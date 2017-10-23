Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
Results:
Men’s Club: Sunday 22th October, Fermoyle Cup, 4 Ball Better Ball, 16 Holes, 1st Sean Spillane (16) & Ger Dowling (14) 37 pts., 2nd James Lynch (16) & Charlie Irwin (19) 37 pts., 3rd Eddie Hanafin (9) & Pat Mulcahy (15) 36 pts.
Wednesday Ladies: 18th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mary Moriarty (36) 17 pts.
Fixtures:
Men’s Club: Sunday 29th October, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.
Ladies Club: Friday 27th October, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 29th October, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.
Wednesday Ladies: 25th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 26th October, Senior Captain Billy Sheehan’s Prize, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Saturday 28th October, The Kerryman Captains’ Challenge. Shotgun Start 10.30 am.
Notice of A.G.M.’s 2017: Ladies Club Friday October 27th at 8 pm. Men’s Club Friday November 3rd at 8 pm. Management Friday December 8th at 8 pm. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the respective Honorary Secretaries 14 days in advance of these meetings.
Tralee
Results:
Sunday 22nd October (singles club sponsored)
1st: Maurice O’Connor (11) 38 Points
2nd: Brian Waldron (17) 38 Points
3rd: Sean Corcoran (12) 37 Points
Best Gross: Peter Naughton 27 Points
18+ Handicap: Michael Maunsell (24) 35 Points
SSS 36 Points
49 Cards Processed and 4 players beat Standard Scratch
There were no entries for the Nine Hole Competition
Fixtures:
Sat Oct 28th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun Oct 29th: Naughton/Mcgrath Hamper
Mon Oct 30th: AM AM Semi Open Any Combination. Now open on BRS Sat Nov 04th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 05th: Captains Club Hamper Sat Nov 11th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 12th: O’Sullivan Delicatessen Christmas Hamper Sat Nov 18th : Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 19th: JJ Young Celebration Competition
Ladies Fixtures
Wednesday 25th October Slattery cup (Stroke)
Sunday 29th Christmas Hamper (Club sponsored)
Monday 30th October Am Am Semi Open
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
15th October 2017 – Swop Day Dooks – Sponsored by CH Chemists
1st Noeleen Mackessy (25) 36 pts
2nd Noreen Kinsella (31) 36 pts
28th/29th October – Xmas Fayre – Sponsored by Lady Captain Mary O’Shea
Killarney
Club President Breda Duggan, Club Captain Derry McCarthy and Lady Captain Sheila Crowley, will be the welcoming party to greet Paul McGinley when he arrives at Killarney Golf and Fishing
Club on Thursday evening next, the 26th of October, when Paul will be presented with the highest accolade that our Club can bestow on any person, that is the award of “Honorary Life Membership”.
The function will begin at 6.00 P.M. sharp, and many of our former Club Presidents, Captains, and existing Honorary Life Members will be present to grace the occasion. This award was offered to Paul in December 2014 by the then Club President, Denis Cronin, just months after Paul, as Team Captain, had led his European Team to victory in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland. Denis had previously met with Paul on a number of occasions, the first occasion was here in Killarney in January 1993 when Denis was the Club Captain for our Centenary year, and
an exhibition/challenge match was arranged to mark the occasion, and Paul who was partnered by Philip Walton defeated John McHenry and our own Eoghan O’Connell by 68 strokes to 71 strokes.
Paul graciously accepted the award on the 8th of January 2015, when his name was added to our list of Honorary Life Members. Denis was also present when Paul and Padraig Harrington famously
defeated Tiger Woods and Davis Love 111 at Oakland Hills U.S.A. in the 2004 Ryder Cup by 4/3 after they had gone two down after two holes against the Americans, Denis has Paul’s Golf glove as a treasured memento of the occasion.
Paul’s career include 3 Winning Ryder Cup successes in 2002. 04, and in 2006, when the Ryder Cup was played at the K Club in Co. Kildare. In 2002 Paul had the honour of holing the winning putt of the Ryder Cup when he holed his putt on the 18th green in his match against Jim Furyk at the Belfry, in England, it was from about 10 feet, and Paul has since described this putt as the single Golf stroke as being the most decisive and defining moment of his entire playing career, and for which he will be forever remembered. Paul has remained undefeated in his singles matches in the Ryder Cup. Paul has also won 9 tournaments worldwide, and they include his winning partnership with Padraig Harrington in the World Cup of Golf when it was played at the Ocean Course Kiawah Island South Carolina U.S.A. in 1993. Padraig is also an “Honorary Life Member” of Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, it was awarded to Padraig in 2010. The Club Competition scheduled for Sunday the 22nd October was postponed, thanks to Storm Brian, it will be re-scheduled for a later date.
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Singles V/Par- Urraithe ag Ó Catháin Iasc, An Daingean
1. Brian O’Connor (8) +6
2. Aidan O’Connor (13) +6
3. Frank Greaney (20) +4
October Competitions
29th Singles S/Ford Christmas Hampers Sponsored by David O’Connor Catering
30th Gents Open Singles S/Ford
EGM & AGM Saturday 28th October 2017
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Mad Hatters
1. Nóra Joyce (24) 30pts
2. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (18) 28pts
3. Elfriede McNamara (36) 28pts
October Competitions
30th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald.
Waterville
Waterville Ladies
18 Hole V Par Oct 15 & 17
Winner, Mary Corkery (23) 2 up
2nd Bride O’Brien, (23) 1 up
3rd Moira Lynott,17) A/S
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Singles Stableford Competition Sunday 22nd October 2017 – Old Course
1st John Quirke (13) 39 pts
2nd Tim Sheehan (22) 38 pts
3rd John Shier (18) 37 pts
4th Barry O’Callaghan (5) 37 pts
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition 15th October 2017 – Old Course CSS 74
1st Patsy Gleeson (27) 36pts
2nd Ann O’Riordan (18) 35pts
3rd Maureen Culhane (24) 34pts
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 17th October 2017 – Old Course CSS
1st Toni Quilter (18) 35 pts
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 33 pts (Bk-9 19pts)
3rd Mary Hickey Keane (27) 33 pts
4th Maureen Culhane (24) 32 pts
Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition 22nd October 2017 – Old Course
22nd October 2017 OLD COURSE:
1ST ELAINE MOLYNEAUX (20) 30 PTS
2ND ANN HILL (19) 29 PTS
3RD MARY WHELAN (31) 27 PTS
Ladies Masters Strokeplay Competition Sponsored by Mary Horgan Properties Sunday 22nd October 2017 – Old Course
1ST MARY SHEEHY (3) 74 NETT
Fixtures:
Tuesday 31st October 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition
Fixtures:
Thursday 26th October 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 27th October 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course