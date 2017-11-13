Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

18 Hole Stableford Hamper sponsored by Devlins Centra Caherciveen

1st Maureen Creedon (12) 34pts

2nd Esther McAuliffe (20) 34pts

3rd Moira Lynott (16) 31pts

4th Mary Fleming (24) 29pts

13 Hole Xmas Cracker Week 1

1st Sinead O Sullivan (16) 28 pts

2nd Mary Donnelly (27) 22pts

3rd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 22pts

4th Kathleen Cronin (25) 21pts

Single 18 hole singles s/ford

Sponsored by: Southwest Security

1st Theo Cullinane(21) 35pts

2nd Keith Moran(12) 34pts

3rd Mike Flaherty(22) 34 pts

F9 Timothy O’Sullivan(19) 19 pts

B9 Stephen Murphy(13) 18pts

Next Sunday: 18 Hole S/ford sponsored by Villa Maria. Winter League this week is F-9 STROKE

Castlegregory

Results:

Men’s Club: Sunday 12th November,

2-Person Classic: 1st John McAuliffe (27) Pat O’Donnell 52pts., 2nd Pat Mulcahy (15) Noel Earlie (26) 46pts., 3rd Brian Tess (13) Tommy Cosgrove (15) 46 pts.

Ladies Club: Friday 10th & Sunday 12th November, 18 Hole Stableford,

1st Merlyn O’Connor (20) 37pts., 2nd Marie McCarthy (17) 36pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 8th November, 1st Kathleen Hennessy 18 pts,

Seniors: Thursday 9th November, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tommy Cosgrove (15) 21 pts., 2nd Tony Lyons (20) 21 pts.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Sunday 19th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.

Ladies Club: Friday 17th November, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 19th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.

Wednesday Ladies: 15th November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 16th November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Christmas Hampers – Mixed 9 Hole Re-Entry – Kindly sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor. Best 3 combined cards. Entry €5, Re-Entry €2.

The Management AGM is on Friday, December 8th at 7.30 pm. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.

Killarney

The following are the results from the Ladies Singles Stableford Competition – Christmas Hampers kindly sponsored by AIB; held on Mahony’s Point

1st Sinead O Shea (18) 40 pts (Back 9)

2nd Alicia Burke (19) 40 pts

BG Kelly Brotherton (0) 36

3rd Corinna Griffin (9) 39 pts

4th Kathleen Brosnan (22) 38 pts

5th Frances Arthur (24) 37 pts

6th Laura Beth Malloy (30) 37 pts

7th Amy Arthur (6) 36 pts

8th Christine Carroll ( 13) 36 pts

9th Mary O Connor ( 26) 36 pts

F9 Anne Duggan ( 11) 20 pts

B9 Katie O Connell (20) 20 pts.

Css is 38 stableford pts

Next Ladies competition will take place on Sunday 19th November 2017 and will be kindly sponsored by Tim Jones The format is a Scramble and we will have a Shotgun Start at 12.40 on Mahony’s Point

Competition Results

Sol Team of 4

Kindly Sponsored by Sol Golf

Course: Killeen

Date: 12th November 2017

1st Neilus O’Regan (17), Dermot Roche (13), Padraig

Griffin (18), Gerard Walsh (13), 96 Pts

2nd Sean Goulding (11), Con O’Mahony (22), John Herlihy

(8), John Buckley (19). 91 Pts

3rd Michael Dennehy (20), Chris Twomey (10), John

Twomey (20), John F Murphy (20) 91 Pts

Christmas Hampers

Competition: AIB Christmas Hampers

Date: 19/11/2017

(BRS opens 08/11/2017 at 19:00)

Handicaps 0-13 Two shotguns on Killeen at 8.30 AM & 12.30 PM

Handicaps 14 + Mahonys at 8.30 AM

There will be a draw for holes and partners for all shotguns which will be emailed at approx 8 PM Saturday.

Please note, its is important that players in both 8.30 AM shotguns keep up with the pace of play.

The Men’s club would also like to thanks the Ladies’ club for kindly accommodating us on Mahony’s Point.

Finally we would also like to thank Enda Murphy and his Green Keeping staff for endeavouring to get as much work done as possible on both courses before both these early shotguns.

Kenmare

Men’s Results. Nov. 11th. and 12th.

15 Hole S/ford Turkey Competition – sponsored by Paudie Randles Butcher’s.

1st. Mike O’Brien – (18) 34pts.

2nd. Larry Kelly – (17) 33pts.

3rd John Sweeney – (10) 31pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan – 21pts.

Singles Club match play semi-finals line up :-

Cyril Murphy V Paul O’Connor and Dave O’Dwyer Jnr. V Dave Kelly

To be played by Nov. 20th.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was cancelled.

The Top 15 in the Hampers is as follows

1 Harty (C), Brendan 46

2 Donegan (A), John 35

3 Mc Elligott, J J 32

3 Neillings, Steven 32

5 O’Halloran, Enda 30

5 O’Regan, Denis 30

7 Carroll, Colum 29

8 Kennedy, Anthony 28

8 O’Connor, Terry 28

10 Gilbride, Noel 26

11 Dineen, John 25

11 Healy, Paddy 25

11 Mc Mahon, Earl 25

11 O’Halloran, Oliver 25

15 Darcy, Francis 22

15 Murphy, Tony 22

Next Sunday is the 3rd round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.

The Nines of Kerry Final V Castlegregory will take place on Sat Nov 18th in Parknasilla.

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Nov. 12th Singles V/Par / Christmas Hampers Urraithe ag Old Reserves GS

1. Thomas Ashe (5) 1up

2. Tom Hoare (13) 1down

3. Seán Ruiséal (22) 2down

November Competitions

Nov. 19th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Kingdom Fast Hire

Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Hilary Hegarty

1. Winnie O’Sullivan (24) 26pts

2. Cora McCarthy (18) 25pts

3. ElFriede McNamara (26) 23pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Sunday 12th November 2017 Men’s Singles Stableford Competition – Old Course

1st Michael Lucid(11) 36pts

2nd John Sexton(17) 31pts

3rd Liam Carmody(8) 30pts

4th Vincent Moloney(12) 29pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Competition Sunday 19th November 2017 – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 7th November 2017 – Old Course CSS

1st Betty Doolan (26) 29pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (18) 28pts

3rd Ann O’Riordan (18) 26pts

Ladies 3 Ball Scramble 14 Holes Sunday 12th November 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Marion Kennedy Hogan (12), Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) & Mary Kelly (36) 47 3/8pts

2nd Susan Gilmore (8), Marian Flannery (26) & June Hayes (35) 49 3/8pts

3rd Louise Griffin (17), Deirdre Keating (22) & Maura Hanrahan (36) 51 5/8pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 21st November 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 9th November 2017 – Old Course

1st John Shier (17) 32pts

2nd John A. Culhane (14) 31pts

3rd Finbarr Mawe (26) 29pts

4th Dominic Moriarty (20) 28pts 27+1

5th Maurice O’Connell (15) 28pts 30-2

6th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (12) 28pts 27+1

7th Sean Stack (22) 27pts

8th Billy Farrell (13) 27pts 28-1

Best Gross: Donal Liston (7) 23pts

Vintage: Michael Tangney (18) 27pts 29-2

S. Vintage: Donal Quaid (20) 26pts 27-1

Fixtures:

Thursday 16th November 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 10th November 2017 – Old Course

1st Sighle Henigan (18) 15pts

2nd Margie Morkan (23) 15pts

Fixtures:

Friday 17th November 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Mens results

Sunday 12th November (Der O Sullivan Hamper) 14 holes

1st Sean Carmody (17) 30 Points

2nd Pat O’Donnell (7) 29 Points

3rd Michael Leahy (9) 29 Points

4th Paudie Nolan (15) 28 Points

There were 66 cards processed & this was a non qualifying competition

Fixtures:

Tues Nov 14th: Tuesday Singles

Sat Nov 18th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun Nov 19th: Club Singles.(14 Holes)

Tues Nov 21st: Tues Singles

Sat Nov 25th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 26th: Whiskey Singles (14 Holes)

Ladies results

Wednesday 8th November (18 holes singles stableford)

1st Kathleen Finnegan (13) 39pts

2nd Mary fitzgerald (36) 37pts

3rd Catherine Mc Cathy (13) 36pts

Sunday 12th November 14 holes stableford

1st Emma Morrissey (8) 28pts

2nd Sandra O Sullivan (20) 27pts

3rd Mary Savage (10) 24pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 15th November 18 holes stableford (club sponsored)

Sunday 19th November 14 holes stableford (round 2 Xmas Hamper)

Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Club

AIB Christmas Hamper 12th November 2017 – CSS 74

1st – Caroline Breen (16) = 37 pts

2nd – Margaret Lucey (24) = 35 pts

3rd – Eileen Breen (16) = 35 pts

Cat A – Angela Lyons (17) = 32 pts

Cat B – Eileen Griffin (22) = 32 pts

Cat C – Caitriona Daly (36) = 35 pts

Dooks

Mens Club

AIB CHRISTMAS HAMPER – 5th November 2017 – CSS 73

Winner Michael McGillycuddy (7) 38pts c/b

2nd John J. O’Connor (13) 38pts c/b

3rd Jim Guirey (16) 38pts

4th Ian Foley (15) 36pts c/b

Best Gross Karl Falvey (4) 34 pts

5th Torlogh Byrnes (8) 36pts

6th Michael Johnston (11) 35pts c/b

7th Vincent Devlin (9) 35pts

8th Michael Moriarty (11) 34pts c/b

9th Jim Yeates (23) 34pts

10th Bobby McCann (15) 33pts

Over 65 Rick Sheehy (21) 32pts

Front 9 Shane Shanahan (13) 20pts

Back 9 Seamus Curran (5) 20pts

Mini Hampers Singles 12 November 2017

Winner John Hickie (12) 30Pts

2nd Gary Long (18) 28 Pts

3rd Robert Gunning (28) 27 Pts (C/B)

4th Ciaran O’Halloran (24) 27 Pts

Best Gross Paul Griffin (6) 19 Pts Gross

Next Week

Keanes SuperValu Singles 18 & 19 November 2017 Stableford White Markers