Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Photo, left to right: Noel O’Sullivan, Captain of Waterville, Michael O’Brien, Limerick, John Cronin, Robbie Cotter, Abe Huggard, All Waterville, David O’Sullivan, Sponsor

Chaplin Am-Am – Results

Capt. Place Team H/C Club Score

1st. John Cronin Waterville 183

Robbie Cotter Waterville

Abe Huggard Waterville

Micheal O’Brien Limerick

2nd. Dara Courtney Waterville 181

Dom Mcgillicuddy Waterville

Robbie O’Mahony Waterville

Ger McSweeney Waterville

3rd. Jack Fitzpatrick Waterville 180

Bernard Dennehy Castlegregory

Stephen Murphy Waterville

Gerard Galvin Ballybunion

4th. Noel O’Sullivan Waterville 179

Vincent O’Sullivan Waterville

Tyrone Hanlon Wychwood

Steve Layde Sandy Lane

5th.

Alan O’Shea Waterville 177

Seamus O’Shea Waterville

Ger O’Neill Waterville

Keith Moran Waterville

6th. John Fleming Waterville 177

Pat Everett Waterville

Ger O’Driscoll Waterville

Daniel O’Mahony Waterville

Fri. Gary Galvin Waterville 95

David Daly Waterville

Padraig Doyle Waterville

Timothy O’Sullivan Waterville

Sat. Sean O’Shea Waterville 95

Patrick Ennis Lissalane

Paul Corcoran Lissalane

Eoin Ryan Lissalane

Stick Danny Walters UK 165

Shane Donoghue UK

Phil Peters UK

John Reddington UK

Waterville Ladies

18 H S’ford Oct 15/17 2017

1st M Berrington (29) 40 pts

2nd AM O’Shea (22) 36 pts

3rd J Sutton (19) 35 pts

13 Hole M Lynott (17) 28 pts

Captain Noel O’Sullivan’s Prize to Ladies

1st A Ahern (17) 38 pts

2nd B O’Brien (24) 37 pts

B G B’O’Halloran (16) Douglas GC 20pts

3rd M Mullins (34) 33 pts

4th J Sutton (19) 33 pts

F9 E Fitzpatrick(19) 22 pts

B9 M Keary (18) 17 pts

Longest Drive J Sutton

Nearest Pin M Corkery

Killarney

Mens Club

Incoming Club Captain Derry McCarthy will become Captain with effect from Friday next, the 20th of October, Derry has been a Club Member since 2002 and he has perfected his golfing skills in the intervening years now playing off of 7 handicap. Derry graduated to the game after honing his short game skills at Deerpark Pitch and Putt Course, where he achieved International level, when he was selected to represent Ireland at the World Championships in Australia in 1996. Derry and his wife Julie and their two children Katie and Brian are very much looking forward to his year as our Captain.

Derry has outlined some of his aspirations for his year, and in no particular order, he has indicated the following. Continuation of Club and Course improvements which have been ongoing for the last number of years. Continuation of the great progress made with our Teams who go out to represent our Club at all levels in the National competitions. The Junior Clubs have seen a new initiative introduced over the last 6 months, and he is very committed to ensuring that this will continue to progress, we need our Junior Golfers to receive every possible encouragement if they are to go on to future success, as our Club future is dependant on our Juniors.

His year as Club Captain will get off to a fantastic start when the Club will bestow, on Former Winning Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley, the Award of Honorary Life Membership at a Club function on Thursday the 26th of October. The absolute pinnacle of his aspirations as Club Captain will be to bring back a National Pennant to the Club from one or even more of our Men’s Club teams who will represent us during the year.

Finally he would like to thank his predecessor Declan McCarthy for nominating him for the role of Captain, and he would like to take this opportunity to wish Declan and his wife Nessa and their sons Nathan and Callum all the very best for the future.

Club competition Sunday 15th October was the Heineken sponsored singles stableford competition on Killeen. The competition was won by Moss Lyons Jnr with an excellent score of 42 points, and in 2nd place with a great score of 40 points was Michael Crossan.

Full results are as follows.

1st Moss Lyons Jnr.(11) 42 pts

2nd Michael Crossan(11) 40 pts

3rd Daniel Doona(10) 39 pts

4th Brian Holden(13) 39 pts

5th Brian Clarke(10) 39 pts

Cat.1 Greg Lanigan(4) 38 pts

Cat.2 Declan Kelly(10) 37 pts

Cat.3 Matthew O’Connor(13) 37 pts

Cat.4 Neilus Hayes(18) 38 pts.

Standard Scratch 35 pts.

Club Captain Declan McCarthy on behalf of the entire Club wishes to send our sincere condolences to Dr John McCullagh on the death of his wife Mary.

Upcoming Competition

Format: Team Of 4

Sponsor: Sol Golf Ltd

Date: 22/10/17

Course: Mahony’s Point

(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)

Ross

Results :-

This weekend we held the Maurice O’Donoghue Memorial Cup competition.

The winners were :-

1… Tadhg McCarthy (22) 35 .

2… Seamus McCarthy (17) 35.

Tadhg McCarthy has now completed a two in a row in this competition after a count back and after some very intense and tight scoring by a large field of golfers. Well done Tadhg.

Castlegregory

Men’s Club: Saturday 14th October, Master Classic Final (GOY), 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Noel McCoy (14) 34 pts., 2nd Michael Burrows (9) 31 pts., 3rd Tom Moriarty (11) 30 pts. Golfer of the Year: Noel McCoy.

Sunday 15th October, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Denis Kelly (8) 38 pts., 2nd John Dillane (17) 35 pts., 3rd Aidan Smith (14) 35 pts., Front 9: Trevor Howell (16) 19 pts., Back 9: Pat Mulcahy (15) 21 pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 11th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Kathleen Hennessy (19) 18 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 12th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim O’Sullivan (14) 21 pts., 2nd Pat Mulcahy (15) 20 pts. Declan O’Donoghue Memorial Cup Winner 2017: Jim O’Sullivan.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Sunday 22nd October, Fermoyle Cup, 4 Ball, Mixed Timesheet.

Ladies Club: Friday 20th October, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 22nd October, Fermoyle Cup, 4 Ball. Mixed Timesheet.

Wednesday Ladies: 18th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 19th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Saturday 21st October, The Kerryman Captains’ Challenge. Shotgun Start 10.30 am.

Notice of A.G.M.’s 2017: Ladies Club Friday October 27th at 8 pm. Men’s Club Friday November 3rd at 8 pm. Management Friday December 8th at 8 pm. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the respective Honorary Secretaries 14 days in advance of these meetings.

Kenmare

Ladies Results

Kerry Past Captains – Congratulations to Delia Long for winning the Kerry Past Captains hosted by Kenmare Golf Club 14th October.

Christmas Hamper 15-hole Stableford

1st Kim Kennedy (14) 29 points

2nd Angela Cronin (23) 27 points

3rd Danielle Froment (12) 27 points

Men’s Results

Men’s 18-Hole Stableford Sponsored by Dunkerron Woods Holiday Homes

1st Paul Walsh (22) 42Pts

2nd Dave Burke (10) 36Pts

Kingdom Shield Final:

Kenmare GC win Vs Killorglin 3Up.