Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
18 Hole Stableford Hamper sponsored by Devlins Centra Caherciveen
1st Maureen Creedon (12) 34pts
2nd Esther McAuliffe (20) 34pts
3rd Moira Lynott (16) 31pts
4th Mary Fleming (24) 29pts
13 Hole Xmas Cracker Week 1
1st Sinead O Sullivan (16) 28 pts
2nd Mary Donnelly (27) 22pts
3rd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 22pts
4th Kathleen Cronin (25) 21pts
Single 18 hole singles s/ford
Sponsored by: Southwest Security
1st Theo Cullinane(21) 35pts
2nd Keith Moran(12) 34pts
3rd Mike Flaherty(22) 34 pts
F9 Timothy O’Sullivan(19) 19 pts
B9 Stephen Murphy(13) 18pts
Next Sunday: 18 Hole S/ford sponsored by Villa Maria. Winter League this week is F-9 STROKE
Castlegregory
Results:
Men’s Club: Sunday 12th November,
2-Person Classic: 1st John McAuliffe (27) Pat O’Donnell 52pts., 2nd Pat Mulcahy (15) Noel Earlie (26) 46pts., 3rd Brian Tess (13) Tommy Cosgrove (15) 46 pts.
Ladies Club: Friday 10th & Sunday 12th November, 18 Hole Stableford,
1st Merlyn O’Connor (20) 37pts., 2nd Marie McCarthy (17) 36pts.
Wednesday Ladies: 8th November, 1st Kathleen Hennessy 18 pts,
Seniors: Thursday 9th November, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tommy Cosgrove (15) 21 pts., 2nd Tony Lyons (20) 21 pts.
Fixtures:
Men’s Club: Sunday 19th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.
Ladies Club: Friday 17th November, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 19th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.
Wednesday Ladies: 15th November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 16th November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Christmas Hampers – Mixed 9 Hole Re-Entry – Kindly sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor. Best 3 combined cards. Entry €5, Re-Entry €2.
The Management AGM is on Friday, December 8th at 7.30 pm. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.
Killarney
The following are the results from the Ladies Singles Stableford Competition – Christmas Hampers kindly sponsored by AIB; held on Mahony’s Point
1st Sinead O Shea (18) 40 pts (Back 9)
2nd Alicia Burke (19) 40 pts
BG Kelly Brotherton (0) 36
3rd Corinna Griffin (9) 39 pts
4th Kathleen Brosnan (22) 38 pts
5th Frances Arthur (24) 37 pts
6th Laura Beth Malloy (30) 37 pts
7th Amy Arthur (6) 36 pts
8th Christine Carroll ( 13) 36 pts
9th Mary O Connor ( 26) 36 pts
F9 Anne Duggan ( 11) 20 pts
B9 Katie O Connell (20) 20 pts.
Css is 38 stableford pts
Next Ladies competition will take place on Sunday 19th November 2017 and will be kindly sponsored by Tim Jones The format is a Scramble and we will have a Shotgun Start at 12.40 on Mahony’s Point
Competition Results
Sol Team of 4
Kindly Sponsored by Sol Golf
Course: Killeen
Date: 12th November 2017
1st Neilus O’Regan (17), Dermot Roche (13), Padraig
Griffin (18), Gerard Walsh (13), 96 Pts
2nd Sean Goulding (11), Con O’Mahony (22), John Herlihy
(8), John Buckley (19). 91 Pts
3rd Michael Dennehy (20), Chris Twomey (10), John
Twomey (20), John F Murphy (20) 91 Pts
Christmas Hampers
Competition: AIB Christmas Hampers
Date: 19/11/2017
(BRS opens 08/11/2017 at 19:00)
Handicaps 0-13 Two shotguns on Killeen at 8.30 AM & 12.30 PM
Handicaps 14 + Mahonys at 8.30 AM
There will be a draw for holes and partners for all shotguns which will be emailed at approx 8 PM Saturday.
Please note, its is important that players in both 8.30 AM shotguns keep up with the pace of play.
The Men’s club would also like to thanks the Ladies’ club for kindly accommodating us on Mahony’s Point.
Finally we would also like to thank Enda Murphy and his Green Keeping staff for endeavouring to get as much work done as possible on both courses before both these early shotguns.
Kenmare
Men’s Results. Nov. 11th. and 12th.
15 Hole S/ford Turkey Competition – sponsored by Paudie Randles Butcher’s.
1st. Mike O’Brien – (18) 34pts.
2nd. Larry Kelly – (17) 33pts.
3rd John Sweeney – (10) 31pts.
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan – 21pts.
Singles Club match play semi-finals line up :-
Cyril Murphy V Paul O’Connor and Dave O’Dwyer Jnr. V Dave Kelly
To be played by Nov. 20th.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was cancelled.
The Top 15 in the Hampers is as follows
1 Harty (C), Brendan 46
2 Donegan (A), John 35
3 Mc Elligott, J J 32
3 Neillings, Steven 32
5 O’Halloran, Enda 30
5 O’Regan, Denis 30
7 Carroll, Colum 29
8 Kennedy, Anthony 28
8 O’Connor, Terry 28
10 Gilbride, Noel 26
11 Dineen, John 25
11 Healy, Paddy 25
11 Mc Mahon, Earl 25
11 O’Halloran, Oliver 25
15 Darcy, Francis 22
15 Murphy, Tony 22
Next Sunday is the 3rd round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.
The Nines of Kerry Final V Castlegregory will take place on Sat Nov 18th in Parknasilla.
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Nov. 12th Singles V/Par / Christmas Hampers Urraithe ag Old Reserves GS
1. Thomas Ashe (5) 1up
2. Tom Hoare (13) 1down
3. Seán Ruiséal (22) 2down
November Competitions
Nov. 19th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Kingdom Fast Hire
Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Hilary Hegarty
1. Winnie O’Sullivan (24) 26pts
2. Cora McCarthy (18) 25pts
3. ElFriede McNamara (26) 23pts
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Sunday 12th November 2017 Men’s Singles Stableford Competition – Old Course
1st Michael Lucid(11) 36pts
2nd John Sexton(17) 31pts
3rd Liam Carmody(8) 30pts
4th Vincent Moloney(12) 29pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Competition Sunday 19th November 2017 – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 7th November 2017 – Old Course CSS
1st Betty Doolan (26) 29pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (18) 28pts
3rd Ann O’Riordan (18) 26pts
Ladies 3 Ball Scramble 14 Holes Sunday 12th November 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Marion Kennedy Hogan (12), Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) & Mary Kelly (36) 47 3/8pts
2nd Susan Gilmore (8), Marian Flannery (26) & June Hayes (35) 49 3/8pts
3rd Louise Griffin (17), Deirdre Keating (22) & Maura Hanrahan (36) 51 5/8pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 21st November 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 9th November 2017 – Old Course
1st John Shier (17) 32pts
2nd John A. Culhane (14) 31pts
3rd Finbarr Mawe (26) 29pts
4th Dominic Moriarty (20) 28pts 27+1
5th Maurice O’Connell (15) 28pts 30-2
6th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (12) 28pts 27+1
7th Sean Stack (22) 27pts
8th Billy Farrell (13) 27pts 28-1
Best Gross: Donal Liston (7) 23pts
Vintage: Michael Tangney (18) 27pts 29-2
S. Vintage: Donal Quaid (20) 26pts 27-1
Fixtures:
Thursday 16th November 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 10th November 2017 – Old Course
1st Sighle Henigan (18) 15pts
2nd Margie Morkan (23) 15pts
Fixtures:
Friday 17th November 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Mens results
Sunday 12th November (Der O Sullivan Hamper) 14 holes
1st Sean Carmody (17) 30 Points
2nd Pat O’Donnell (7) 29 Points
3rd Michael Leahy (9) 29 Points
4th Paudie Nolan (15) 28 Points
There were 66 cards processed & this was a non qualifying competition
Fixtures:
Tues Nov 14th: Tuesday Singles
Sat Nov 18th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun Nov 19th: Club Singles.(14 Holes)
Tues Nov 21st: Tues Singles
Sat Nov 25th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 26th: Whiskey Singles (14 Holes)
Ladies results
Wednesday 8th November (18 holes singles stableford)
1st Kathleen Finnegan (13) 39pts
2nd Mary fitzgerald (36) 37pts
3rd Catherine Mc Cathy (13) 36pts
Sunday 12th November 14 holes stableford
1st Emma Morrissey (8) 28pts
2nd Sandra O Sullivan (20) 27pts
3rd Mary Savage (10) 24pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 15th November 18 holes stableford (club sponsored)
Sunday 19th November 14 holes stableford (round 2 Xmas Hamper)
Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Club
AIB Christmas Hamper 12th November 2017 – CSS 74
1st – Caroline Breen (16) = 37 pts
2nd – Margaret Lucey (24) = 35 pts
3rd – Eileen Breen (16) = 35 pts
Cat A – Angela Lyons (17) = 32 pts
Cat B – Eileen Griffin (22) = 32 pts
Cat C – Caitriona Daly (36) = 35 pts
Dooks
Mens Club
AIB CHRISTMAS HAMPER – 5th November 2017 – CSS 73
Winner Michael McGillycuddy (7) 38pts c/b
2nd John J. O’Connor (13) 38pts c/b
3rd Jim Guirey (16) 38pts
4th Ian Foley (15) 36pts c/b
Best Gross Karl Falvey (4) 34 pts
5th Torlogh Byrnes (8) 36pts
6th Michael Johnston (11) 35pts c/b
7th Vincent Devlin (9) 35pts
8th Michael Moriarty (11) 34pts c/b
9th Jim Yeates (23) 34pts
10th Bobby McCann (15) 33pts
Over 65 Rick Sheehy (21) 32pts
Front 9 Shane Shanahan (13) 20pts
Back 9 Seamus Curran (5) 20pts
Mini Hampers Singles 12 November 2017
Winner John Hickie (12) 30Pts
2nd Gary Long (18) 28 Pts
3rd Robert Gunning (28) 27 Pts (C/B)
4th Ciaran O’Halloran (24) 27 Pts
Best Gross Paul Griffin (6) 19 Pts Gross
Next Week
Keanes SuperValu Singles 18 & 19 November 2017 Stableford White Markers