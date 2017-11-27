Kerry Golf News And Results

Waterville

Single 18 hole singles s/ford 26 November 2017

Sponsored by: Jack Fitzpatrick

1st Vernon Devane (9) 40 pts

2nd Ger O Neill (2) 36pts

3rd Stephen Murphy (13) 35 pts

F9 Conor Maher 17 pts

B9 John Dwyer 19pts

13 Hole Christmas Cracker Week 3

1st Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 27 pts

2nd Moira Lynott (15) 24 pts

3rd Bride O’Brien (23) 23 pts

4th Breda Kelly (23) 23 pts

Ross

On Sunday we held the Frank Doran / Safeguard Security Backstakes SS competition.

The winners were :

1….Sean Moynihan (6) 37 pts

3… Leo Casey (14) 37 pts.

Kenmare

Ladies Results.

Sun. 26th Nov.

12 hole s/ford

Sponsor Patsy Miles

1st Roswitha Boch (34) 21pts

2nd Laura Hatton (20) 21 pts

3rd Margaret Hanley (18) 19pts

Next Sun. 3rd Dec.

Ladies 12 hole Turkey Comp

Sponsor Paudie Randles

Men’s Results.

Dr Vincent Boland 15 hole Christmas Hamper

1st. John Duggan (6) 36

2nd James Murphy (8) 32

3rd. John Sweeney (10) 32

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Paul Browne 15pts.

Next Weekend.

15 Hole S/Ford Christmas Hamper

Sponsor Mr. Jimmy Duggan.

Killarney

The following are the results from the Mixed Competition, held on Sunday kindly sponsored by Billy & Lucy O’ Callaghan- O Callaghan Fruit & Veg.

1. Mary Geaney 12 & Jack Buckley 19 40pts

2. Breda Duggan 25 & Eddie McSweeney 16 39pts

B.G. Amy Arthur 6 & Donal Considine 3 32pts

3. Maura Fitzgerald 21& Dermot Roche 12 37pts

4. Sinead Galvin 21 & Kieran O’Connor 12 37pts

5. Helen Prendergast 24 & Derry O’Connor 10 36pts

Next week’s competition is kindly sponsored by Bank Of Ireland and will be Greensomes format on Mahony’s Point 02/12/2017

Ian O’ Connell Fundraiser

Course: Killeen

Sponsor: Men’s Club (All entry fees go the the fund)

Format: Singles Stableford

Date: 3rd December

Shotgun: 08:30am & 12.30pm

Please note when entering on BRS,

hole 1 = 8.30

hole 2 = 8.35

hole 3 = 8.40 etc

Same for second shotgun,

hole 1 = 12.30

hole 2 = 12.35

hole 3 = 12.40

Please do not park on the grass as there was damage to course at the previous shotgun. Parking available at the Maintenance Sheds, the course shop and the main Clubhouse

Also thanks to Enda and green keeping staff for endeavouring to have the course prepared for the early shotgun.

**Winter Rules**

Place on the fairway within 6 inches

Drop a plugged ball only in the rough within 1 club length (seek approval from

playing partners)

*Keep up with the group in front of you to ensure shotguns finish on time*

Ballybunion

Monday 20th – Sunday 26th November 2017

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by John J. Galvin & Son Ltd. – Sunday 26th November 2017 Old & Cashen Courses

Old Course:

1st Thomas Stack (18) 32pts

2nd John Eggleston(9) 31pts

3rd Tom Wall(17) 30pts

Gross Edward Stack 26pts

4th Enda Quaide(16) 30pts

Cashen Course:

1st Liam Carmody(8) 38pts

2nd Brendan Slattery(15) 37pts

3rd John Bambury(11) 37pts

Gross Liam Carmody 30pts

4th Padraig Harrington(9) 36pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 3rd December 2017 Mixed Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old & Cashen Courses

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 21st November 2017 – Old Course

1st Carmel Carroll (27) 28 pts

2nd Josette O’ Donnell (14) 27 pts

3rd Dori Cotter (29) 27 pts

4th Anne Marie Healy (21) 27 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 3rd December 2017 Mixed Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old & Cashen Courses

Tuesday 5th December 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P. Murphy Thursday 23rd November 2017 – Old Course

1st Sean Corcoran (12) 32pts

2nd Michael P. Donegan (16) 32pts

3rd Eddie Moylan (15) 32pts

4th Larry Hickey (23) 31pts

5th John Culhane (14) 30pts

6th Joe McCarthy (19) 29pts

7th Michael Barrett (18) 28pts

8th Michael Fogarty (14) 28pts

9th Eamonn Condon (15) 28pts

10th Maurice O’Connell (15) 28pts

Best Gross: Haulie Costello 21pts

Vintage: Declan Lovett (13) 27pts

S. Vintage: Brendan Brosnan (21) 27pts

Golfer of the Year 2017 Michael O’Connor

Fixtures:

Thursday 30th November 2017 Senior Mens’ Christmas Hamper Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 1st December 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers

1. Alan Flannery (21) 38pts

2. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (16) 37pts

3. Tom Hoare (15) 37pts

December Competitions

3rd Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Óstan Cheann Sibéal

10th Singles V/Par – Ciseáin Nollag- Urraithe ag an gCoiste Bainistíochta

17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Out of the Blue

31st Drive in – Fir & Mná

Tralee

Results:

Sunday 26th Nov (mens whiskey singles)

1st : David Spring (10) 32 Points

2nd : Adam Leahy (8) 32 Points

3rd : Stephen Barter (17) 32 Points

4th : John O’Brien (10) 30 Points

There were 58 cards processed & this was a non qualifying competition

Tues 21st Nov

1st Hugh O’Farrell (15) 35 Points

There were 5 Cards and CSS was 36 Points

Fixtures:

Tues Nov 28th: Tuesday Singles

Sat Dec 02nd: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun Dec 03rd: Brandy Singles

Sat Dec 09th: JJ Young retirement Competition Sun Dec 10th Turkey Singles

Ladies results

Sunday November 26th (14 holes) round 3 of christmas hamper

1st Margaret O Donoghue (23) 28pts

2nd Eleanor O Dowd (18) 25pts

Overall Winner of hamper from best 2 out of 3 rounds

1st Emma Morriseey 53pts

2nd Fionnuala Mann 52pts

Castleisland

Christmas hampers results sponsored by Garveys SuperValu Castleisland

1st Maria C O’Connor 38pts

2nd Mary Anne Downs 42pts

3rd Julianne Browne 48pts

Gents golfer of the year John A Harnett

Ladies golfer of the year Julianne Browne

Castlegregory

Results & Fixtures.

Men’s Club Sunday Nov. 26th, 2017. 18 Hole Classic. 1st Michael Burrows, Patsy Murphy, Pat O’Donnell 85pts.

Fixtures for Sunday Dec. 3rd, 2017 Shotgun start 8.30am

Seniors Thursday Nov. 23rd. 9 Hole S/F. 1st Sean Turner (23) 19pts; 2nd, Brendan Greaney (14) 19pts. Fixture for Thursday Nov. 30th, 9 Hole S/F Draw at 9.45am

Ladies Fixtures & Results; Fri. Nov. 24th, 18 Hole S/F 1st Joan Cantellon, (26) 40pts. Friday Dec. 1st, 18 Hole S/F, draw at 10am

Lady Seniors, Wed. Nov. 29th, draw at 10.00 9 Hole S/F , followed by Christmas Party

Mixed 9 Hole re-entry Christmas Hampers, Sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor, Best 3 combined cards. Entry €5, re entry €2

Management AGM Friday December 8th, at 7.30pm.

Dooks

Ladies Club

Grove Lodge Sunday 26th November 2017 CSS: 75

1st – Roisin Burke (29) = 39 pts

2nd – Joan Harmon (12) = 33 pts

3rd – Margo Buckley (36) = 32 pts

Cat A – Jenny Pigott (16) = 26 pts

Cat B – Margaret O’Donoghue (21) = 31 pts

Cat C – Brenda Brick (28) = 30 pts

Mens Club

OLD RESERVES HAMPER – 25th & 26th November 2017

CSS 72 on both days

Winner Donal Woods (20) 37pts c/b

2nd Paul Griffin (7) 37pts c/b

3rd Martin Daly (6) 37pts c/b

4th Derek Fogarty (16) 37pts c/b

Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (6) 35pts

5th Raymond Brett (17) 36pts c/b

6th Conall Kelly (15) 36pts c/b

Over 65 Michael J.O’Sullivan (12) 34pts

Front 9 Donal O’Sullivan (23) 20pts c/b

Back 9 Shane Shanahan (13) 20pts c/b

NEXT WEEKEND 2nd & 3rd December – Club Bottle Singles

STABLEFORD – WHITE MARKERS