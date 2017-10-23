Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

Results:

Men’s Club: Sunday 22th October, Fermoyle Cup, 4 Ball Better Ball, 16 Holes, 1st Sean Spillane (16) & Ger Dowling (14) 37 pts., 2nd James Lynch (16) & Charlie Irwin (19) 37 pts., 3rd Eddie Hanafin (9) & Pat Mulcahy (15) 36 pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 18th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mary Moriarty (36) 17 pts.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Sunday 29th October, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.

Ladies Club: Friday 27th October, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 29th October, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.

Wednesday Ladies: 25th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 26th October, Senior Captain Billy Sheehan’s Prize, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Saturday 28th October, The Kerryman Captains’ Challenge. Shotgun Start 10.30 am.

Notice of A.G.M.’s 2017: Ladies Club Friday October 27th at 8 pm. Men’s Club Friday November 3rd at 8 pm. Management Friday December 8th at 8 pm. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the respective Honorary Secretaries 14 days in advance of these meetings.

Tralee

Results:

Sunday 22nd October (singles club sponsored)

1st: Maurice O’Connor (11) 38 Points

2nd: Brian Waldron (17) 38 Points

3rd: Sean Corcoran (12) 37 Points

Best Gross: Peter Naughton 27 Points

18+ Handicap: Michael Maunsell (24) 35 Points

SSS 36 Points

49 Cards Processed and 4 players beat Standard Scratch

There were no entries for the Nine Hole Competition

Fixtures:

Sat Oct 28th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun Oct 29th: Naughton/Mcgrath Hamper

Mon Oct 30th: AM AM Semi Open Any Combination. Now open on BRS Sat Nov 04th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 05th: Captains Club Hamper Sat Nov 11th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 12th: O’Sullivan Delicatessen Christmas Hamper Sat Nov 18th : Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 19th: JJ Young Celebration Competition

Ladies Fixtures

Wednesday 25th October Slattery cup (Stroke)

Sunday 29th Christmas Hamper (Club sponsored)

Monday 30th October Am Am Semi Open

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

15th October 2017 – Swop Day Dooks – Sponsored by CH Chemists

1st Noeleen Mackessy (25) 36 pts

2nd Noreen Kinsella (31) 36 pts

28th/29th October – Xmas Fayre – Sponsored by Lady Captain Mary O’Shea

Killarney

Club President Breda Duggan, Club Captain Derry McCarthy and Lady Captain Sheila Crowley, will be the welcoming party to greet Paul McGinley when he arrives at Killarney Golf and Fishing

Club on Thursday evening next, the 26th of October, when Paul will be presented with the highest accolade that our Club can bestow on any person, that is the award of “Honorary Life Membership”.

The function will begin at 6.00 P.M. sharp, and many of our former Club Presidents, Captains, and existing Honorary Life Members will be present to grace the occasion. This award was offered to Paul in December 2014 by the then Club President, Denis Cronin, just months after Paul, as Team Captain, had led his European Team to victory in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland. Denis had previously met with Paul on a number of occasions, the first occasion was here in Killarney in January 1993 when Denis was the Club Captain for our Centenary year, and

an exhibition/challenge match was arranged to mark the occasion, and Paul who was partnered by Philip Walton defeated John McHenry and our own Eoghan O’Connell by 68 strokes to 71 strokes.

Paul graciously accepted the award on the 8th of January 2015, when his name was added to our list of Honorary Life Members. Denis was also present when Paul and Padraig Harrington famously

defeated Tiger Woods and Davis Love 111 at Oakland Hills U.S.A. in the 2004 Ryder Cup by 4/3 after they had gone two down after two holes against the Americans, Denis has Paul’s Golf glove as a treasured memento of the occasion.

Paul’s career include 3 Winning Ryder Cup successes in 2002. 04, and in 2006, when the Ryder Cup was played at the K Club in Co. Kildare. In 2002 Paul had the honour of holing the winning putt of the Ryder Cup when he holed his putt on the 18th green in his match against Jim Furyk at the Belfry, in England, it was from about 10 feet, and Paul has since described this putt as the single Golf stroke as being the most decisive and defining moment of his entire playing career, and for which he will be forever remembered. Paul has remained undefeated in his singles matches in the Ryder Cup. Paul has also won 9 tournaments worldwide, and they include his winning partnership with Padraig Harrington in the World Cup of Golf when it was played at the Ocean Course Kiawah Island South Carolina U.S.A. in 1993. Padraig is also an “Honorary Life Member” of Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, it was awarded to Padraig in 2010. The Club Competition scheduled for Sunday the 22nd October was postponed, thanks to Storm Brian, it will be re-scheduled for a later date.

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Singles V/Par- Urraithe ag Ó Catháin Iasc, An Daingean

1. Brian O’Connor (8) +6

2. Aidan O’Connor (13) +6

3. Frank Greaney (20) +4

October Competitions

29th Singles S/Ford Christmas Hampers Sponsored by David O’Connor Catering

30th Gents Open Singles S/Ford

EGM & AGM Saturday 28th October 2017

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Mad Hatters

1. Nóra Joyce (24) 30pts

2. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (18) 28pts

3. Elfriede McNamara (36) 28pts

October Competitions

30th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald.

Waterville

Waterville Ladies

18 Hole V Par Oct 15 & 17

Winner, Mary Corkery (23) 2 up

2nd Bride O’Brien, (23) 1 up

3rd Moira Lynott,17) A/S

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Singles Stableford Competition Sunday 22nd October 2017 – Old Course

1st John Quirke (13) 39 pts

2nd Tim Sheehan (22) 38 pts

3rd John Shier (18) 37 pts

4th Barry O’Callaghan (5) 37 pts

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition 15th October 2017 – Old Course CSS 74

1st Patsy Gleeson (27) 36pts

2nd Ann O’Riordan (18) 35pts

3rd Maureen Culhane (24) 34pts

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 17th October 2017 – Old Course CSS

1st Toni Quilter (18) 35 pts

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 33 pts (Bk-9 19pts)

3rd Mary Hickey Keane (27) 33 pts

4th Maureen Culhane (24) 32 pts

Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition 22nd October 2017 – Old Course

Sunday 22nd October 2017 OLD COURSE: 22nd October 2017

1ST ELAINE MOLYNEAUX (20) 30 PTS

2ND ANN HILL (19) 29 PTS

3RD MARY WHELAN (31) 27 PTS

Ladies Masters Strokeplay Competition Sponsored by Mary Horgan Properties Sunday 22nd October 2017 – Old Course

1ST MARY SHEEHY (3) 74 NETT

Fixtures:

Tuesday 31st October 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition

Fixtures:

Thursday 26th October 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 27th October 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course