Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Results: 28th October 2017

18 hole Singles S/Ford

President Frank Stephenson’s Prize

1st Leo O’Kane(18) 41 pts

2nd Michael McSweeney(23) 40 pts

3rd Gary Galvin(8) 39pts

BG Ger O’Neill(2) 76nett

4th Michael O’Flynn(12) 39pts

5th Abe Huggard(7) 39pts

F9 Michael O’Halloran(17) 23pts

B9 Stephen Murphy(13) 21pts

Past President Peter Huggard(26) 28pts

Visitor Philip O’Sullivan(9) 37pts

Next Monday: 18 hole singles sponsored by Vincent Devlin, Centra

Single 18 hole singles s/ford

Sponsored by: Devlin’s Centra

1st Sean C O’Sullivan(5) 40pts

2nd Ger O’Driscoll(13) 40pts

3rd Dan Brosnan(16) 39 pts

F9 Michael McSweeney(21) 21 pts

B9 Colm Moynihan(14) 23pts

Next Sunday: 18 Hole S/ford sponsored by O’Sullivan Bakery, Killorglin

18 Hole Stableford Competition

1st Moira Lynott (17) 38 pts

2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 34 pts

3rd Sinead O Sullivan (16) 32 pts

13 Hole Re entry

Kathleen Cronin (25) 24 pts

President Frank Stephenson’s Prize to Ladies

1st Brenda Barry (24) 45 pts

2nd Maureen Creedon (13) 40 pts

BG Noelle Golden (14) 21gross

3rd Margaret Bruen (23) 39 pts

4th Breda Kelly (22) 36 pts

F9 Marie Mullins (34) 20 pts

B9 Lucy Tyrrell (14) 18pts

Nearest Pin Mary Shanahan

Longest Drive Mairin Mairtin

9Hole Competition Ber Barry (29) 12 pts

Killarney

Club President Breda Duggan, Club Captain Derry McCarthy and Lady Captain Sheila Crowley formed the welcoming party to greet Paul McGinley as he arrived at the Clubhouse on Thursday evening last, to receive his “Honorary Life Membership” award, which he had accepted in January of 2015. Paul’s work schedule was so very busy that it has taken this long to arrange the presentation, and Paul, in his acceptance speech apologised sincerely for taking so long to become available to come to visit us, and accept this award. Paul was led up the stairs of the Clubhouse by Bagpiper Mike Milner, the stairs was flanked on both sides by some 50 former Club Presidents and Captains including the longest serving of those Captains, Lady Captain from 1962, Phyllis O’Sullivan. Derry McCarthy commenced proceedings and also acted as the MC for the evening, and he formally welcomed Paul to our Club. Derry was followed by Denis Cronin, Club President from 2015, who on behalf of the Club had bestowed the Honour on Paul. Denis outlined a witty resume of Paul’s career, to the assembled audience of some 200 Club Members, and Paul was then welcomed to the Podium after he had accepted his Club Blazer and a framed Citation, the symbols of his award. Paul followed with a 10 minute acceptance speech, in which he outlined his career, mixed in with words of encouragement to younger golfers who were also present. Paul was fulsome in his praise of the Club and he was most gracious in accepting the award which he said that he would cherish for his lifetime, and that he and his family fully intended to visit Killarney on many occasions to take full advantage of the benefits of his Honorary Life Membership of our Club.

Paul after concluding his acceptance speech conducted a question and answer session, during which he comprehensively answered all of the questions asked of him, and he then proceeded to sign all of the autographs and pose for all of the photographs that he was requested to do. Club Captain Derry McCarthy brought the formal proceedings to an end, and a most enjoyable social evening was enjoyed afterwards by the Members and Guests. The competition scheduled for Sunday the 22nd October was cancelled due to the course being rendered unplayable by storm Brian, and it will now be rescheduled.

Castleisland

Sunday October 29th – Master Classic Final

1st – Liam Martin (9) 42 Pts

2nd – Eamonn O’Connor (8) 41 Pts

3rd – Tim Geaney (11) 41 Pts

4th – Maurice O’Riordan (13) 40 Pts

5th – Daniel Hayes (15) 40 Pts

6th – John Haugh (8) 40 Pts

2017 Golfer of the year – John A Harnett

18 Hole Single Stableford

1st – Liam Martin (9) 42 Pts

2nd – Tim Geaney (11) 41 Pts

3rd – Maurice O’Riordan (13) 40 Pts

Monday Seniors

1st – Jerry Lyons 29 Pts

2nd – Willie O’Sullivan 27 Pts

3rd – Mike O’Connor 27 Pts

Senior Match Play

1st – Jim Crowley

2nd – Sean Hickey

3rd – Willie Galvin

4th – Cyril Quigley

Mixed Scramble

2017 Overall Male Winner – Willie Galvin

2017 Overall Female Winner – Maire Gleeson

Fixtures

Sunday November 5th – Shotgun start at 9.30 followed by presentation of all outstanding prizes

SuperValu Castleisland Hampers, Best 3 scores from 4 Sundays

Open Seniors 12 Hole every Monday 10.30 to 11.30

Ceann Sibeal

Gents

Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers- Urraithe ag David O’Connor Catering

1. Damian Duffy (6) 41pts

2. Thomas Ashe (7) 39pts

3. Toz O’Mahony (19) 39pts

November Competitions

Nov. 5th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Dónal Ó Catháin

Nov. 12th Singles V/Par / Christmas Hampers Urraithe ag Old Reserves GS

Nov. 19th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Kingdom Fast Hire

Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Mary Murphy & Winnie O’Sullivan

1. Ann Moore (14) 38pts

2. Teresa Irwin (31) 37pts

3. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 34pts

Castlegregory

Men’s Club: Sunday 29th October, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim O’Sullivan (14) 38 pts., 2nd Trevor Howell (16) 35 pts., 3rd Tom Leen (17) 35 pts., Front 9: Mike Keane (9) 18 pts., Back 9: Pat Doody (7) 19 pts.

Ladies Club: Friday 27th October, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Carmel Kearney (6) 39 pts., 2nd Merlyn O’Connor (20) 37 pts., 3rd Edel Randles (18) 37 pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 25th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marilyn Spillane (33) 15 pts.

Saturday, October 28th the Kerryman Captain’s Challenge, 18 Hole Stableford:

Men:

1st Verners Tess, Tralee Golf Club, 39pts (4)

2nd: Paul O’Connor, Kenmare Golf Club, 33pts (12)

3rd: Liam McCarthy, Castleisland Golf Club, 33pts (12)

Ladies:

1st: Julianne Browne, Castleisland Golf Club, 38pts (19)

2nd: Noreen O’Callaghan, Killarney Golf Club, 35pts (13)

3rd Tina Moriarty, Castlegregory Golf Club, 33pts (19)

Guest:

1st: Pat Mulcahy, Castlegregory Golf Club, 35pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Sunday 5th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.

Ladies Club: Friday 3rd November, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 5th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.

Wednesday Ladies: 1st November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 2nd November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Notice of A.G.M.’s 2017: Men’s Club Friday November 3rd at 8 pm. Management Friday December 8th at 8 pm. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the respective Honorary Secretaries 14 days in advance of these meetings.

Ross

This weekend we held the Christmas Hamper SS competition which was kindly sponsored by the Killarney Avenue Hotel.

The winners were :-

1… Seamus O’Donoghue (11) 36pts .

2… Tadhg Moynihan (14) 36 pts

3….Johnny Brosnan (13) 35pts

4….Michael Courtney (12) 34 pts.

5….Oliver Butler (18) 34 pts

6… Jonathan Casey (10) 34 pts

7….Dermot O’Connor (17) 34pts

Kenmare

Men’s Three Man Scramble.

1st. Conor McSwiney (8) – 46.1

Padraig O’Shea (10)

John Maye (11)

2nd. John Barry (13) – 49.7

Gerald O’Dwyer (12)

James Murphy (8)

Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Sean Crowley 17pts.

Congratulations to Kenmare team and management on winning the 2017 Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Shield.

They were 3:2 winners over Dooks in the final at Parknasilla Golf Club.

Tralee

Men’s results

Sunday 29th October (Naughton McGrath Hamper)

1st Donal Sugrue (9) 42 Points

2nd: Philip O’Sullivan (8) 38 Points

3rd: John W Murphy (14) 37 Points

Best Gross: Graham Spring 36 Points

18+ Handicap: Colm Nagle (19) 37 Points

CSS 36

No. of players 79 and 8 better than CSS

9 Hole Sunday Afternoon Competition:

1st: Michael Coote (2) 20 Points

2nd: Richard P Barrett (20) 19 Points

Forward Tee Competition:

1st: Michael Daly (22) 33 Points

Open AM AM Club Sponsored:

1st : Tony O’Halloran (12), Mike Leahy (9), Danny Leen, James O’Halloran(8) 93 Points

2nd: Alan O’Connor (10), John P O’Brien (11), Declan Crowley (16), Vera Crowley(12) 89 Points 3rd :Darragh Carmody (6), Ger O’Keefe (13), John Galvin (20), Tony O’Keefe (21) 89 Points

Fixtures:

Tues Oct 31st: Tuesday Singles

Sat Nov 04th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun Nov 05th: Captains Club Hamper

Tues Nov 07th: Tuesday Singles

Sat Nov 11th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 12th: O’Sullivan Delicatessen Christmas Hamper Sat Nov 18th : Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 19th: JJ Young Celebration Competition Sat Nov 25th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Ladies results

Wednesday 25th October Slattery Cup stroke

1st Kathleen Finnegan (13) 71 nett

2nd Ber Collins (21) 71 nett

Sunday 29th October (Club singles)

1st Emma Morrissey (10) 32pts

2nd Kathleen Finnegan (13) 31pts

3rd Brid Halloran (19) 31pts

9 hole qualifying comp

1st Margaret rose O Keeffe 14 pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday November 1st (Brice Cup stroke)

Dooks

MICHAEL F QUIRKE FOURBALL – 28th & 29th October 2017

Winners Kieran Foley (10) & Ian Foley (14) 49 Pts

2nd Tim Collins (9) & David Marmion (10) 45 Pts

3rd Patrick McGillycuddy (11) & Jimmy O’Neill (16) 44 Pts

72 PLAYED

NEXT WEEKEND – 5TH NOVEMBER – AIB CHRISTMAS HAMPER

SHOTGUN START 10.00AM – STABLEFORD – WHITE MARKERS

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition

1 Harty (C), Brendan 37 pts (18)

2 Carroll, Colum 36 pts (16)

3 Mc Grath, Brian 34 pts (15)

Next Sunday is the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.