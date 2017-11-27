Kerry Golf News And Results

Waterville
Single 18 hole singles s/ford 26 November 2017
Sponsored by: Jack Fitzpatrick
1st Vernon Devane (9) 40 pts
2nd Ger O Neill (2) 36pts
3rd Stephen Murphy (13) 35 pts
F9 Conor Maher 17 pts
B9 John Dwyer 19pts
13 Hole Christmas Cracker Week 3
1st Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 27 pts
2nd Moira Lynott (15) 24 pts
3rd Bride O’Brien (23) 23 pts
4th Breda Kelly (23) 23 pts
Ross
On Sunday we held the Frank Doran / Safeguard Security Backstakes SS competition.
The winners were :
1….Sean Moynihan (6) 37 pts
3… Leo Casey (14) 37 pts.
Kenmare
Ladies Results.
Sun. 26th Nov.
12 hole s/ford
Sponsor Patsy Miles
1st Roswitha Boch (34) 21pts
2nd Laura Hatton (20) 21 pts
3rd Margaret Hanley (18) 19pts
Next Sun. 3rd Dec.
Ladies 12 hole Turkey Comp
Sponsor Paudie Randles
Men’s Results.
Dr Vincent Boland 15 hole Christmas Hamper
1st. John Duggan (6) 36
2nd James Murphy (8) 32
3rd. John Sweeney (10) 32
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Paul Browne 15pts.
Next Weekend.
15 Hole S/Ford Christmas Hamper
Sponsor Mr. Jimmy Duggan.
Killarney
The following are the results from the Mixed Competition, held on Sunday kindly sponsored by Billy & Lucy O’ Callaghan- O Callaghan Fruit & Veg.
1. Mary Geaney 12 & Jack Buckley 19 40pts
2. Breda Duggan 25 & Eddie McSweeney 16 39pts
B.G. Amy Arthur 6 & Donal Considine 3 32pts
3. Maura Fitzgerald 21& Dermot Roche 12 37pts
4. Sinead Galvin 21 & Kieran O’Connor 12 37pts
5. Helen Prendergast 24 & Derry O’Connor 10 36pts
Next week’s competition is kindly sponsored by Bank Of Ireland and will be Greensomes format on Mahony’s Point 02/12/2017
Ian O’ Connell Fundraiser
Course: Killeen
Sponsor: Men’s Club (All entry fees go the the fund)
Format: Singles Stableford
Date: 3rd December
Shotgun: 08:30am & 12.30pm
Please note when entering on BRS,
hole 1 = 8.30
hole 2 = 8.35
hole 3 = 8.40 etc
Same for second shotgun,
hole 1 = 12.30
hole 2 = 12.35
hole 3 = 12.40
Please do not park on the grass as there was damage to course at the previous shotgun. Parking available at the Maintenance Sheds, the course shop and the main Clubhouse
Also thanks to Enda and green keeping staff for endeavouring to have the course prepared for the early shotgun.
**Winter Rules**
Place on the fairway within 6 inches
Drop a plugged ball only in the rough within 1 club length (seek approval from
playing partners)
*Keep up with the group in front of you to ensure shotguns finish on time*
Ballybunion
Monday 20th – Sunday 26th November 2017
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by John J. Galvin & Son Ltd. – Sunday 26th November 2017 Old & Cashen Courses
Old Course:
1st Thomas Stack (18) 32pts
2nd John Eggleston(9) 31pts
3rd Tom Wall(17) 30pts
Gross Edward Stack 26pts
4th Enda Quaide(16) 30pts
Cashen Course:
1st Liam Carmody(8) 38pts
2nd Brendan Slattery(15) 37pts
3rd John Bambury(11) 37pts
Gross Liam Carmody 30pts
4th Padraig Harrington(9) 36pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 3rd December 2017 Mixed Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old & Cashen Courses
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 21st November 2017 – Old Course
1st Carmel Carroll (27) 28 pts
2nd Josette O’ Donnell (14) 27 pts
3rd Dori Cotter (29) 27 pts
4th Anne Marie Healy (21) 27 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 3rd December 2017 Mixed Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old & Cashen Courses
Tuesday 5th December 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P. Murphy Thursday 23rd November 2017 – Old Course
1st Sean Corcoran (12) 32pts
2nd Michael P. Donegan (16) 32pts
3rd Eddie Moylan (15) 32pts
4th Larry Hickey (23) 31pts
5th John Culhane (14) 30pts
6th Joe McCarthy (19) 29pts
7th Michael Barrett (18) 28pts
8th Michael Fogarty (14) 28pts
9th Eamonn Condon (15) 28pts
10th Maurice O’Connell (15) 28pts
Best Gross: Haulie Costello 21pts
Vintage: Declan Lovett (13) 27pts
S. Vintage: Brendan Brosnan (21) 27pts
Golfer of the Year 2017 Michael O’Connor
Fixtures:
Thursday 30th November 2017 Senior Mens’ Christmas Hamper Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 1st December 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers
1. Alan Flannery (21) 38pts
2. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (16) 37pts
3. Tom Hoare (15) 37pts
December Competitions
3rd Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Óstan Cheann Sibéal
10th Singles V/Par – Ciseáin Nollag- Urraithe ag an gCoiste Bainistíochta
17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Out of the Blue
31st Drive in – Fir & Mná
Tralee
Results:
Sunday 26th Nov (mens whiskey singles)
1st : David Spring (10) 32 Points
2nd : Adam Leahy (8) 32 Points
3rd : Stephen Barter (17) 32 Points
4th : John O’Brien (10) 30 Points
There were 58 cards processed & this was a non qualifying competition
Tues 21st Nov
1st Hugh O’Farrell (15) 35 Points
There were 5 Cards and CSS was 36 Points
Fixtures:
Tues Nov 28th: Tuesday Singles
Sat Dec 02nd: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun Dec 03rd: Brandy Singles
Sat Dec 09th: JJ Young retirement Competition Sun Dec 10th Turkey Singles
Ladies results
Sunday November 26th (14 holes) round 3 of christmas hamper
1st Margaret O Donoghue (23) 28pts
2nd Eleanor O Dowd (18) 25pts
Overall Winner of hamper from best 2 out of 3 rounds
1st Emma Morriseey 53pts
2nd Fionnuala Mann 52pts
Castleisland
Christmas hampers results sponsored by Garveys SuperValu Castleisland
1st Maria C O’Connor 38pts
2nd Mary Anne Downs 42pts
3rd Julianne Browne 48pts
Gents golfer of the year John A Harnett
Ladies golfer of the year Julianne Browne
Castlegregory
Results & Fixtures.
Men’s Club Sunday Nov. 26th, 2017. 18 Hole Classic. 1st Michael Burrows, Patsy Murphy, Pat O’Donnell 85pts.
Fixtures for Sunday Dec. 3rd, 2017 Shotgun start 8.30am
Seniors Thursday Nov. 23rd. 9 Hole S/F. 1st Sean Turner (23) 19pts; 2nd, Brendan Greaney (14) 19pts. Fixture for Thursday Nov. 30th, 9 Hole S/F Draw at 9.45am
Ladies Fixtures & Results; Fri. Nov. 24th, 18 Hole S/F 1st Joan Cantellon, (26) 40pts. Friday Dec. 1st, 18 Hole S/F, draw at 10am
Lady Seniors, Wed. Nov. 29th, draw at 10.00 9 Hole S/F , followed by Christmas Party
Mixed 9 Hole re-entry Christmas Hampers, Sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor, Best 3 combined cards. Entry €5, re entry €2
Management AGM Friday December 8th, at 7.30pm.
Dooks
Ladies Club
Grove Lodge Sunday 26th November 2017 CSS: 75
1st – Roisin Burke (29) = 39 pts
2nd – Joan Harmon (12) = 33 pts
3rd – Margo Buckley (36) = 32 pts
Cat A – Jenny Pigott (16) = 26 pts
Cat B – Margaret O’Donoghue (21) = 31 pts
Cat C – Brenda Brick (28) = 30 pts
Mens Club
OLD RESERVES HAMPER – 25th & 26th November 2017
CSS 72 on both days
Winner Donal Woods (20) 37pts c/b
2nd Paul Griffin (7) 37pts c/b
3rd Martin Daly (6) 37pts c/b
4th Derek Fogarty (16) 37pts c/b
Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (6) 35pts
5th Raymond Brett (17) 36pts c/b
6th Conall Kelly (15) 36pts c/b
Over 65 Michael J.O’Sullivan (12) 34pts
Front 9 Donal O’Sullivan (23) 20pts c/b
Back 9 Shane Shanahan (13) 20pts c/b
NEXT WEEKEND 2nd & 3rd December – Club Bottle Singles
STABLEFORD – WHITE MARKERS