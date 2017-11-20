Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Ladies

Hamper;

1st M.Lynott (17) 40pts

2nd B.O.Brien (23) 36pts

3rd E. Fitzpatrick (19) 32pts

4th A. Ahern (17) 32 pts

13Hole Christmas Cracker.

1st A. Ahern (17) 28pts

2nd E. Fitzpatrick (19) 24pts

3rd A. O Shea (22)21pts

Golfer Of the Year:

Moira Lynott

Silver Medal:

Moira Lynott

Silver Spoon

Moira Lynott

Bronze Medal

M. Berrington

WATERVILLE GOLF CLUB

Results: 19 Nov

18 hole singles S/Ford

Sponsored by Villa Marie Hotel

1st John Dwyer (12) 37 pts

2nd Shane Lowney (12) 37 Pts

3rd David Daly (7) 36 Pts

F9 Dan Mahony 21 pts

B9 Richard Murphy 18 Pts

Killarney

Results from ladies 13 hole competition held on O Mahony’s

Point on Sunday 19th November 2017. Kindly sponsored by Tim Jones, from Tim Jones Family Butchers.

1st Kelly Brotherton (0)

Mary OConnor (26)

Martina Cusack (23) 44.1

2nd Tina O Sullivan (18)

Breda Duggan (25)

Eileen O Reilly (33) 45.4

Next weeks competition is the Billy O Callaghan mixed on Mahonys point shot gun start at 10.30

Christmas Hampers 2017

Course: Killeen

Handicaps: 0 to 13

Date: 19th November 2017

1st Sean Casey (11) 37pts

2nd Jonathan Sparling (7) 37pts

3rd Jason Arthur (6) 37pts

4th John Hickey (13) 36pts

5th James O’Neill (4) 36pts

6th David Moloney (8) 36pts

7th Mark Tuite (5) 36pts

8th Eoin O’Donoghue (8) 36pts

9th Gerard Walsh (13) 36pts

CSS 35 Pts

Course: Mahony’s Point

Handicaps: 14+

Date: 19th November 2017

1st David Cronin (17) 42pts

2nd Dermot O’Sullivan (18) 41pts

3rd Neilus Hayes (15) 40pts

4th David Culloty (16) 40pts

5th Dan Moynihan (18) 39pts

6th Liam Hartnett (14) 39pts

7th John T Murphy (16) 39pts

8th Seamus Doheny (19) 38pts

9th Rory MaCann (15) 38pts

CSS 38 Pts

Upcoming Competition

Competition: Mixed Foursomes

Sponsor: Billy O’Callaghan

Date: 26/11/2017

Course: Mahony’s Point

Men’s Club Christmas Hampers Timesheets

Course: Killeen

Handicaps: 0 to 13

Date: 19th November 2017

Shotgun: 08:30am

Course: Mahony’s Point

Handicaps: 14+

Date: 19th November 2017

Shotgun: 08:30am

Course: Killeen

Handicaps: 0 to 13

Date: 19th November 2017

Shotgun: 12:30pm

**NOTE**

*3 computers will be working for early shotgun*

*Please arrive early so your can sign in *

* Usual computer

* Competition room

* Ladies computer

Prize-giving at 5:30

*Keep up with the group in front of you*

*All players must sign in beforehand*

*All cards must be returned in the computer*

**Winter Rules**

Place on the fairway within 6 inches

Drop a plugged ball only in the rough within 1 club length (seek approval from playing partners)

Ballyheigue Castle

The Top 15 scores in the Christmas Hampers after Sundays 3rd Round is as follows

1 Donegan (A), John 57

2 Harty (C), Brendan 46

3 O’Halloran, Oliver 45

4 Carroll, Colum 44

5 O’Halloran, Enda 43

5 Neillings, Steven 43

7 Kennedy, Anthony 42

7 Lohan, John 42

9 Mc Elligott, J J 40

9 O’Sullivan, Sean 40

11 Dineen, John 35

11 O’Regan, Denis 35

13 Darcy, Francis 34

13 O’Loughlin, Brian 34

15 O’Connor, Terry 33

15 Walsh, Martin 33

Next Sunday is the 4th round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.

Ross

Results :-

Last weekend we held a single stableford competition

The winners were :-

1… Alan Flynn (6) 36pts .

2… Donie Broderick (22) 36 pts

Kenmare

Men’s Competition Nov. 19th.

15 Hole stableford Turkey Comp – Sponsored by Jerry Hurley Butcher.

1st. Tim Twomey (18) – 35pts. (OCB)

2nd. Paul O’Connor (12) – 35pts. (OCB)

3rd. Larry Kelly (17) – 35pts. (OCB)

Thursday Autumn gold winner – Bernard Hourihan 22pts.

Congrats to both players who reached the Final of the Club Championship Singles –

Paul O’Connor and David O’Dwyer Jnr.

Date for final to be arranged.

Ladies results for Sun. 19th. November

12 hole bottle comp

1st. Joanne Bhamvra (30) 24pts

2nd. Angela Cronin (23) 23pts

Next Sunday 26th November Fixture.

Ladies Mini Hamper Sponsor Patsy Miles

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 13th – Sunday 19th November 2017

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Singles Stableford Competition Sunday 19th November 2017 – Old Course

1st Adrian Walsh (5) 34pts

2nd Michael Casey (11) 33pts (15 B7)

3rd Paudie O’Connor (5) 33pts (14 B7)

Gross Edward Stack (-1) 28 Gross

4th Sean O’Keeffe (11) 33pts (13 B7)

Seniors John Shier (17) 33pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 26th November 2017 Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by John J. Galvin & Son Ltd.– Old & Cashen Courses

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 14th November 2017 – Old Course

1st Norma Mullane (27) 29 pts

2nd Del O’Sullivan (29) 26 pts

3rd Louise Griffin (17) 26 pts

4th Toni Quilter(18) 26 pts

Ladies 3 Ball Scramble 14 Holes Sunday 19th November 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (13)

Jean Liston (28)

Patricia Barrett (36) 43⅜pts

2nd Josette O’Donnell (14)

Sighle Henigan (18)

Mary Kelly (36) 44½pts

3rd Marion Kennedy Hogan (12)

Deirdre Keating (22)

Maura Hanrahan (36) 45¼pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 28th November 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 16th November 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Brendan Brosnan (21) 33pts 34-1

2nd Dominic Moriarty (20) 32pts 33-1

3rd Denis Cronin (20) 32pts 33-1

4th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (12) 32pts 33-1

5th Pat McLoughlin (14) 32pts 33-1

6th Seamus O’Driscoll (18) 32pts 28+4

7th Michael O’Connor (24) 31pts 29+2

8th Sean Stack (22) 31pts 32-1

Best Gross: Donal Liston 24pts

Vintage: Tom O’Keeffe (21) 30pts 31-1

S. Vintage: Denis Eggleston (26) 30pts 30

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd November 2017 Senior Mens Competition Sponsored by Michael P. Murphy – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 17th November 2017 – Cashen Course

1st June Hayes (35) 19pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (18) 13pts

Fixtures:

Friday 24th November 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Castlegregory

Results & Fixtures

Men’s Club. Sunday November 19th, 2017.

18 Hole S/F. 1st Pat Mulcahy (15) 36pts. 2nd Michael Keane (9)36pts, 3rd, John Dillane (17)36pts.

WELL DONE STEPHEN HENNESSY ON HOLE IN 1, 5TH HOLE

Fixtures for Sunday 26 November, Shotgun start, sing-in at 8.30am

Seniors Thursday 16th November, 9 hole S/F 1st Pat Mulcahy(15)20pts, 2nd Eamon Reidy (21)20pts.

Seniors fixture for Thursday November 23rd, 9 hole S/F draw at 9.45am

Ladies Results & Fixtures.

Wednesday Nov. 15th, 9 Hole S/F, 1st Teresa Rice (20) 21pts, 2nd Kay Foley (36)19pts.

Fixture for Wed. Nov. 22nd, 9 Hole S/F, draw at 10am

Friday November 17th, 18 Hole S/F. 1st Joan Cantillon (26) 38pts, 2nd, Mary T Real (10)38pts, 3rd, Marie McCarthy (17) 38pts

Fixture for Friday November 24th, 18 Hole S/F draw at 10am.

Mixed Christmas Hampers, 9 Hole re-entry, Sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor, Best 3 combined cards, Entry €5 re- entry €2.

Management AGM Friday December 8th, at 7.30pm. Motions & Nominations must be lodged with the Management Hon. Sec. 14 days in advance of the Meeting, eg. Friday November 24th.

Tralee

Results:

Mens

Sunday 19th Nov. Club Singles (14 Holes)

1st: Allan O’Connor (10) 34 Points

2nd: Eamonn O’Sullivan (6) 31 Points

3rd: Tomas Dowling (12) 31 Points

4th: Billy Morrissey (15) 30 Points

There were 66 cards processed & this was a non qualifying competition

Fixtures:

Tues Nov 21st: Tues Singles

Sat Nov 25th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 26th: Whiskey Singles (14 Holes) Tues Nov 28th: Tuesday Singles Sat Dec 02nd: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Dec 03rd: Brandy Singles Mon Dec 05th: Mens Club AGM

Dooks

Keanes SuperValu Singles – 18&19 November 2017

Winner John Cahillane (15) 43 Pts

2nd Tim Hartnett (13) 41 Pts C/B

3rd Michael Clifford (18) 41 Pts

4th Patrick J Griffin (6) 39 Pts

Best Gross Seamus Curran (5) 30 Pts

5th Robert Gunning (28) 38 Pts

6th Michael J O’Sullivan (12) 36 Pts C/B

Over 65 Tom Pickersgill (24) 36 Pts

Front 9 Charles Buckley (14) 19 Pts C/B

Back 9 John Collins (16) 21 Pts

96 Played – CSS Saturday – 73 (34 Pts) CSS Sunday 71 (36 Pts)

NEXT Weekend 25&26 November 2017 – Old Reserves Hampers

Stableford Singles White Markers

Ladies Club – Kerry Petroleum 19th November 2017 CSS : 73

1st – Sheila McCarthy (27) = 41 pts

2nd – Tracy Eakin (3) = 39 pts

3rd – Angela Lyons (17) = 38 pts

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Nov. 19th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Kingdom Fast Hire

1. Brian O’Connor (8) 39pts

2. Pádraig Ó Sé (16) 38pts

3. Aengus Murphy (28) 36pts

November Competitions

Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Geaney Oil

1. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (14) 29pts

2. Nora Joyce (17) 23pts

3. Winnie O’Sullivan (24) 22pts