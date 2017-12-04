Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Ladies Christmas Cracker No. 4

1st Kathleen Cronin (25) 25 pts

2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 24 pts

3rd Marie Mullins (36) 23 pts

4th Moira Lynott (15) 22 pts

Single 18 hole singles s/ford 3rd December 2017

Sponsored by: Fogarty’s Centra

1st Noel O’Sullivan (10) 39 pts

2nd Connor Mahar (10) 37pts

3rd John O’Dwyer (12) 36 pts

F9 Patrick Devane 19 pts

B9 David Daly 21pts

Next Sunday 18 hole s/ford Sponsor is

Dermot Walsh Supervalu Cahersiveen

Killarney

Ian O’Connell Fundraiser

Sponsored by Men’s Club

Killeen 03/12/2017 – White Markers

1st Barry Duggan (17) 40pts

2nd Gerard Moroney (11) 38pts

3rd Martin Driver (15) 36 pts

4th Brendan Keogh (08) 36 pts

5th Eoin O’Donoghue (08) 36pts

Best Gross Ian Spillane 30 pts

Cat 2 Tommy Galvin (11) 35 pts

Cat 3 Stephen Broderick (14) 36 pts

Cat 4 Killian Lynch (19) 34 pts

CSS 34 Pts

Ladies competition held today Sunday 3rd December 2017 on Mahony’s Point. Kindly sponsored by Bank of Ireland and the format was Greensomes

1st Ailish Mulcahy (8) 72

Mary Geaney (12)

2nd Lisa Kerfoot (14) 73

Jane Dwyer (23)

3rd Sinead O’ Shea (17) 75

Geraldine Collins (27)

Next Sunday’s competition is on December 10th and kindly sponsored by Mary Geaney the format will be a Scramble

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Jimmy and Mary Duggan sponsored 15 Hole Christmas Hamper

1st. Paul O’Connor – (12) – 39pts.

2nd. Sean Daly (Killarney) – (18) – 36pts.

3rd. Bernard Hourihan – (20) – 34pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – John Sheppard – 23pts.

Next Thursday the Autumn Gold play for a Turkey sponsored by Bernard Hourihan.

Ladies Results.

Sun 3rd. Dec.

12 hole Turkey Comp

Sponsor: Paudie Randles

1st Laura Hatton – (20) – 27pts

2nd Mary Brosnan – (18) – 24pts

3rd Chris Siochru – (19) – 24pts

Ross

This weekend we held the Keanes Jewellers Gold Medal Strokplay competition.

The winners were :-.

1….Sean Walsh (18) 72

2… Michael Courtney (12) 72.

Best Gross .. Jonathan Casey

The 2017 Gold Medal winner is….Jimmie Smith.

The 2017 Golfer of the Year is ….Michael Courtney

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 27th November – Sunday 3rd December 2017

Mens Competitions:

Mixed Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises. – Sunday 3rd December 2017 Old & Cashen Courses

Old Course:

1st Edward Stack (-1), Eleanor O’Sullivan (21), Thomas Stack (18) & Oliver Kearns (20) 50.2pts

2nd Paul Enright (11), Janice O’Connell (10), Con Mulvihill (12) & Tommy Gleeson (22) 51.5pts

3rd Haulie Costello (11), Marie Benn (26), Maurice O’Connell (15) & Sean Healy (22) 51.6pts

Cashen Course:

1st Sean O’Keeffe (11), Sighle Henigan (18), Brendan M. Keane (13) & Tim Nolan (21) 54 1/8pts

2nd Joe Dore (9), Angela Ryan (27), J.J. O’Keeffe (26) & John Carroll (9) 54 3/8pts

3rd Frank Dore (8), Jimmy Downes (27), Sean C. Kennelly (10) & Brendan Brosnan (21) 54.75pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 10th December 2017 Men’s Turkey Singles Stableford Competition 14 Holes – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 28th November 2017 – Old Course

1st Catríona Corrigan (10) 30pts

2nd Teresa Cronin (20) 26pts

3rd Ann O’ Riordan (18) 25pts

4th June Hayes (35) 24pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 9th December 2017 Ladies Christmas Hamper (Team of 3) Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by Spar Supermarket Listowel – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition Thursday 30th November 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Billy Farrell (13), Sean O’Sullivan (16), Tom Scanlon (18) & Brendan Brosnan (21) 40.5pts

2nd Frank Dore (8), Eddie Moylan (15), Michael O’Callaghan (20) &

Michael Mulcaire (28) 42 1/8pts

3rd P.J. Houlihan (14), Michael P. Donegan (16), Donal Quaid (20) & Jimmy Downes (27) 42 3/8pts

4th Rory Flannery (14), Eamonn Condon (15), Pat Murrihy (20) &

Frank McNerney (27) 43. 4/8pts

5th Michael Barry (15), Michael Tangney (18), Pat D. Harnett (17) & Mundy Hayes (20) 44 2/8pts

6th Donal Liston (7), Finn Broderick (17), Michael P. Murphy (20) & Denis Eggleston (26) 44 2/8pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th December 2017 Senior Mens’ Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 1st December 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 16pts

2nd June Hayes (35) 15pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 15pts

Fixtures:

Friday 8th December 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Mens Club – BOTTLE SINGLES – 2ND & 3RD DECEMBER 2017

Winner Michael Johnston (11) 44 Pts

2nd Stephen Clifford (27) 42 Pts

3rd Martin Hurley (15) 40 Pts

4th Peter McLaughlin (13) 39 Pts C/B

Best Gross Jesse McCormack (5) 32 Pts

5th Tom Payne (15) 39 Pts

6th Jimmy O’Shea (15) 38 Pts C/B

CSS 71 both days

Next Weekend 9th & 10th December 2017

Club Fourball – Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club

Ladies Jacks Coastguard Restaurant 3rd December 2017 CSS 74

1st – Anne Mangan (22) = 37 pts

2nd – Rosie Lane (16) = 35 pts

3rd – Joan Harmon (12) = 33 pts

Ballyheigue

The Top 15 scores in the Christmas Hampers after Sundays 4th Round is as follows

1 Donegan (A), John 78

2 Carroll, Colum 76

3 O’Halloran, Oliver 70

4 Mc Elligott, J J 62

5 O’Sullivan, Sean 57

6 O’Halloran, Enda 55

7 Harty (C), Brendan 53

8 Healy, Paddy 49

9 O’Connor, Terry 44

10 Neillings, Steven 43

11 Lohan, John 42

11 Kennedy, Anthony 42

13 Dineen, John 40

13 O’Regan, Denis 40

13 Stack, Eamon 40

Next Sunday is the 5th and final round of the Christmas Hampers. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.

Tralee

Sunday 3rd December men’s Brandy singles

1st: Gerard Hill (18) 28 Points

2nd: Sean Corcoran (12) 27 points

3rd: John Gibbons (16) 27 Points

4th: John P Enright (20) 26 Points

There were 62 cards processed & this was a non qualifying competition

Tues 28th Nov

1st Aidan O’Connor (13) 35 Points

There were 2 Cards and CSS was 36 Points

Fixtures:

Sat Dec 09th: JJ Young retirement Competition Sun Dec 10th: Turkey Singles Tues Dec 05th: Tuesday Singles Sat Dec 16th: Casual Golf Sun Dec 17th: Christmas Fun Golf (mIxed). Shotgun Start followed by Prizegiving Sat Dec 23rd: Casual Golf Sun Dec 24th: Casual Golf

Ladies results

Wednesday 29th November 18 holes stableford (club sponsored)

1st Gorretti O connor (19) 36pts

2nd Catherine Mc Carthy (13) 36pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 6th December 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 10th 12 holes club singles

Castleisland

Sunday December 3rd – 12 Hole Singles

Section A – Denis O’Sullivan 24 Pts

Section B – Paul Kelliher 25 Pts

Section C – Brendan Keehan 28 Pts

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Sunday December 10th – 12 Hole Singles

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Óstan Cheann Sibéal

1. Coilín Brophy (13) 39pts

2. Damian Duffy (3) 38pts

3. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 37pts

December Competitions

10th Singles S/Ford – Ciseáin Nollag- Urraithe ag an gCoiste Bainistíochta

17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Out of the Blue

31st Drive in – Fir & Mná