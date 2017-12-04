Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Ladies Christmas Cracker No. 4
1st Kathleen Cronin (25) 25 pts
2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 24 pts
3rd Marie Mullins (36) 23 pts
4th Moira Lynott (15) 22 pts
Single 18 hole singles s/ford 3rd December 2017
Sponsored by: Fogarty’s Centra
1st Noel O’Sullivan (10) 39 pts
2nd Connor Mahar (10) 37pts
3rd John O’Dwyer (12) 36 pts
F9 Patrick Devane 19 pts
B9 David Daly 21pts
Next Sunday 18 hole s/ford Sponsor is
Dermot Walsh Supervalu Cahersiveen
Killarney
Ian O’Connell Fundraiser
Sponsored by Men’s Club
Killeen 03/12/2017 – White Markers
1st Barry Duggan (17) 40pts
2nd Gerard Moroney (11) 38pts
3rd Martin Driver (15) 36 pts
4th Brendan Keogh (08) 36 pts
5th Eoin O’Donoghue (08) 36pts
Best Gross Ian Spillane 30 pts
Cat 2 Tommy Galvin (11) 35 pts
Cat 3 Stephen Broderick (14) 36 pts
Cat 4 Killian Lynch (19) 34 pts
CSS 34 Pts
Ladies competition held today Sunday 3rd December 2017 on Mahony’s Point. Kindly sponsored by Bank of Ireland and the format was Greensomes
1st Ailish Mulcahy (8) 72
Mary Geaney (12)
2nd Lisa Kerfoot (14) 73
Jane Dwyer (23)
3rd Sinead O’ Shea (17) 75
Geraldine Collins (27)
Next Sunday’s competition is on December 10th and kindly sponsored by Mary Geaney the format will be a Scramble
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Jimmy and Mary Duggan sponsored 15 Hole Christmas Hamper
1st. Paul O’Connor – (12) – 39pts.
2nd. Sean Daly (Killarney) – (18) – 36pts.
3rd. Bernard Hourihan – (20) – 34pts.
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – John Sheppard – 23pts.
Next Thursday the Autumn Gold play for a Turkey sponsored by Bernard Hourihan.
Ladies Results.
Sun 3rd. Dec.
12 hole Turkey Comp
Sponsor: Paudie Randles
1st Laura Hatton – (20) – 27pts
2nd Mary Brosnan – (18) – 24pts
3rd Chris Siochru – (19) – 24pts
Ross
This weekend we held the Keanes Jewellers Gold Medal Strokplay competition.
The winners were :-.
1….Sean Walsh (18) 72
2… Michael Courtney (12) 72.
Best Gross .. Jonathan Casey
The 2017 Gold Medal winner is….Jimmie Smith.
The 2017 Golfer of the Year is ….Michael Courtney
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 27th November – Sunday 3rd December 2017
Mens Competitions:
Mixed Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises. – Sunday 3rd December 2017 Old & Cashen Courses
Old Course:
1st Edward Stack (-1), Eleanor O’Sullivan (21), Thomas Stack (18) & Oliver Kearns (20) 50.2pts
2nd Paul Enright (11), Janice O’Connell (10), Con Mulvihill (12) & Tommy Gleeson (22) 51.5pts
3rd Haulie Costello (11), Marie Benn (26), Maurice O’Connell (15) & Sean Healy (22) 51.6pts
Cashen Course:
1st Sean O’Keeffe (11), Sighle Henigan (18), Brendan M. Keane (13) & Tim Nolan (21) 54 1/8pts
2nd Joe Dore (9), Angela Ryan (27), J.J. O’Keeffe (26) & John Carroll (9) 54 3/8pts
3rd Frank Dore (8), Jimmy Downes (27), Sean C. Kennelly (10) & Brendan Brosnan (21) 54.75pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 10th December 2017 Men’s Turkey Singles Stableford Competition 14 Holes – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 28th November 2017 – Old Course
1st Catríona Corrigan (10) 30pts
2nd Teresa Cronin (20) 26pts
3rd Ann O’ Riordan (18) 25pts
4th June Hayes (35) 24pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 9th December 2017 Ladies Christmas Hamper (Team of 3) Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by Spar Supermarket Listowel – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition Thursday 30th November 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Billy Farrell (13), Sean O’Sullivan (16), Tom Scanlon (18) & Brendan Brosnan (21) 40.5pts
2nd Frank Dore (8), Eddie Moylan (15), Michael O’Callaghan (20) &
Michael Mulcaire (28) 42 1/8pts
3rd P.J. Houlihan (14), Michael P. Donegan (16), Donal Quaid (20) & Jimmy Downes (27) 42 3/8pts
4th Rory Flannery (14), Eamonn Condon (15), Pat Murrihy (20) &
Frank McNerney (27) 43. 4/8pts
5th Michael Barry (15), Michael Tangney (18), Pat D. Harnett (17) & Mundy Hayes (20) 44 2/8pts
6th Donal Liston (7), Finn Broderick (17), Michael P. Murphy (20) & Denis Eggleston (26) 44 2/8pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th December 2017 Senior Mens’ Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 1st December 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 16pts
2nd June Hayes (35) 15pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 15pts
Fixtures:
Friday 8th December 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Mens Club – BOTTLE SINGLES – 2ND & 3RD DECEMBER 2017
Winner Michael Johnston (11) 44 Pts
2nd Stephen Clifford (27) 42 Pts
3rd Martin Hurley (15) 40 Pts
4th Peter McLaughlin (13) 39 Pts C/B
Best Gross Jesse McCormack (5) 32 Pts
5th Tom Payne (15) 39 Pts
6th Jimmy O’Shea (15) 38 Pts C/B
CSS 71 both days
Next Weekend 9th & 10th December 2017
Club Fourball – Stableford – White Markers
Ladies Club
Ladies Jacks Coastguard Restaurant 3rd December 2017 CSS 74
1st – Anne Mangan (22) = 37 pts
2nd – Rosie Lane (16) = 35 pts
3rd – Joan Harmon (12) = 33 pts
Ballyheigue
The Top 15 scores in the Christmas Hampers after Sundays 4th Round is as follows
1 Donegan (A), John 78
2 Carroll, Colum 76
3 O’Halloran, Oliver 70
4 Mc Elligott, J J 62
5 O’Sullivan, Sean 57
6 O’Halloran, Enda 55
7 Harty (C), Brendan 53
8 Healy, Paddy 49
9 O’Connor, Terry 44
10 Neillings, Steven 43
11 Lohan, John 42
11 Kennedy, Anthony 42
13 Dineen, John 40
13 O’Regan, Denis 40
13 Stack, Eamon 40
Next Sunday is the 5th and final round of the Christmas Hampers. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.
Tralee
Sunday 3rd December men’s Brandy singles
1st: Gerard Hill (18) 28 Points
2nd: Sean Corcoran (12) 27 points
3rd: John Gibbons (16) 27 Points
4th: John P Enright (20) 26 Points
There were 62 cards processed & this was a non qualifying competition
Tues 28th Nov
1st Aidan O’Connor (13) 35 Points
There were 2 Cards and CSS was 36 Points
Fixtures:
Sat Dec 09th: JJ Young retirement Competition Sun Dec 10th: Turkey Singles Tues Dec 05th: Tuesday Singles Sat Dec 16th: Casual Golf Sun Dec 17th: Christmas Fun Golf (mIxed). Shotgun Start followed by Prizegiving Sat Dec 23rd: Casual Golf Sun Dec 24th: Casual Golf
Ladies results
Wednesday 29th November 18 holes stableford (club sponsored)
1st Gorretti O connor (19) 36pts
2nd Catherine Mc Carthy (13) 36pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 6th December 9 hole re-entry
Sunday 10th 12 holes club singles
Castleisland
Sunday December 3rd – 12 Hole Singles
Section A – Denis O’Sullivan 24 Pts
Section B – Paul Kelliher 25 Pts
Section C – Brendan Keehan 28 Pts
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Sunday December 10th – 12 Hole Singles
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Óstan Cheann Sibéal
1. Coilín Brophy (13) 39pts
2. Damian Duffy (3) 38pts
3. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 37pts
December Competitions
10th Singles S/Ford – Ciseáin Nollag- Urraithe ag an gCoiste Bainistíochta
17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Out of the Blue
31st Drive in – Fir & Mná