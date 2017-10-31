Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Results: 28th October 2017
18 hole Singles S/Ford
President Frank Stephenson’s Prize
1st Leo O’Kane(18) 41 pts
2nd Michael McSweeney(23) 40 pts
3rd Gary Galvin(8) 39pts
BG Ger O’Neill(2) 76nett
4th Michael O’Flynn(12) 39pts
5th Abe Huggard(7) 39pts
F9 Michael O’Halloran(17) 23pts
B9 Stephen Murphy(13) 21pts
Past President Peter Huggard(26) 28pts
Visitor Philip O’Sullivan(9) 37pts
Next Monday: 18 hole singles sponsored by Vincent Devlin, Centra
Single 18 hole singles s/ford
Sponsored by: Devlin’s Centra
1st Sean C O’Sullivan(5) 40pts
2nd Ger O’Driscoll(13) 40pts
3rd Dan Brosnan(16) 39 pts
F9 Michael McSweeney(21) 21 pts
B9 Colm Moynihan(14) 23pts
Next Sunday: 18 Hole S/ford sponsored by O’Sullivan Bakery, Killorglin
18 Hole Stableford Competition
1st Moira Lynott (17) 38 pts
2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 34 pts
3rd Sinead O Sullivan (16) 32 pts
13 Hole Re entry
Kathleen Cronin (25) 24 pts
President Frank Stephenson’s Prize to Ladies
1st Brenda Barry (24) 45 pts
2nd Maureen Creedon (13) 40 pts
BG Noelle Golden (14) 21gross
3rd Margaret Bruen (23) 39 pts
4th Breda Kelly (22) 36 pts
F9 Marie Mullins (34) 20 pts
B9 Lucy Tyrrell (14) 18pts
Nearest Pin Mary Shanahan
Longest Drive Mairin Mairtin
9Hole Competition Ber Barry (29) 12 pts
Killarney
Club President Breda Duggan, Club Captain Derry McCarthy and Lady Captain Sheila Crowley formed the welcoming party to greet Paul McGinley as he arrived at the Clubhouse on Thursday evening last, to receive his “Honorary Life Membership” award, which he had accepted in January of 2015. Paul’s work schedule was so very busy that it has taken this long to arrange the presentation, and Paul, in his acceptance speech apologised sincerely for taking so long to become available to come to visit us, and accept this award. Paul was led up the stairs of the Clubhouse by Bagpiper Mike Milner, the stairs was flanked on both sides by some 50 former Club Presidents and Captains including the longest serving of those Captains, Lady Captain from 1962, Phyllis O’Sullivan. Derry McCarthy commenced proceedings and also acted as the MC for the evening, and he formally welcomed Paul to our Club. Derry was followed by Denis Cronin, Club President from 2015, who on behalf of the Club had bestowed the Honour on Paul. Denis outlined a witty resume of Paul’s career, to the assembled audience of some 200 Club Members, and Paul was then welcomed to the Podium after he had accepted his Club Blazer and a framed Citation, the symbols of his award. Paul followed with a 10 minute acceptance speech, in which he outlined his career, mixed in with words of encouragement to younger golfers who were also present. Paul was fulsome in his praise of the Club and he was most gracious in accepting the award which he said that he would cherish for his lifetime, and that he and his family fully intended to visit Killarney on many occasions to take full advantage of the benefits of his Honorary Life Membership of our Club.
Paul after concluding his acceptance speech conducted a question and answer session, during which he comprehensively answered all of the questions asked of him, and he then proceeded to sign all of the autographs and pose for all of the photographs that he was requested to do. Club Captain Derry McCarthy brought the formal proceedings to an end, and a most enjoyable social evening was enjoyed afterwards by the Members and Guests. The competition scheduled for Sunday the 22nd October was cancelled due to the course being rendered unplayable by storm Brian, and it will now be rescheduled.
Castleisland
Sunday October 29th – Master Classic Final
1st – Liam Martin (9) 42 Pts
2nd – Eamonn O’Connor (8) 41 Pts
3rd – Tim Geaney (11) 41 Pts
4th – Maurice O’Riordan (13) 40 Pts
5th – Daniel Hayes (15) 40 Pts
6th – John Haugh (8) 40 Pts
2017 Golfer of the year – John A Harnett
18 Hole Single Stableford
1st – Liam Martin (9) 42 Pts
2nd – Tim Geaney (11) 41 Pts
3rd – Maurice O’Riordan (13) 40 Pts
Monday Seniors
1st – Jerry Lyons 29 Pts
2nd – Willie O’Sullivan 27 Pts
3rd – Mike O’Connor 27 Pts
Senior Match Play
1st – Jim Crowley
2nd – Sean Hickey
3rd – Willie Galvin
4th – Cyril Quigley
Mixed Scramble
2017 Overall Male Winner – Willie Galvin
2017 Overall Female Winner – Maire Gleeson
Fixtures
Sunday November 5th – Shotgun start at 9.30 followed by presentation of all outstanding prizes
SuperValu Castleisland Hampers, Best 3 scores from 4 Sundays
Open Seniors 12 Hole every Monday 10.30 to 11.30
Ceann Sibeal
Gents
Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers- Urraithe ag David O’Connor Catering
1. Damian Duffy (6) 41pts
2. Thomas Ashe (7) 39pts
3. Toz O’Mahony (19) 39pts
November Competitions
Nov. 5th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Dónal Ó Catháin
Nov. 12th Singles V/Par / Christmas Hampers Urraithe ag Old Reserves GS
Nov. 19th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Kingdom Fast Hire
Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Mary Murphy & Winnie O’Sullivan
1. Ann Moore (14) 38pts
2. Teresa Irwin (31) 37pts
3. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 34pts
Castlegregory
Men’s Club: Sunday 29th October, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim O’Sullivan (14) 38 pts., 2nd Trevor Howell (16) 35 pts., 3rd Tom Leen (17) 35 pts., Front 9: Mike Keane (9) 18 pts., Back 9: Pat Doody (7) 19 pts.
Ladies Club: Friday 27th October, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Carmel Kearney (6) 39 pts., 2nd Merlyn O’Connor (20) 37 pts., 3rd Edel Randles (18) 37 pts.
Wednesday Ladies: 25th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marilyn Spillane (33) 15 pts.
Saturday, October 28th the Kerryman Captain’s Challenge, 18 Hole Stableford:
Men:
1st Verners Tess, Tralee Golf Club, 39pts (4)
2nd: Paul O’Connor, Kenmare Golf Club, 33pts (12)
3rd: Liam McCarthy, Castleisland Golf Club, 33pts (12)
Ladies:
1st: Julianne Browne, Castleisland Golf Club, 38pts (19)
2nd: Noreen O’Callaghan, Killarney Golf Club, 35pts (13)
3rd Tina Moriarty, Castlegregory Golf Club, 33pts (19)
Guest:
1st: Pat Mulcahy, Castlegregory Golf Club, 35pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Club: Sunday 5th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.
Ladies Club: Friday 3rd November, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 5th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.
Wednesday Ladies: 1st November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 2nd November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Notice of A.G.M.’s 2017: Men’s Club Friday November 3rd at 8 pm. Management Friday December 8th at 8 pm. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the respective Honorary Secretaries 14 days in advance of these meetings.
Ross
This weekend we held the Christmas Hamper SS competition which was kindly sponsored by the Killarney Avenue Hotel.
The winners were :-
1… Seamus O’Donoghue (11) 36pts .
2… Tadhg Moynihan (14) 36 pts
3….Johnny Brosnan (13) 35pts
4….Michael Courtney (12) 34 pts.
5….Oliver Butler (18) 34 pts
6… Jonathan Casey (10) 34 pts
7….Dermot O’Connor (17) 34pts
Kenmare
Men’s Three Man Scramble.
1st. Conor McSwiney (8) – 46.1
Padraig O’Shea (10)
John Maye (11)
2nd. John Barry (13) – 49.7
Gerald O’Dwyer (12)
James Murphy (8)
Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Sean Crowley 17pts.
Congratulations to Kenmare team and management on winning the 2017 Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Shield.
They were 3:2 winners over Dooks in the final at Parknasilla Golf Club.
Tralee
Men’s results
Sunday 29th October (Naughton McGrath Hamper)
1st Donal Sugrue (9) 42 Points
2nd: Philip O’Sullivan (8) 38 Points
3rd: John W Murphy (14) 37 Points
Best Gross: Graham Spring 36 Points
18+ Handicap: Colm Nagle (19) 37 Points
CSS 36
No. of players 79 and 8 better than CSS
9 Hole Sunday Afternoon Competition:
1st: Michael Coote (2) 20 Points
2nd: Richard P Barrett (20) 19 Points
Forward Tee Competition:
1st: Michael Daly (22) 33 Points
Open AM AM Club Sponsored:
1st : Tony O’Halloran (12), Mike Leahy (9), Danny Leen, James O’Halloran(8) 93 Points
2nd: Alan O’Connor (10), John P O’Brien (11), Declan Crowley (16), Vera Crowley(12) 89 Points 3rd :Darragh Carmody (6), Ger O’Keefe (13), John Galvin (20), Tony O’Keefe (21) 89 Points
Fixtures:
Tues Oct 31st: Tuesday Singles
Sat Nov 04th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun Nov 05th: Captains Club Hamper
Tues Nov 07th: Tuesday Singles
Sat Nov 11th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 12th: O’Sullivan Delicatessen Christmas Hamper Sat Nov 18th : Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 19th: JJ Young Celebration Competition Sat Nov 25th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Ladies results
Wednesday 25th October Slattery Cup stroke
1st Kathleen Finnegan (13) 71 nett
2nd Ber Collins (21) 71 nett
Sunday 29th October (Club singles)
1st Emma Morrissey (10) 32pts
2nd Kathleen Finnegan (13) 31pts
3rd Brid Halloran (19) 31pts
9 hole qualifying comp
1st Margaret rose O Keeffe 14 pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday November 1st (Brice Cup stroke)
Dooks
MICHAEL F QUIRKE FOURBALL – 28th & 29th October 2017
Winners Kieran Foley (10) & Ian Foley (14) 49 Pts
2nd Tim Collins (9) & David Marmion (10) 45 Pts
3rd Patrick McGillycuddy (11) & Jimmy O’Neill (16) 44 Pts
72 PLAYED
NEXT WEEKEND – 5TH NOVEMBER – AIB CHRISTMAS HAMPER
SHOTGUN START 10.00AM – STABLEFORD – WHITE MARKERS
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition
1 Harty (C), Brendan 37 pts (18)
2 Carroll, Colum 36 pts (16)
3 Mc Grath, Brian 34 pts (15)
Next Sunday is the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.