutton (19) 22 pts
4th Moira Lynott (15) 22 pts
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 17th December 2017 Men’s Turkey Singles Stableford Competition 14 Holes – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 5th December 2017 – Old Course
1st Carmel Carroll (27) 29pts
2nd Mary Horgan (19) 29pts
3rd Angela Fahy (28) 28pts
Ladies Christmas Scramble Sponsored by Heaphy’s Spar Listowel Saturday 9th December 2018 – Cashen Course:
1st L.C. Nora Quaid (10)
Mary H. Keane (27)
Margaret McAuliffe (28) 44.8pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (18)
Catherine Moylan (22)
Eileen Barrett (36) 45.5pts
3rd Louise Griffin (17)
Marian Flannery (26)
Martha Woulfe (36) 46.1pts
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th December 2017 Senior Mens’ Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 15th December 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Castlegregory
Men’s Club results; Sunday 10th Dec. 9 Hole Scramble, winners James Lynch, Joe Mulcahy, Rick Earlie.
Fixture; Sunday 17th Dec. 18 Hole S/F, Shot gun start 8.30am, Christmas Hampers kindly sponsored by the Old Reserves Golf Society.
Seniors. Thu. Dec. 7th, 9 Hole S/F 1st Sean Spillane(16)24pts, 2nd Aidan Smith (14)18pts
Seniors Fixtures. Thu. 14th Dec. 9 Hole S/F, draw at 9.45am, Christmas Hamper kindly sponsored by Ladies Club
Followed by Christmas party and presentation of Prizes, including Declan O’Donoghue trophy.
Ladies Fixtures, Fri. Dec. 15th, 18 Hole S/F, Christmas Hamper kindly sponsored by Men’s seniors.
Sat. Dec. 16th, Ladies Christmas Party; 9 Hole Scramble, draw for partners at 11.00, followed by food and
Prize presentation, all prizes to date, including the Birdie Tree, sponsored by Marilyn Spillane, Golfer of
The year (Mary Munnelly Trophy) sponsored by Anne Collins, we would appreciate if everyone would
Bring some food for the party.
Mixed 9 hole re-entry(kindly sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor) will continue until Friday Dec. 22nd,
Raffle for massive Hamper, kindly sponsored by Joan Cantillon, will take place on Dec. 22nd. Tickets €2 strip, 3 strips €5
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was cancelled due to the weather. The final results of the Christmas Hampers competition is as follows
1 Donegan (A), John 78
2 Carroll, Colum 76
3 O’Halloran, Oliver 70
4 Mc Elligott, J J 62
5 O’Sullivan, Sean 57
6 O’Halloran, Enda 55
7 Harty (C), Brendan 53
8 Healy, Paddy 49
9 Lohan, John 47
10 O’Connor, Terry 44
11 Neillings, Steven 43
12 Kennedy, Anthony 42
13 Stack, Eamon 40
14 O’Regan, Denis 40
15 Dineen, John 40
Next Sunday December 17th will be a scramble with a shotgun start at 1pm. Please have your name in for the draw by 12.30pm. Sheet for names is available in the clubhouse.
The scramble will be followed by the final presentation of prizes for the year. This will take place around 3.30pm.