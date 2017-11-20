Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Ladies
Hamper;
1st M.Lynott (17) 40pts
2nd B.O.Brien (23) 36pts
3rd E. Fitzpatrick (19) 32pts
4th A. Ahern (17) 32 pts
13Hole Christmas Cracker.
1st A. Ahern (17) 28pts
2nd E. Fitzpatrick (19) 24pts
3rd A. O Shea (22)21pts
Golfer Of the Year:
Moira Lynott
Silver Medal:
Moira Lynott
Silver Spoon
Moira Lynott
Bronze Medal
M. Berrington
WATERVILLE GOLF CLUB
Results: 19 Nov
18 hole singles S/Ford
Sponsored by Villa Marie Hotel
1st John Dwyer (12) 37 pts
2nd Shane Lowney (12) 37 Pts
3rd David Daly (7) 36 Pts
F9 Dan Mahony 21 pts
B9 Richard Murphy 18 Pts
Killarney
Results from ladies 13 hole competition held on O Mahony’s
Point on Sunday 19th November 2017. Kindly sponsored by Tim Jones, from Tim Jones Family Butchers.
1st Kelly Brotherton (0)
Mary OConnor (26)
Martina Cusack (23) 44.1
2nd Tina O Sullivan (18)
Breda Duggan (25)
Eileen O Reilly (33) 45.4
Next weeks competition is the Billy O Callaghan mixed on Mahonys point shot gun start at 10.30
Christmas Hampers 2017
Course: Killeen
Handicaps: 0 to 13
Date: 19th November 2017
1st Sean Casey (11) 37pts
2nd Jonathan Sparling (7) 37pts
3rd Jason Arthur (6) 37pts
4th John Hickey (13) 36pts
5th James O’Neill (4) 36pts
6th David Moloney (8) 36pts
7th Mark Tuite (5) 36pts
8th Eoin O’Donoghue (8) 36pts
9th Gerard Walsh (13) 36pts
CSS 35 Pts
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Course: Mahony’s Point
Handicaps: 14+
Date: 19th November 2017
1st David Cronin (17) 42pts
2nd Dermot O’Sullivan (18) 41pts
3rd Neilus Hayes (15) 40pts
4th David Culloty (16) 40pts
5th Dan Moynihan (18) 39pts
6th Liam Hartnett (14) 39pts
7th John T Murphy (16) 39pts
8th Seamus Doheny (19) 38pts
9th Rory MaCann (15) 38pts
CSS 38 Pts
Upcoming Competition
Competition: Mixed Foursomes
Sponsor: Billy O’Callaghan
Date: 26/11/2017
Course: Mahony’s Point
Men’s Club Christmas Hampers Timesheets
Course: Killeen
Handicaps: 0 to 13
Date: 19th November 2017
Shotgun: 08:30am
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Course: Mahony’s Point
Handicaps: 14+
Date: 19th November 2017
Shotgun: 08:30am
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Course: Killeen
Handicaps: 0 to 13
Date: 19th November 2017
Shotgun: 12:30pm
**NOTE**
*3 computers will be working for early shotgun*
*Please arrive early so your can sign in *
* Usual computer
* Competition room
* Ladies computer
Prize-giving at 5:30
*Keep up with the group in front of you*
*All players must sign in beforehand*
*All cards must be returned in the computer*
**Winter Rules**
Place on the fairway within 6 inches
Drop a plugged ball only in the rough within 1 club length (seek approval from playing partners)
Ballyheigue Castle
The Top 15 scores in the Christmas Hampers after Sundays 3rd Round is as follows
1 Donegan (A), John 57
2 Harty (C), Brendan 46
3 O’Halloran, Oliver 45
4 Carroll, Colum 44
5 O’Halloran, Enda 43
5 Neillings, Steven 43
7 Kennedy, Anthony 42
7 Lohan, John 42
9 Mc Elligott, J J 40
9 O’Sullivan, Sean 40
11 Dineen, John 35
11 O’Regan, Denis 35
13 Darcy, Francis 34
13 O’Loughlin, Brian 34
15 O’Connor, Terry 33
15 Walsh, Martin 33
Next Sunday is the 4th round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.
Ross
Results :-
Last weekend we held a single stableford competition
The winners were :-
1… Alan Flynn (6) 36pts .
2… Donie Broderick (22) 36 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Competition Nov. 19th.
15 Hole stableford Turkey Comp – Sponsored by Jerry Hurley Butcher.
1st. Tim Twomey (18) – 35pts. (OCB)
2nd. Paul O’Connor (12) – 35pts. (OCB)
3rd. Larry Kelly (17) – 35pts. (OCB)
Thursday Autumn gold winner – Bernard Hourihan 22pts.
Congrats to both players who reached the Final of the Club Championship Singles –
Paul O’Connor and David O’Dwyer Jnr.
Date for final to be arranged.
Ladies results for Sun. 19th. November
12 hole bottle comp
1st. Joanne Bhamvra (30) 24pts
2nd. Angela Cronin (23) 23pts
Next Sunday 26th November Fixture.
Ladies Mini Hamper Sponsor Patsy Miles
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 13th – Sunday 19th November 2017
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Singles Stableford Competition Sunday 19th November 2017 – Old Course
1st Adrian Walsh (5) 34pts
2nd Michael Casey (11) 33pts (15 B7)
3rd Paudie O’Connor (5) 33pts (14 B7)
Gross Edward Stack (-1) 28 Gross
4th Sean O’Keeffe (11) 33pts (13 B7)
Seniors John Shier (17) 33pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 26th November 2017 Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition Shotgun Start Sponsored by John J. Galvin & Son Ltd.– Old & Cashen Courses
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 14th November 2017 – Old Course
1st Norma Mullane (27) 29 pts
2nd Del O’Sullivan (29) 26 pts
3rd Louise Griffin (17) 26 pts
4th Toni Quilter(18) 26 pts
Ladies 3 Ball Scramble 14 Holes Sunday 19th November 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (13)
Jean Liston (28)
Patricia Barrett (36) 43⅜pts
2nd Josette O’Donnell (14)
Sighle Henigan (18)
Mary Kelly (36) 44½pts
3rd Marion Kennedy Hogan (12)
Deirdre Keating (22)
Maura Hanrahan (36) 45¼pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 28th November 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 16th November 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Brendan Brosnan (21) 33pts 34-1
2nd Dominic Moriarty (20) 32pts 33-1
3rd Denis Cronin (20) 32pts 33-1
4th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (12) 32pts 33-1
5th Pat McLoughlin (14) 32pts 33-1
6th Seamus O’Driscoll (18) 32pts 28+4
7th Michael O’Connor (24) 31pts 29+2
8th Sean Stack (22) 31pts 32-1
Best Gross: Donal Liston 24pts
Vintage: Tom O’Keeffe (21) 30pts 31-1
S. Vintage: Denis Eggleston (26) 30pts 30
Fixtures:
Thursday 23rd November 2017 Senior Mens Competition Sponsored by Michael P. Murphy – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 17th November 2017 – Cashen Course
1st June Hayes (35) 19pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (18) 13pts
Fixtures:
Friday 24th November 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Castlegregory
Results & Fixtures
Men’s Club. Sunday November 19th, 2017.
18 Hole S/F. 1st Pat Mulcahy (15) 36pts. 2nd Michael Keane (9)36pts, 3rd, John Dillane (17)36pts.
WELL DONE STEPHEN HENNESSY ON HOLE IN 1, 5TH HOLE
Fixtures for Sunday 26 November, Shotgun start, sing-in at 8.30am
Seniors Thursday 16th November, 9 hole S/F 1st Pat Mulcahy(15)20pts, 2nd Eamon Reidy (21)20pts.
Seniors fixture for Thursday November 23rd, 9 hole S/F draw at 9.45am
Ladies Results & Fixtures.
Wednesday Nov. 15th, 9 Hole S/F, 1st Teresa Rice (20) 21pts, 2nd Kay Foley (36)19pts.
Fixture for Wed. Nov. 22nd, 9 Hole S/F, draw at 10am
Friday November 17th, 18 Hole S/F. 1st Joan Cantillon (26) 38pts, 2nd, Mary T Real (10)38pts, 3rd, Marie McCarthy (17) 38pts
Fixture for Friday November 24th, 18 Hole S/F draw at 10am.
Mixed Christmas Hampers, 9 Hole re-entry, Sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor, Best 3 combined cards, Entry €5 re- entry €2.
Management AGM Friday December 8th, at 7.30pm. Motions & Nominations must be lodged with the Management Hon. Sec. 14 days in advance of the Meeting, eg. Friday November 24th.
Tralee
Results:
Mens
Sunday 19th Nov. Club Singles (14 Holes)
1st: Allan O’Connor (10) 34 Points
2nd: Eamonn O’Sullivan (6) 31 Points
3rd: Tomas Dowling (12) 31 Points
4th: Billy Morrissey (15) 30 Points
There were 66 cards processed & this was a non qualifying competition
Fixtures:
Tues Nov 21st: Tues Singles
Sat Nov 25th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 26th: Whiskey Singles (14 Holes) Tues Nov 28th: Tuesday Singles Sat Dec 02nd: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Dec 03rd: Brandy Singles Mon Dec 05th: Mens Club AGM
Dooks
Keanes SuperValu Singles – 18&19 November 2017
Winner John Cahillane (15) 43 Pts
2nd Tim Hartnett (13) 41 Pts C/B
3rd Michael Clifford (18) 41 Pts
4th Patrick J Griffin (6) 39 Pts
Best Gross Seamus Curran (5) 30 Pts
5th Robert Gunning (28) 38 Pts
6th Michael J O’Sullivan (12) 36 Pts C/B
Over 65 Tom Pickersgill (24) 36 Pts
Front 9 Charles Buckley (14) 19 Pts C/B
Back 9 John Collins (16) 21 Pts
96 Played – CSS Saturday – 73 (34 Pts) CSS Sunday 71 (36 Pts)
NEXT Weekend 25&26 November 2017 – Old Reserves Hampers
Stableford Singles White Markers
*********************
Ladies Club – Kerry Petroleum 19th November 2017 CSS : 73
1st – Sheila McCarthy (27) = 41 pts
2nd – Tracy Eakin (3) = 39 pts
3rd – Angela Lyons (17) = 38 pts
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Nov. 19th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Kingdom Fast Hire
1. Brian O’Connor (8) 39pts
2. Pádraig Ó Sé (16) 38pts
3. Aengus Murphy (28) 36pts
November Competitions
Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Geaney Oil
1. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (14) 29pts
2. Nora Joyce (17) 23pts
3. Winnie O’Sullivan (24) 22pts